How to Finally Let Go of Your On-and-Off Relationship

Trying to get out of an on-and-off relationship is one of the hardest things to do. You clearly love the person, but you also know something isn’t quite right. That’s why the relationship is unstable as heck.

Calling it quits and getting back together the next month for once is okay, but not when you do it over and over again. People say when you keep breaking up every couple of months and still call it a relationship; then maybe you should just move on.

I have to agree on this because it has happened to me before. I knew deep down I should’ve let it go because it’s just plainly toxic. We both didn’t know what we wanted and didn’t have the future for the relationship. Yet we claimed that we loved each other.

When I look back to those years, I wish my younger self knew that there’s only so much thing I could do. I didn’t have to try too hard and lose myself on the way in order to keep the relationship together.

We just weren’t meant to be. And it’s okay.

With that being said, I ended up letting him go for good after years of holding back. If you’re currently stuck in this kind of situation, try to do these tips below and see if this will help you out.

However, this has worked for me in the past, but it doesn’t mean it’ll do the same to you, yet there’s nothing wrong in giving it a try.

Define your ideal type of relationship.

Let’s be honest. This on-and-off relationship isn’t working for you.

You can’t be with someone who’s showering you with love this month and calling it quits the next month. You want someone who is all in. Someone who will do anything to make it work.

So before saying “yes” to get back together (for the 5th time), try to journal thoughts and truly get clear with what kind of relationship you want. Try this out for at least a couple of weeks and see how different it makes you feel.

Each of us has an ideal partner in mind. And most times, if we aren’t careful, we’ll end up settling down for what we deserve. This also means we let other people decide what we need and want in a relationship.

And writing down your ideal type of relationship will eventually give you that “wake-up” call you truly need.

Take a break and spend time with yourself.

There’s a lot of drama going on when you’re in an on-and-off relationship. It affects your mental health. I wouldn’t be surprised if you tell me you became this person who cries a lot and feels low in general.

During my on-and-off relationship, I thought it was just a phase, and that’d be gone soon. But that “soon” was already 7 months, and it didn’t get better. I looked like a zombie every morning trying to make it work on time.

So the best thing I did was to take a break from the relationship and spend some time with myself. I put all the focus back into my career life and creating new exciting projects to start with.

But there’s a con in doing this, which is that’s why not many people can do this. The first couple of weeks you are in your break, you’ll feel so lonely that the thought of getting back with them seems like a better idea.

But it’s not. In fact, this might be one of the best decisions you’ve taken for yourself. You give yourself space to think about the whole thing. The more you’re emotionally independent towards your partner, the stronger you’re to finally let it go.

Bid your goodbye and go no contact.

Getting over someone is a lot harder when you still talk to them like the breakup never happened. That’s why I highly recommend cutting off the contact. Many people disagree with me on this because they think there’s nothing wrong with being friends with your ex.

But that’s not practical. It took a lot for you to let go of this messy relationship in the first place. If you still keep your ex in your life, then it’ll only hurt you more.

Which eventually leads to you having false hope, and you’ll forget about your mission to move on from them.

If you still want to be friends with your ex, you can always do it after you no longer have the intention to win them back. There’s no rush in it.

Here’s a recap of how you can finally let go of your on-and-off relationship:

The fact that you’re stuck in this situation is because you aren’t clear with what you want in a partner. It’s either you never knew what a healthy relationship looks like, or you simply haven’t taken the time to figure it out yourself. So try to write down your ideal type of relationship and be brutally honest with yourself.

If you’ve been revolving your life into this relationship too much, it’s time to take a step back and spend some more time with yourself. This is necessary to avoid you losing yourself because if that happens, getting out of it will be so much harder.

Be bold enough to cut contact with your ex. Keeping them in your life while trying to get over them at the same time isn’t good for your mental health. You can always be friends with them again later in life — just not now.

No one says it’s going to be easy. I know you still want to give your all. You think they are the “one,” and you’re probably right. But also know a healthy relationship won’t make you suffer all the time.

It doesn’t even make you question whether you’re worth keeping or not.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

