How To Find Life Balance Using the Four Forces of Flight

Do you feel like the weight of responsibility is keeping you grounded? Or the sheer drag of life is forcing on the brakes? Do you find it hard to muster the requisite lift and thrust to overcome these forces in life?

Of course, we’ve all been there. We’ve all had those days where everything has felt like one big drag, where the simple act of getting out of bed has felt like a herculean task.

To be honest, that’s how I’ve been feeling recently. It got me thinking about this idea of life balance and how one is supposed to find it?

Then something struck me. I thought, “Of course! Balance isn’t something you find. It is something you have to maintain — like a tightrope walker!”

Three ideas immediately sprung to mind:

Don’t carry too much weight. Go at a steady pace. Don’t stop moving.

Then, as soon as I wrote these thoughts down, I had another brain wave. It occurred to me that the same laws govern an aeroplane in flight. It occurred to me that these laws can teach us how to maintain balance in our own lives.

So I came up with this post.

Anyway, dear readers, please sit back and relax with your seat belts securely fastened because I’m about to teach you how to fly.

The Four Forces of Flight

To give you a quick lesson in aerodynamics, the four forces of flight are thrust, lift, drag, and weight.

When you throw a paper aeroplane you give it thrust. On a conventional aeroplane thrust is generated by a propeller or jet engine that pulls air in and pushes it out in the opposite direction.

The forward motion of the aeroplane causes air to pass over the wings. Because of the camber of the wing, this creates a pressure differential that sucks the wings upward. This lift, of course, is the force that holds an aeroplane in the air.

Counter to these forces are drag and weight. Drag is the resistance the aeroplane meets as it flies through the air. Weight is the force caused by gravity that pulls the aeroplane toward the earth.

Thrust counteracts drag, whereas lift counteracts weight.

Now, if lift and thrust are greater than weight and drag, your aeroplane will climb. If they are less, it will descend. If they are balanced well, then Bob’s your uncle.

Here’s an excellent diagram:

The Four Forces of Living

To rename the four forces of flight, we can say that the four forces of living are Health, Purpose, Life & Responsibility.

Just like an aeroplane, these forces counteract one another. Health (Thrust) counteracts Life (Drag), whereas Purpose (Lift) counteracts Responsibility (Weight). Instead of an aeroplane, of course, it’s you that’s stuck in the middle.

Here’s another excellent diagram:

Now, we can say that we’re out of balance when the forces of life and responsibility are much greater than health and purpose.

This usually happens for one of two reasons.

The first comes from avoiding drag and weight altogether, which prevents you from getting airborne (or out of bed). At the other end of the balance scales are those who carry far more than they’re capable of, causing them to stall.

From experience, I can tell you the latter is a better place to be. The way I see it, having too much on your plate is a good thing. It means your life is already filled with purpose and meaning.

That’s half the battle.

Getting off the ground is the hardest part. After that, balance is very much a matter of priorities. But before we get to that, let’s address the question of getting airborne.

Thrust vs. Drag

Life is drag.

Getting out of bed in the morning is drag. Making your breakfast, brushing your teeth, taking your dog for a walk, Donald Trump… all of these things are drag.

What I mean is, anything and everything you do will always involve a certain amount of energy to overcome. No matter how streamlined your aeroplane is, you will always encounter resistance.

The problem with attempts to avoid drag is it makes us weaker. Of course, this makes everything much harder. We need to test ourselves — to actively meet the resistance of life — to gain strength from it.

Just like lifting weights in the gym causes us to gain muscle mass. By meeting the resistance of life, we gain strength from it. As we gain strength, over time, we’re able to climb higher. The higher we climb in life, the less resistance there is, the easier it becomes.

Badda bing badda boom.

So, how do we meet the resistance of life?

We meet the resistance of life by targeting the very thing that creates the most drag: your health.

The better your health is, the more energy you will have, the greater your ability to face and overcome life’s obstacles.

Thrust is more critical than lift.

Theoretically, with enough thrust, you can climb without generating any lift — like a rocketship. It’s impossible to get off the ground without it. That isn’t true of lift. Lift needs thrust to get off the ground. That’s why there is nothing more important than your health.

Health is thrust.

This is where we must start if we want to maintain balance.

How to Increase Thrust

The four pillars of health are rest (sleep), fuel (diet), movement (exercise) and mental health.

Let’s break those down quickly before moving on to the question of lift.

1.Prioritise your sleep.

The most productive thing you can do is prioritise your sleep and then build your life around it. Here are a few top tips from yours truly.

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Have a proper evening routine to help you wind down in the evening and a kick-ass morning routine to get you pumped after you wake up.

Other things worth considering include limiting caffeine and alcohol consumption. Also, limiting blue light exposure in the evenings and increasing it in the mornings. (Hello sunlight!)

For more about sleep, I can highly recommend checking out this site: thesleepdoctor.com.

A book I can also highly recommend is Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker.

2. Change your diet.

The food you eat is the equivalent of the fuel you put into your aeroplane. If you feed it garbage, you’re going to get poor performance. A balanced diet is essential for generating thrust.

Of course, I could prattle on about getting your five a day, but I don’t want to bore you. I can, however, recommend you take a look at Dr. Mark Hyman’s blog.

His book, What The Heck Should I Eat, is also worth your time.

3. Get regular exercise.

An aeroplane needs to fly the same way a car needs to be driven. If you leave your car in the garage for too long, it’s going to create problems. We are designed to move. I suggest a mixture of weight lifting, core exercises, cardio, and yoga.

Of course, if you hate going to the gym, then don’t. Find something you enjoy. I love to swim and play tennis. I also love to go for long walks in my local park. I find few things calm my mind as well.

The most important thing is that you make exercise a habit.

If you really find yourself struggling for motivation, consider following along to an online exercise video from the comfort of your living room floor.

You can find tons of free workout videos here at: fitnessblender.com

4. Look after your mental health.

All of the above are intrinsically linked to your mental health; however, several other tools are worth implementing.

The primary forms of personal therapy I use are meditation, yoga, and journaling. I also earmark a half-hour to talk to my wife about any concerns or feelings I have every evening without fail.

It goes without saying, having someone you can talk to who you can trust when shit gets serious is SO IMPORTANT.

Moving on.

Lift vs. Weight

Responsibility is weight.

You cannot avoid it. You didn’t ask for this life, but here you are anyway. Now you have a fundamental responsibility to love, honour, and protect that one life.

So many struggle against their responsibilities — desperately wishing they didn’t have to deal with them. Yet, our responsibilities indirectly generate lift. The same way an aeroplane takes cargo and passengers onboard. That “weight” pays for the fuel, which creates thrust and then, consequently, lift.

Now, you might think the fewer responsibilities you have, the lighter you will feel, the more able you’ll be to climb. To a certain extent, this is true. We need to be careful about how many responsibilities we choose to take on for that reason.

It’s important to stress that if you make all of the world’s problems your own, you’ll never take off.

However, an absence of responsibility isn’t freedom. A lack of responsibility isn’t anything. It’s like an absence of weight. There’s no aeroplane in the first place. To avoid responsibility is to avoid life itself. To try to live in its absence will leave you feeling void.

The major difference between responsibility and purpose is perspective. You will always have responsibilities.

Understanding how they serve your greater purpose helps you find the motivation to take them on. This is what turns your responsibilities into a source of lift.

Of course, purpose is the thing that gets you up and moving in the morning. It’s the things in your life that give you both joy and hope.

Purpose is lift.

How to Generate Lift

1.Remain Grounded

Wherever you are in life, it’s essential to remain grounded. The only place we live is here and now. To constantly wish you had arrived at your destination is to miss the part we call life — that would be a far greater tragedy than not making your destination. That’s why I believe one should always start with radical acceptance for what is.

I like to think of radical acceptance in terms of three pillars:

The first is present moment awareness.

The second is universal compassion.

The third is gratitude.

Meditation is an excellent tool for all of the above. I also use several mindful hacks throughout the day to keep my monkey mind from getting lost in the clouds. Writing in a gratitude journal is another habit that’s worth implementing.

Without harping on for too long, I can highly recommend the following book: Radical Acceptance by Tara Brach

2. Build a Moral Compass

This is something you should prioritise long before you start setting goals. I suggest you design your own moral compass by listing out a set of values that mean the most to you and then listing those in order of personal significance.

I then suggest you think about the identity you want to form based on your set of particular values. Following that, you want to build habits that reinforce this identity. (i.e., a loving father and husband who makes time for his family every day, a person who prioritises his own health by meditating and exercising every day, a person who writes every day).

(For all things habit-related, I suggest reading Atomic Habits by James Clear. You can find his blog here.)

Once you’ve done that, you can start thinking more about the destination by setting some short and long-term goals. Just keep in mind that it’s far more important to embody the person you wish to be today than it is to achieve anything in the long run.

After all, shit happens, and rarely if ever, in this life, do we end up at the destination we had in mind.

3. Change Your Perspective

Turn your demons into angels by giving meaning to your pain.

If your battle is with mental health, then make that part of your purpose in your life. If you have suffered a significant affliction, draw on that pain to help others who are suffering similarly. I believe this is one of the most powerful ways to generate lift in life. You can apply this idea to almost all areas of your life.

Take having children as an example. They are a significant source of lift in my life, but they are also a considerable weight. I can either look at them as a weight or actively choose to take them on board — to make it my mission to help raise a generation of resilient, responsible, and virtuous children.

Need I say anymore?

4. Remove Unnecessary Baggage

Many of us carry baggage we really shouldn’t. Usually, that baggage is other people’s bullshit that has found its way into our minds. Once again, being clear about your values is essential.

A few more ideas.

Getting a handle on your smartphone addiction can be a big help (I’m working on it). Living a simple life. Forming close relationships instead of lots of superficial ones. Surrounding yourself with the people you love and trust.

Maybe don’t let a drunk, abusive passenger onto your aeroplane.

Just a thought.

5. Make time for the things you love.

Doing the things you have to do but don’t want to makes you feel less guilty about doing what you love. To turn that on its head, doing what you love gives you the energy to do the things you have to but don’t want to.

As part of harmonious life, you must make time for the things you love. Whether that’s reading, playing video games, or socialising… Don’t neglect fun. Don’t neglect joy. Don’t neglect being silly and spontaneous. Don’t neglect your sense of adventure. Try new restaurants, dance in the rain, fart and laugh about it.

Occasionally say fuck it to all of the above and just go with the flow.

You definitely need that.

Maintaining Level Flight

Your day-to-day journey, just like life itself, should follow a similar pattern. At first, you should apply more thrust to overcome the forces of drag and weight. Towards the end of the day, you should reduce the thrust and glide back to earth.

As for the rest of your life, I don’t believe balance is something you should be struggling to maintain. It shouldn’t feel like everything has a survival-level threat attached to it. If it does, that’s probably a sign you need to let go of the controls.

When you do encounter turbulence, you’re not meant to fight it. You’re meant to take a seat and ride it out, then, ever so gently, guide yourself back to your desired level and track.

If you really do feel like you’re stalling, there is only one thing for it. You must push the nose down to regain lift. Don’t, whatever you do, keep pitching up in desperation. Heed the warning signs and come back down to earth.

Beyond that, maintaining balance is a state of mind. One that is firmly grounded in the present moment. It is about going with the flow and dissolving the boundaries that separate work from play, purpose from responsibility, and even life from death.

It’s important to have a destination in mind, but it’s equally important we don’t get hung up on it. As cliche as it is to say, life is about the journey. Take care of yourself today. Tackle your most pressing responsibilities today. Get rid of any unnecessary baggage. After that, let go and enjoy the journey.

If you can, then you really will fly free.

