How To Find the Perfect Psychiatrist for You

The article is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

Even if it’s hard to believe in the twenty-first century, it’s true. How can you tell if a psychiatrist is a good fit for you once you’ve found one? You should put as much effort into finding someone as you would into purchasing a home or a car.

If you’re not sure how to find a psychiatrist, this guide will point you in the right direction.

Finding A Psychiatrist Is Difficult, But Why?

Many healthcare providers do not take insurance.

As opposed to other medical specializations, just 10% of mental health doctors in the United States accept insurance. This is a troubling fact that makes it more difficult to get quality mental health care at an affordable price. Insurance companies refund psychiatrists on average 20% less than other healthcare practitioners, which is one of the main reasons for this.

It’s difficult to find the perfect match.

It can be tough to open up to a psychiatrist if you don’t have a connection with him or her. This could be due to a variety of reasons, including a large age gap, a lack of cultural context on the provider’s part, or a disparity in communication techniques. As a result, choosing the proper psychiatrist can be difficult due to the absence of recommendations and transparency in treatment procedures of any particular psychiatrist.

You can begin this process by concentrating on the best course of treatment for you, whether that is medication or a specific form of therapy like cognitive-behavioral therapy. The sooner you locate a psychiatrist who gives the treatment you require, the easier it will be to determine whether or not they are a good fit.

It’s not always easy to get in contact with a psychiatrist.

Most psychiatrists lack a comprehensive platform for patient engagement because of declining payment rates and other challenges we’ve discussed here. Without scheduling an appointment in advance, it is difficult or impossible to get in touch with the proper doctor online. That means you’ll be phoning and waiting on hold for longer than you’d like to obtain help. To prevent this problem, look for a psychiatrist that uses modern technologies to connect with patients and make appointment scheduling a cinch.

What’s the Best Way to Find a Psychiatrist?

Start with the website of your insurance provider.

In order to discover a psychiatrist who takes your insurance, use this method. You can also refine your search by specifying your location, gender, and language preferences on many insurance company websites.

A psychiatrist who is simple to reach is ideal.

Websites with adequate contact information are lacking from many psychiatrists. Make sure they have both a phone number and an online appointment scheduling gateway. There’s no better way to gauge your ability to get an appointment in the future than to see how challenging it is to get an appointment there.

They should be flexible, of course.

Keeping a weekly appointment that requires being in the same spot at the same time might be a challenge. If this is a problem for you, check to see if your psychiatrist offers appointments via telemedicine. Even if you’re on the road, you’ll be able to keep your appointments. It’s also possible to reschedule or cancel appointments online with the correct technologies in place.

Be sure you’re comfortable in the treatment space.

To get the most out of your visits, don’t forget about this often-overlooked aspect. For those who feel uncomfortable discussing their mental health in a public setting, you should look for a more private location.

