We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

How To Find the Perfect Psychiatrist for You

How To Find the Perfect Psychiatrist for You

It's understandable that finding a psychiatrist is a challenge.

The article is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

Even if it’s hard to believe in the twenty-first century, it’s true. How can you tell if a psychiatrist is a good fit for you once you’ve found one? You should put as much effort into finding someone as you would into purchasing a home or a car.

If you’re not sure how to find a psychiatrist, this guide will point you in the right direction.

Finding A Psychiatrist Is Difficult, But Why?

Many healthcare providers do not take insurance.

As opposed to other medical specializations, just 10% of mental health doctors in the United States accept insurance. This is a troubling fact that makes it more difficult to get quality mental health care at an affordable price. Insurance companies refund psychiatrists on average 20% less than other healthcare practitioners, which is one of the main reasons for this.

It’s difficult to find the perfect match.

It can be tough to open up to a psychiatrist if you don’t have a connection with him or her. This could be due to a variety of reasons, including a large age gap, a lack of cultural context on the provider’s part, or a disparity in communication techniques. As a result, choosing the proper psychiatrist can be difficult due to the absence of recommendations and transparency in treatment procedures of any particular psychiatrist.

You can begin this process by concentrating on the best course of treatment for you, whether that is medication or a specific form of therapy like cognitive-behavioral therapy. The sooner you locate a psychiatrist who gives the treatment you require, the easier it will be to determine whether or not they are a good fit.

It’s not always easy to get in contact with a psychiatrist.

Most psychiatrists lack a comprehensive platform for patient engagement because of declining payment rates and other challenges we’ve discussed here. Without scheduling an appointment in advance, it is difficult or impossible to get in touch with the proper doctor online. That means you’ll be phoning and waiting on hold for longer than you’d like to obtain help. To prevent this problem, look for a psychiatrist that uses modern technologies to connect with patients and make appointment scheduling a cinch.

What’s the Best Way to Find a Psychiatrist?

Start with the website of your insurance provider.

In order to discover a psychiatrist who takes your insurance, use this method. You can also refine your search by specifying your location, gender, and language preferences on many insurance company websites.

A psychiatrist who is simple to reach is ideal.

Websites with adequate contact information are lacking from many psychiatrists. Make sure they have both a phone number and an online appointment scheduling gateway. There’s no better way to gauge your ability to get an appointment in the future than to see how challenging it is to get an appointment there.

They should be flexible, of course.

Keeping a weekly appointment that requires being in the same spot at the same time might be a challenge. If this is a problem for you, check to see if your psychiatrist offers appointments via telemedicine. Even if you’re on the road, you’ll be able to keep your appointments. It’s also possible to reschedule or cancel appointments online with the correct technologies in place.

Be sure you’re comfortable in the treatment space.

To get the most out of your visits, don’t forget about this often-overlooked aspect. For those who feel uncomfortable discussing their mental health in a public setting, you should look for a more private location.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

