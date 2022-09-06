How To Fix a Flat Tire on a Bike [Video]

By Dad, how do I?
.
.
You will need something to pry the tire off of the rim.
There is a tool for this, but you can also use screw drivers, you just need to be careful not to pinch the tube.
You can patch the tire (I don’t show that in this video).
I show you how to replace the tube.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
hey kids nice to see you again so
i’m not sure if you saw me on nbc
nightly news uh for kids the other day
uh a couple weeks ago um there was a
young man named aj who asked me how to
fix a flat on his tire i had very
limited time so i
kind of bumbled through it a little bit
just to try to give him a little hope
but i
thought i’d go ahead and do the complete
video for you so you can understand what
that looks like
um but first i have a dad joke for you
so
um and this was actually sent in by uh
michelle i won’t say her whole name
because i didn’t get permission but
michelle sent it to me i thought it was
pretty clever she said uh
did you hear about the king
that was 12 inches tall
you know he wasn’t much of a king but he
made an excellent ruler
ah so anyway let’s get started
okay so you know the first thing you
want to do is actually make sure your
flat tire needs fixing it might just
need air and all you would do you know
you just take this uh this cap off and
then get a pump and fill it up with air
so um if your bike’s been sitting for a
time you know it can lose air and so uh
that would be the first i’d start there
before you replace your tube
and the way i would do this is i’d
actually replace the tube but there’s
ways you can actually patch it too so um
anyway so i would
i’d fill it up and let it sit for a day
to make sure it’s actually flat
once it’s once you know that yeah okay
it’s got a hole in it um and i need to
replace it then you go ahead and let all
the air out and all you do to let the
air out is there’s a
my neighbor’s leaving
uh
there’s a little
uh notch in here i’ll show that up real
quick you just let all the air out
okay
i’ll show a close-up of that for you but
basically it’s just that little tiny i’m
sure you probably know this but just in
case you don’t you know
uh if you’ve never been shown it how
would you know okay there’s a little uh
valve stem inside there and you just
push that and that that lets the air out
right so
um so the first thing we’re going to do
is you know you’ll actually
i have videos on wrenches so you would
need to get a wrench
even a crescent wrench which is an
adjustable wrench to get that off of
there when we were kids i’ve joked about
this in a previous video when we were
kids we used to use vise grips for
everything and so so we would clamp vice
grips on there and a lot of times we
would round these things off and that’s
not
the way you want to do it you want to
try to get a
an open end wrench that actually matches
that so that you don’t do that that’s
the best way to do it so i’ve already
loosened these if you need
advice on you know on wrenches just go
to my
tool tuesday video on wrenches and
you’ll learn and learn that so anyway i
loosened these up so we’re just gonna
take it the rest of the way off
okay so that’s the first thing you need
to do
and let me change my camera angle and
we’ll pick it up
okay so here’s how i normally do it so
you’re gonna have to um there’s actually
a tool for this um but if you don’t have
the tool you want tools you actually
need two okay you use uh screwdrivers
and you want to be careful because you
don’t want to pinch the tube when you
use screwdrivers the other tool is made
of plastic and basically what you do is
you just go inside here like this and
get one side of the two on one side of
the tire okay you can tell this tire is
kind of old this was on the video that i
did on restoring a bike it was it’s been
outside for a long time so really the
tire could be replaced we don’t ride
bikes a whole lot so you know i don’t
really need to spend the money on it
right now but really you could replace
the tire and i’ll show you what that
looks like if you need to so and then
you just kind of work your way around so
you try to get a
bike here
okay like that there you go and then
once you get it you can kind of do it
with your finger and just work your
finger around okay
like that
okay so i’m just
only only opening one side right we only
have one side the other side’s still
still intact it’s still inside okay so
now that that’s open
we
go back to our valve stem right this
part right here and we just push that
through
push that back out
if your tire is pretty much flat it
makes things a lot easier okay so so i’m
pushing that through
here okay
and my tire actually doesn’t have a hole
in it so i’m just showing you this
though so and then you just pull out
your tube okay
it’s fairly simple like that and then um
so there’s actually a repair kit that
you can use for this too
and
um
again this doesn’t have a hole in it and
i’m not gonna poke a hole in it to show
you what that looks like but the repair
kits come with uh
you can get them where they’re actually
without glue they’re just a patch and so
what you do is you just scratch it um
there’s a
metal piece that comes with like a grate
on it and so you find where your hole is
here’s a tip to find the hole so you
you pump it up if you can’t locate the
hole you pump it up and then you um find
a bucket of water we used to actually
use the bathtub when i was kids and we
when i was a kid and we would fill it up
about an inch but you probably don’t
need that much water so just find a
bucket
and pump it up and then just work your
way around until you see air bubbles and
then that’s where your hole is and then
just mark it so you know where it’s at
and then you want to make sure it’s good
and dry okay and then you scuff it up
with that metal piece
okay that comes in the kit
and then you put the glue and let it dry
and then you put the patch on
and you’re good to go uh
so
a brand new tube is around
12 to 15 dollars
yeah i mean it all depends on where you
live
uh and then the patch gets about five
dollars so you could do multiple patches
with that patch kit so it might pay off
uh
but
yeah for me i probably just repair just
replace the two but unless you yeah if
you knew for sure that it was just a
hole and you want to patch it you could
do it that way but it’s fairly
straightforward and i’m not going to
show you that in this video maybe i’ll
make another video where i go in detail
with that but it is pretty is pretty
straightforward so all right so now when
we go to replace this
we just you want to make sure there’s a
little bit of air in this so when you
get a brand new tube obviously they
don’t want to package it where it’s this
big thing they crunch it down to the
small little thing and then they um so
you you want to um add some air into it
about this much maybe a little bit less
and then you just start with your
your stem first again actually you know
one one good habit too
once you have this out
and it has and you know that it was you
know there was it went flat and maybe
you don’t know why you might uh just be
careful with this you know run your
fingers along here or take a look at it
you could really just look at it
on the inside here so just pull this
back and look inside and just double
check that there’s not something that’s
gonna pop it again right so you just
work your way through there okay so
that’s how you do that and if at this
point you wanted to change this tire all
you do is just basically what we already
did when we got half of it off you just
take the other half off and then
do the exact same opposite opposite
thing to put it back on right so all
right so the first thing we’re going to
do
is we’re going
we’re going to take our valve stem
and we’re gonna stick that
in the hole right here
okay
let’s see
okay so it’s it’s poking through like
that
almost we’re almost there
not sure why it’s not one to come
through but
there we go now it’s through okay and
then now
now that that’s in there you want to put
the cap on to keep this from popping
back out right so we’ll just screw the
cap on
okay and then basically you just do what
we already
what we did we just do it you just do it
in reverse okay so we’re gonna
start here
and then just work your way around
putting that tube back inside
okay
basically you’re just tucking it up
inside there
okay
so this is not that hard of a process
but if you’ve never done it before how
do you know right so that’s all you’re
doing you’re just tucking that tube back
up inside
okay
and
the side of your
of your tire should tell you what size
your tube is if it’s not if it doesn’t
your tube should if your tube doesn’t
then you can just take the tube and
take it in when you go to buy a new tube
and compare them so
yeah so this actually and the stuff’s
even worn off here but
yeah it’s not telling me the size on
this oh here we go
yeah so right here i don’t know if you
can read that it says 26
by
2.125 so that’s the size of the of the
tire and the size of the tube that i
would need okay so now all we’re going
to do is we’re just going to
work our way back around and you might
need the screwdriver for this okay so
we’re just working our way back around
especially at the end you might need the
screwdriver to get it to pop in you
gotta be really careful with that when
you’re popping it in because you don’t
want to pinch that tube
and then ruin it so this one i was able
to actually get all the way in
but again if you need it use that
screwdriver but just be really careful
and make sure that that tube
is away from where you’re pinching it
because you don’t want to cause another
hole okay
so that’s basically all there is to it
now we just add the air back in
we put it back on
and we’re ready to go so
i hope this was helpful for you i didn’t
go into great detail on anything but at
least it gives you an overview and an
understanding of what this looks like so
um yeah in the future hopefully you can
take care of your own flat tire on your
bike
all right thanks for watching i hope
this was helpful for you and god bless
you
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock