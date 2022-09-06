How To Fix a Flat Tire on a Bike [Video]

By Dad, how do I?

.

.

You will need something to pry the tire off of the rim.

There is a tool for this, but you can also use screw drivers, you just need to be careful not to pinch the tube.

You can patch the tire (I don’t show that in this video).

I show you how to replace the tube.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

hey kids nice to see you again so

i’m not sure if you saw me on nbc

nightly news uh for kids the other day

uh a couple weeks ago um there was a Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

young man named aj who asked me how to

fix a flat on his tire i had very

limited time so i

kind of bumbled through it a little bit

just to try to give him a little hope

but i

thought i’d go ahead and do the complete

video for you so you can understand what

that looks like

um but first i have a dad joke for you

so

um and this was actually sent in by uh Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

michelle i won’t say her whole name

because i didn’t get permission but

michelle sent it to me i thought it was

pretty clever she said uh

did you hear about the king

that was 12 inches tall

you know he wasn’t much of a king but he

made an excellent ruler Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

ah so anyway let’s get started

okay so you know the first thing you

want to do is actually make sure your

flat tire needs fixing it might just

need air and all you would do you know

you just take this uh this cap off and

then get a pump and fill it up with air

so um if your bike’s been sitting for a

time you know it can lose air and so uh

that would be the first i’d start there

before you replace your tube

and the way i would do this is i’d

actually replace the tube but there’s

ways you can actually patch it too so um

anyway so i would

i’d fill it up and let it sit for a day

to make sure it’s actually flat

once it’s once you know that yeah okay

it’s got a hole in it um and i need to

replace it then you go ahead and let all

the air out and all you do to let the

air out is there’s a

my neighbor’s leaving

uh

there’s a little

uh notch in here i’ll show that up real

quick you just let all the air out

okay

i’ll show a close-up of that for you but

basically it’s just that little tiny i’m

sure you probably know this but just in

case you don’t you know

uh if you’ve never been shown it how

would you know okay there’s a little uh

valve stem inside there and you just

push that and that that lets the air out

right so

um so the first thing we’re going to do

is you know you’ll actually

i have videos on wrenches so you would

need to get a wrench

even a crescent wrench which is an

adjustable wrench to get that off of

there when we were kids i’ve joked about

this in a previous video when we were

kids we used to use vise grips for

everything and so so we would clamp vice

grips on there and a lot of times we

would round these things off and that’s

not

the way you want to do it you want to

try to get a

an open end wrench that actually matches

that so that you don’t do that that’s

the best way to do it so i’ve already

loosened these if you need

advice on you know on wrenches just go

to my

tool tuesday video on wrenches and

you’ll learn and learn that so anyway i

loosened these up so we’re just gonna

take it the rest of the way off

okay so that’s the first thing you need

to do

and let me change my camera angle and

we’ll pick it up

okay so here’s how i normally do it so

you’re gonna have to um there’s actually

a tool for this um but if you don’t have

the tool you want tools you actually

need two okay you use uh screwdrivers

and you want to be careful because you

don’t want to pinch the tube when you

use screwdrivers the other tool is made

of plastic and basically what you do is

you just go inside here like this and

get one side of the two on one side of

the tire okay you can tell this tire is

kind of old this was on the video that i

did on restoring a bike it was it’s been

outside for a long time so really the

tire could be replaced we don’t ride

bikes a whole lot so you know i don’t

really need to spend the money on it

right now but really you could replace

the tire and i’ll show you what that

looks like if you need to so and then

you just kind of work your way around so

you try to get a

bike here

okay like that there you go and then

once you get it you can kind of do it

with your finger and just work your

finger around okay

like that

okay so i’m just

only only opening one side right we only

have one side the other side’s still

still intact it’s still inside okay so

now that that’s open

we

go back to our valve stem right this

part right here and we just push that

through

push that back out

if your tire is pretty much flat it

makes things a lot easier okay so so i’m

pushing that through

here okay

and my tire actually doesn’t have a hole

in it so i’m just showing you this

though so and then you just pull out

your tube okay

it’s fairly simple like that and then um

so there’s actually a repair kit that

you can use for this too

and

um

again this doesn’t have a hole in it and

i’m not gonna poke a hole in it to show

you what that looks like but the repair

kits come with uh

you can get them where they’re actually

without glue they’re just a patch and so

what you do is you just scratch it um

there’s a

metal piece that comes with like a grate

on it and so you find where your hole is

here’s a tip to find the hole so you

you pump it up if you can’t locate the

hole you pump it up and then you um find

a bucket of water we used to actually

use the bathtub when i was kids and we

when i was a kid and we would fill it up

about an inch but you probably don’t

need that much water so just find a

bucket

and pump it up and then just work your

way around until you see air bubbles and

then that’s where your hole is and then

just mark it so you know where it’s at

and then you want to make sure it’s good

and dry okay and then you scuff it up

with that metal piece

okay that comes in the kit

and then you put the glue and let it dry

and then you put the patch on

and you’re good to go uh

so

a brand new tube is around

12 to 15 dollars

yeah i mean it all depends on where you

live

uh and then the patch gets about five

dollars so you could do multiple patches

with that patch kit so it might pay off

uh

but

yeah for me i probably just repair just

replace the two but unless you yeah if

you knew for sure that it was just a

hole and you want to patch it you could

do it that way but it’s fairly

straightforward and i’m not going to

show you that in this video maybe i’ll

make another video where i go in detail

with that but it is pretty is pretty

straightforward so all right so now when

we go to replace this

we just you want to make sure there’s a

little bit of air in this so when you

get a brand new tube obviously they

don’t want to package it where it’s this

big thing they crunch it down to the

small little thing and then they um so

you you want to um add some air into it

about this much maybe a little bit less

and then you just start with your

your stem first again actually you know

one one good habit too

once you have this out

and it has and you know that it was you

know there was it went flat and maybe

you don’t know why you might uh just be

careful with this you know run your

fingers along here or take a look at it

you could really just look at it

on the inside here so just pull this

back and look inside and just double

check that there’s not something that’s

gonna pop it again right so you just

work your way through there okay so

that’s how you do that and if at this

point you wanted to change this tire all

you do is just basically what we already

did when we got half of it off you just

take the other half off and then

do the exact same opposite opposite

thing to put it back on right so all

right so the first thing we’re going to

do

is we’re going

we’re going to take our valve stem

and we’re gonna stick that

in the hole right here

okay

let’s see

okay so it’s it’s poking through like

that

almost we’re almost there

not sure why it’s not one to come

through but

there we go now it’s through okay and

then now

now that that’s in there you want to put

the cap on to keep this from popping

back out right so we’ll just screw the

cap on

okay and then basically you just do what

we already

what we did we just do it you just do it

in reverse okay so we’re gonna

start here

and then just work your way around

putting that tube back inside

okay

basically you’re just tucking it up

inside there

okay

so this is not that hard of a process

but if you’ve never done it before how

do you know right so that’s all you’re

doing you’re just tucking that tube back

up inside

okay

and

the side of your

of your tire should tell you what size

your tube is if it’s not if it doesn’t

your tube should if your tube doesn’t

then you can just take the tube and

take it in when you go to buy a new tube

and compare them so

yeah so this actually and the stuff’s

even worn off here but

yeah it’s not telling me the size on

this oh here we go

yeah so right here i don’t know if you

can read that it says 26

by

2.125 so that’s the size of the of the

tire and the size of the tube that i

would need okay so now all we’re going

to do is we’re just going to

work our way back around and you might

need the screwdriver for this okay so

we’re just working our way back around

especially at the end you might need the

screwdriver to get it to pop in you

gotta be really careful with that when

you’re popping it in because you don’t

want to pinch that tube

and then ruin it so this one i was able

to actually get all the way in

but again if you need it use that

screwdriver but just be really careful

and make sure that that tube

is away from where you’re pinching it

because you don’t want to cause another

hole okay

so that’s basically all there is to it

now we just add the air back in

we put it back on

and we’re ready to go so

i hope this was helpful for you i didn’t

go into great detail on anything but at

least it gives you an overview and an

understanding of what this looks like so

um yeah in the future hopefully you can

take care of your own flat tire on your

bike

all right thanks for watching i hope

this was helpful for you and god bless

you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock