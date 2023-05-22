How to Flirt Like a ‘Natural’ And Attract Women Effortlessly

Flirting is a skill that any man can improve.

Even if it doesn’t come naturally to you, there’s no reason you can’t become an accomplished lady killer.

By studying the ‘naturals’, you can learn the key elements of flirting and add them to your own conversations.

Here are 7 flirting tips I’d recommend stealing from the experts.

…

1. Understand That Flirting Is A Dance

Great flirting isn’t just about telling someone you like them. It’s more subtle than that.

It needs push and pull from both of you. Your goal should be to communicate that you might like each other. Some mystery needs to remain.

It’s not good flirting to say: “You’re the most beautiful woman in this bar. I’d love to take you on a date.”

This can land you a date. But there’s no subtlety there. This might not even be considered flirting at all.

But what if you said: “You’re the most beautiful woman in this bar, but I bet we’d drive each other crazy.”

This communicates your intent while maintaining some mystery. You’re interested but you’re not completely sold on her.

To make it clear, there needs to be some communication of your interest when flirting.

A woman who responds with “I’m really busy over these next few weeks” probably isn’t flirting with you.

If she wanted to flirt back, she could say: “That sounds interesting, but are you sure you can handle me?”

…

2. It’s Not What You Say, It’s How You Say It

When a natural is in the zone, he can make anything sound flirtatious.

Similarly, the world’s greatest pick-up line won’t impress anyone if you sound unsure of yourself.

The following tips will help your words pack a punch.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Hold eye contact.

Speak slowly.

Avoid stuttering.

Talk with rapport-breaking tonality.

A playful seductive tone helps too. Speak the way you would if she was naked on her knees in front of you.

‘Naturals’ are confident enough to adopt all these tips without thinking. But it’s also possible to consciously change your speech patterns with practice.

…

3. Add These Double Entendres Into Your Conversation

While the actual words you use aren’t as important as the overall vibe, it can help to pepper in words that have subtle sexual connotations.

Examples include: hot, wet, steamy, naughty, tease, squeeze, scream, caress, pleasure, tension, ecstasy, surrender, desire, temptation, dominate, spank, punish, submit.

…

4. Embrace Sexual Tension

All the tips in this guide will build sexual tension — and this is what inspires flirting to escalate into full-blown intimacy.

Naturals can sit with sexual tension all night long, whereas shy nervous guys might be tempted to break it.

Here are some quick ways to break sexual tension for you to AVOID at all costs.

Breaking eye contact.

Making silly jokes.

Saying that you were only kidding.

Turning the conversation logical and serious.

Any form of slut-shaming.

The more you both resist breaking sexual tension, the hotter it will become and the more you’ll both feel like breaking it with physical intimacy.

If the other person tries to break the sexual tension, you can playfully tease them for that. By all means, tell them you’d prefer the tension remained.

…

5. Tease

Women want a mix of ups and downs when flirting — and teasing is a playful way to deliver those negative emotional spikes. That’s why naturals tease women all the time.

The key to teasing is a playful and light-hearted tone with a smirk on your face. This way, people can see you’re JOKING. The goal isn’t to hurt anyone’s feelings. It’s to raise the vibe with playful banter.

You don’t have to say anything that might be true. In fact, the best teasing is outrageously untrue. My girlfriend has the sweetest soul in the world, so I tease her by calling her a bully or a criminal. When we travel to other countries, she likes to carry several small bags, so I call her a donkey. These are obviously JOKES and they’re delivered in a playful fashion.

Teasing is a sign that you’re comfortable in someone’s presence. It shows you have a sense of humor and creates the emotional rollercoaster that all women want while flirting.

…

6. Own What You Say

Sometimes, women will test your confidence by calling you out on your flirting.

“Excuse me?!”

“Is that your pick-up line?”

“What makes you think you can talk to me like that?”

If you can see they’re genuinely upset or offended, you may need to apologise.

In every other case, own your words and remain confident in your ability to seduce this woman.

Sometimes, you will say something stupid, but your best move is to roll with the punches and keep it pushing.

…

7. Focus On Emotions Over Logic

Men are logical creatures — and a lot of us like our conversations to have a logical flow.

Flirting doesn’t have to be like that. As long as the conversation is fun, that’s all women care about.

The other day my girlfriend was complaining about the cold, so I told her we should get married on top of a mountain.

This has nothing to do with the cold, but the story was so fun she forgot about that. Hyperbolic roleplay is always a fun way to flirt. So, I explained how I’d set up the lights, the music, the flowers.

And how her donkey friends could transport the guests 😉

…

If you’re the type of guy who struggles to attract or keep a woman’s attention, my book Big Dick Energy will help you. It features 12 powerful exercises to help you unleash your confident masculine energy and attract amazing beautiful women. You can learn more by clicking here or watching the video below.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Jarritos Mexican Soda on Unsplash