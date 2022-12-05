How to Get Hot Women to Approach You (Never Make the First Move Again!)

If you’re tired of always being the one to make the first move on women, this guide is for you.

1. Show Status

Status may well be the #1 attraction trigger for women.

Women want to date high-status men, so they can access a high-status lifestyle.

If a beautiful woman has the choice between a date with you or a VIP party with celebrities, she’ll choose them almost every time.

At the bar, she’ll nearly always be receptive to approaches from a high-status man — and might even find the courage to talk to him first.

The most high-status man in a nightlife venue is the performer that everyone came to see. Famous DJs, musicians and even Z-list celebrities doing ‘public appearances’ can get laid like crazy after every performance.

Still, you can finish a close second by obtaining access to parts of the venue where normies aren’t allowed. If you’re in the DJ booth next to Marshmello, women will want to talk to you. If you’re standing at a VIP table, they’ll want to talk to you. On both occasions, it’s because you need status to access these places.

Michael Sartain, a Charity Red Carpet Host who teaches men how to build high-status circles, explained the power of status on the Game Global YouTube channel.

He said: “I wish you could experience what it’s like to be at the Playboy Mansion for a Playboy party. When you’re there, women are so nice to you it’s unbelievable, because every woman there assumes you’re famous.

“Status is assumed because you’re in that situation. That’s essentially what happens when you’re on stage at XS, Zouk or Omnia. Value is assumed. You are never going to see a woman be rude to you.”

Most high-end nightclubs use promoters to fill VIP areas with beautiful women, so the high-status clientele don’t have to approach women themselves.

Fancy cars, clothes and watches are one way to imply status as you walk through your everyday life. That’s the only reason most men buy them.

If you can build an Instagram profile which shows off your access to scarce resources, you have a great chance of inspiring women to slide in your DMs too.

2. Build Social Proof

Social proof is another powerful way to imply status.

When women see you surrounded by other hotties or important men, they’ll usually expect it’s because you’re also someone worth meeting.

At the very least, they’ll assume you’re not a creep.

Try going to the bar with two or more of your hottest female friends — and asking them to approach a woman on your behalf.

On many occasions, these new women will be more than happy to come and meet you.

3. Look Great

It’s no secret that women are more likely to give indicators of interest to good-looking guys. If you look great, they may find excuses to talk to you.

You may think that you can’t do anything about your appearance, but that’s not true. Lift weights. Eat healthily. Improve your fashion and grooming.

On its own, being handsome might not be enough to inspire women to approach you. But, it can definitely help when combined with the other strategies on this list.

4. Try Peacocking

Peacocking involves dressing outrageously so that people notice you.

Perhaps you can wear a cowboy hat, a brightly colored suit or flamboyant jewellery to the bar.

This gives women an obvious conversation-starter if they’re interested in talking to you.

It might be too bold for them to say “you’re hot”, but they may be brave enough to ask about your crazy outfit. Now, you’re in a conversation.

Peacocking is only attractive when you OWN IT. If a woman picks up on any insecurities you have about your appearance, it will backfire.

5. Speak Loud

When you’re the life of the party and having a good time, women will notice you. Even more so when you have a loud voice.

A strong voice signals confidence and self-assuredness, which are attractive traits. It’s certainly more attractive than the wallflower whose own friends can barely hear him.

If you speak loud enough for nearby women to hear your conversation, you give them the opportunity to butt in and add to it.

Honestly though, if you try this without any of the aforementioned strategies, you’ll just come across as obnoxious.

