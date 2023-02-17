How to Get Over a Breakup: Learn the Secret to Opening Your Heart Again

Would you enter into a relationship if you were aware that it wouldn’t last?

If given a crystal ball, many of us would avoid a relationship if we knew it was going to end.

There’s no reason to develop feelings for someone if the relationship is destined to end badly.

Or is there?

It’s widely known that breaking up is a negative experience and divorce is even more devastating.

When a relationship comes to an end, various health and emotional issues such as depression, anxiety, insomnia, skin outbreaks, physical discomfort, significant weight changes, or illnesses may arise.

A cardiologist reported an increased occurrence of heart attacks in individuals who recently experienced a breakup.

Breaking up can literally break your heart.

But have breakups been given a bad rap?

Is it accurate to assume that the only valuable relationships are the ones that endure forever?

Ty Tashiro and Patricia Frazier from the University of Minnesota argue that we have failed to consider the potential for beneficial life changes that can result from relationship breakups.

In 2003, Ty Tashiro and Patricia Frazier from the University of Minnesota conducted a study on undergraduate students who had gone through breakups and found that breakups can lead to personal growth, particularly for women.

If you are not yet ready to accept the idea that breakups can bring positive outcomes, this article may not be suitable for you. Instead, Go watch this video.

Have you or someone you know experienced this before?

You ended your relationship with someone you had strong feelings for.

You started a journey to transform into a new version of yourself, with the aim of showing your ex that they made a mistake in letting you go.

You started working out, purchased new attire, and made a busy schedule of social events.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You focused your thoughts on the future and the amazing life you have ahead, even though your thoughts about your ex still came up occasionally.

You refused to let him make you sad any more.

It’s quite possible that the life you have created for yourself now is better in every aspect compared to the previous one.

This suggests that the breakup may not have been a negative experience, but rather a positive one.

A breakup can lead to positive life changes.

It’s easy to equate breakups with being bad and relationships with being good, but it’s important to remember that not all relationships bring positive changes to your life.

His influence may not be the most positive.

Even though you may hold someone in high regard and cherish their role in your life, they may not be the best influence.

If your partner has a lifestyle of eating pizza, drinking beer, and watching TV during leisure time, this could affect your health if you opt to partake in these activities with them.

A relationship with a partner who frequently displays anger or negativity can raise your stress levels.

Your partner can have an impact on whether you pursue your aspirations.

If your partner dismisses your career aspirations as foolish or unrealistic or discourages further education as a waste of money, your aspirations may take a back seat.

It can be challenging to realize the full extent of a partner’s impact on your life until the relationship comes to an end and you gain back your freedom.

Being single provides an opportunity for self-discovery.

The Bright Side

Rediscovering your true self is a key factor in overcoming the aftermath of a breakup.

During a breakup, you have the opportunity to indulge in your favorite food, listen to music that suits your taste, and watch your preferred TV shows, regardless of whether anyone else shares your interests.

You have the freedom to pursue your own interests and preferences without feeling the need to conform to someone else’s expectations.

It’s no surprise that Tashiro and Frazier observed significant growth in women following a breakup.

Being single again can be a powerful and liberating experience, as relationships, as fulfilling as they can be, can sometimes restrict growth and self-discovery.

Maybe breakups aren’t as bad as they have been portrayed.

Perhaps breakups serve as wise instructors.

It could be argued that entering into a relationship that doesn’t endure is still valuable due to the personal growth and self-awareness gained from the experience.

Would you still choose to enter into relationships that ended badly, even if you had foresight into the outcome?

Would you have gained the same benefits from breaking up if you didn’t experience it?

Single Again?

Not all endings to relationships lead to destruction, some can actually enhance your life.

Take advantage of your newfound single status by using this time to get to know yourself better, discover your preferences and figure out the type of relationship you desire in the future.

Another effective way to heal from a breakup is to start a new romantic relationship.

In my view, finding a relationship that brings joy to your heart is the cure for a heart that is shattered.

To help with that, I’d like to share a secret with you.

It’s a secret about the way men think.

I have tried and confirmed the effectiveness of a simple concept with thousands of women who desired to rekindle the feelings of a man or establish a bond with someone new.

Here’s a brief video that explains my findings and how it assists women in building the relationship they desire.

Here’s the link to the video that has the potential to transform your relationship outcomes with men.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***