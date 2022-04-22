How To Get Over Him (Or Her)

I’ve been in an open relationship with my partner for almost four years, enough time to graduate with a degree in “sex and relationships and how not to majorly fuck things up”, but not enough time to be professor of human emotion or a zen monk of non-judgemental c’est la vie. On the spectrum of openness, I have tended to circulate around casual dating/kink exploration. This is primarily because I had not met anyone that a) I had really liked and who b) lived close enough to upgrade to a “friends with benefits” situation. That was until I met John.

We had swiped right on each other a few years ago and had arranged to meet a couple of times, but for various reasons, it never materialised and then the conversation stopped. However, he’d recently got back in touch with me and explained that he had broken up with his girlfriend and asked if I would like to finally meet up.

We went for coffee and there was an instant connection. He was interesting, sexy, playful and a little chaotic which intrigued me. I’ve had great dates and experienced sexual chemistry with other men, but with John, there was something extra. A je ne sais quoi. Whatever it was, I was keen to see him again and over the course of a few months, we saw each other multiple times and slept together a few.

He was the first person who I really liked that lived nearby and said that he liked me too. Yay! I had no expectations of this relationship other than to take it one step at a time and to check in regularly with him and my partner Mac to see if anything needed to be attended to.

But then, out of the blue, I got the text. He was going to give it another try with his ex-girlfriend and their dog. “Maybe we could be friends in the future, yadda yadda yadda…bye.”

Just like that. No more John. But all the fucking emotions.

It wasn’t a heart break because I didn’t love him, but it was a human break. A break of our human connection which I had really enjoyed and I thought he did too.

I felt sad and grief over my loss of future fun times. I was angry that it had ended like this and I was frustrated over the circumstances and lack of closure. I felt cringingly vulnerable — what if I had misread the situation like a naïve idiot, or worse, what if he had lied all along and just good old fashioned used me. On top of all the feelings, my ego screamed at me like a toddler having a tantrum, apparently unable to deal with rejection and not having the thing she wants.

I immediately did what I always do when I’m not sure what to do, which is some form of exercise with the hope that it will centre my mind and body. I laid out my yoga mat and selected a long, calming yin yoga practice from YouTube. I allowed myself a few tears as the emotions worked through me, but made a promise to myself that by the end of the practice my eyes would be dry and would stay dry.

Since then I’ve done a lot of reading, journaling, meditating and reflecting. The following are the things that I have found that have helped me to accept that which feels difficult to accept and let go of things that cannot be.

1. The impermanence of all beings, objects and situations

Brace yourself, we’re heading smack bang into Buddhism straight off the bat. A central belief of Buddhists — and to be fair one that is very difficult to argue with no matter your religion — is the transient nature of everything. Nothing lasts forever. Nothing. With every new beginning there must be an ending. And rather more cheerfully, within every ending lies a new beginning.

It is undeniable that my relationship with John would have ended at some point. It just so happened that the ending was this point. The ending would have always affected the Kim experiencing it at that present moment whatever the moment, so why have a preference for a future Kim to experience that pain over that of present Kim now? I can never not experience the pain. It will always be me having to feel those feelings, so now is as good a time as any to start.

2. Finding comfort in certainty

Although it may not be the preferred outcome, there is a peace that comes with knowing how things are. Had we continued to see each other, there would be the ever present uncertainty of change as well as a looming curiosity about how and when the relationship would end. Given that I am already with a long term partner and John was looking for a girlfriend that he could settle down with, our time together would have always been limited.

When I say uncertainty, I mean everyday uncertainty like “Why did he take so long to reply to my message?” or “What if the next woman he dates is the one he falls in love with?” or “Does he think I’m stupid for saying XYZ?” All the mental noise that comes from experiencing intimacy without commitment. Note — these types of thoughts are entirely absent with respect to my long term partnership with Mac because we are deeply committed to and familiar with each other.

It is of course inevitable that my relationship with Mac will also end however neither of us are actively seeking to end it. Thus I am able to find comfort in the “certainty” of the promise that we’ve made to each other. Even if the particulars of my situation do not apply to you, then please refer back to point one — the impermanence of all beings, objects and situations — and therefore the certainty that can be found in impermanence.

3. What if this way was the best way?

In the book Midnight Library by Matt Haig, a troubled woman unenthused by life commits suicide but instead of dying she gets to experience the different paths that would have unfolded in her life had she made different decisions. What if she married her fiancé for example? What if she moved to Australia with her friend? What if her band signed with a record label?

She soon discovers that each alternative, possible path is fraught with heart-breaking unanticipated consequences. If she had married her fiancé, then she would be living with a cheating alcoholic. If she had moved to Australia, then her friend would have died in a car accident. If her band had signed with the record label, then she would have been famous but her brother would have killed himself with an overdose. She realises that the life she actually lived was the best life for her.

It would be an error of my thinking to believe that if things were different, then they would have been better. Also better for whom? There is no reason why the cards should be stacked in my favour in this situation when there are two other people (and a dog) also involved. Who knows what myriad, positive or negative alternatives might have revealed themselves had John and I continued to see each other. I certainly don’t know but find comfort in thinking, what if this was the best way and even if it’s not the best way for me, then at least it is for someone else.

4. Accepting the natural order of things

Building on the concepts of impermanence, certainty and the best way, a metaphor I find helpful is to imagine John as a flower growing in the ground. He is thriving where he is as much as the genetics of his seed and the conditions of the earth allow him to do so.

Sure, I can come along and pick the John flower and place it in a vase on my kitchen table so I can admire its beauty when and how I want. But no matter how much I care for the flower, it will eventually die because it has been taken from where it grows.

If I want the John flower to bloom, I need to leave it in its home ground undisturbed to do what it was meant to do in the only way it can be done. Luckily for me the John flower has Instagram so I can at least enjoy the pretty petals safely from afar.

5. Exercise, journal, meditate, repeat

In times of emotional agitation, it’s more important than ever to engage in self-regulating practices. Even if you have never exercised, journaled or meditated before, in fact especially if you have never exercised, journaled or meditated before, just do it. Again and again and trust that it will help you to be with yourself.

Exercise is a natural mood boost and if you are engaging in something that is challenging enough, it empties your mind giving you a welcome reprieve from too much thinking. If I do something repetitive like running I sometimes repeat an empowering mantra in my head over and over again, for example “I let go of all that no longer serves me. I am open to new possibilities”.

Meditation allows you to become aware of your thoughts and recognise them for what they are. They are not true or untrue, but stories we tell ourselves and judgments we make. The more you can recognise that the mind is just doing what the mind does and then select those stories that help you, the more you can repeat them consciously and then draw on their power. Eventually those consciously chosen stories will bury themselves into your subconscious and you will find the negative ones no longer tug at your attention.

What is unexpressed remains repressed. Journaling is your private space that allows you to let loose and let loose you should. In conversations with others you can self-censor and not say what you really think or feel for fear of looking wild and being judged. Conversations also follow circuitous threads, looping over and over certain topics, ignoring others and completely going off topic. With the discipline of putting pen to paper you can go deep and explore yourself in a way that is just not possible through thinking or talking alone.

6. A stubbornness to be better

Unless you have aspirations to achieve zen monk level, you must learn to live with your ego and where possible, harness her to serve you. My ego loves to achieve, be liked and feel beautiful. Unfortunately she can no longer indulge herself in this relationship with John, but she can satisfy those needs in other ways. In a silly, petty and yet helpful way she wants to be better than she is now if we ever meet again. You can use this to your advantage.

Once you decide how you are going to express your ego positively, you can transmute the emotional energy you are feeling into action. Perhaps you’ll start writing your blog again after nearly a year hiatus (ahem!). Or maybe you will exercise more, or re-invigorate your side hustle or do whatever is important and meaningful to you. The key is to now focus on what was inside of you and to express it outside of you for the benefit of yourself and/or others.

For bonus points, use your ego’s desire to achieve to help you better accept the dissolution of the relationship. After all, being good at accepting this is quite the achievement for her to brag about! I did this by trying to stand in John’s shoes and see the world from his perspective. From my own experience I know how much he will enjoy waking up every morning next to his partner and his dog and having two beings who love him. I know how difficult it will be for him to find a new girlfriend who he can settle down with and all the hassle of dating and the pain of rejection that is a part of that journey. I know that the feeling of chaos is familiar and safe for him, thus the very reason he broke up with his ex is now likely to be the reason he is back with her. My ego takes pride in understanding all of this. It’s not all about me and us, it’s about him. And ultimately regardless of my ego’s agenda, I want him to pursue his happiness.

7. Gratitude

My final tip for accepting the end of a relationship is to be thankful that you were lucky enough to experience it in the first place. To be thankful for everything that led you to even have the opportunity to experience it. To be thankful for everything that you learned during it and now all the learning that you have been graced with as you let go of it.

For me, this last point is particularly significant as it highlights the deep love that I have with my partner and the incredible growth that has taken place in our relationship. To be able to talk to Mac about my feelings about another man and have him hear me, acknowledge me, help me work through this and still love me is fucking miraculous. I will be forever grateful that the universe allowed me to receive this wonderful gift. Whatever the circumstances of your relationship and the dissolution of it, I hope you find and celebrate your gift too.

—

