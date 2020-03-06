How to Get Over Your Ex Dating Someone Else

Breakup is always hard to deal with. Isn’t it? Well, it can be the worst experience of your life, but you still have to move on and learn how to be happy. While you are trying to forget your ex, you may come across them and see them with someone else. We understand that this can cause depression, stress, and anxiety, but you must keep yourself from getting angry or emotional. It is required for your mental and physical health.

Let’s check out how to ignore and live happy when your ex is dating someone new.

Stop Comparing Yourself to Their New Partner

One of the most important things you need to do is that you should stop comparing yourself to their new partner. If you are a girl, then you need to stop thinking that his new girlfriend is slimmer, hotter and prettier than you. If you are a boy, then you must stop thinking that her new boyfriend is taller than you or has a well-paying job.

The fact is that we all have unique traits, characteristics or features; comparing ourselves to others makes no sense.

Remember Why You Left Them

When you see your ex loving or dating someone, you must immediately remind yourself why you are not together. Maybe, it is because their behavior was not good. Or maybe, you were a little arrogant or possessive.

Acknowledge that it is okay to feel sad, upset and hurt, as this is not the end of your life. Maybe, you will get someone better than them.

Pay Attention To Other Things

Distract yourself with exciting activities. For example, you can go out with your friends for dinner. Another idea is to join the gym to have your body shaped. You can also do something creative, such as you can learn how to pain.

Try new hobbies, challenge yourself or go on an adventurous trip.

With these things in mind, it will be easy for you to forget your ex and find someone more loving and caring.

What do you think about these ideas? Would they work for you?

Photo credit: istockphoto