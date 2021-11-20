How To Have a Great Sex Life After Having a Baby

Sex and pregnancy seem like opposing forces — like they shouldn’t go together, even though one leads to the other. For most married couples, sex is a major player in the relationship. Almost like a third member. For others, sex is a none issue.

I will assume that sex is important to you as you chose to read this article.

The frequency of sex is determined by the partner with the lower libido (in a healthy relationship). Meaning the person with the higher sex drive has to take things as slowly as their partner is comfortable with.

Pregnancy and childbirth can impact the pregnant partner’s sex drive both positively and negatively.

Some experience an increase in sexual desire, while others shut it down completely. Both are normal.

For both partners, it’s important to communicate one’s needs throughout the entire pregnancy and beyond.

Having a baby means you have to make time for sex

It almost feels like sneaking around again. It can be fun if you make it fun.

It isn’t something that just casually happens while making dinner or after a steamy shower anymore— you have to be strategic.

You have to pursue sex with intention because there are fewer opportunities for it to happen organically.

Babies tend to fall into a routine of feeding, sleeping, diaper changing, repeat. While it can be unpredictable at times, it can give you a little alone time with your partner.

Sometimes, 15 minutes is all you need!

The dreaded 6-week wait

Women typically need about 6 weeks (for both c-section and vaginal delivery) to recover before sex is generally recommended.

That doesn’t mean that you can’t have sex in other ways.

I kid you not, I gave my husband a hand job the day we got home from the hospital. Is that too much information? Maybe, but I feel pretty open in sharing my experience with sex and marriage.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

6 weeks doesn’t sound like a long time, but it feels immeasurable while you are living it. Find others means of having sex to pass the time.

Having a baby can turn your entire routine upside down, including your sex life.

If you have the energy and desire to give a little extra love to your partner during this time, don’t shy away from it. It will make the transition to traditional sex that much easier (and exciting) once you’ve been cleared by your doctor.

It’s not just men that are missing out on sex after childbirth

I see so many memes about men chomping at the bits to get back in the sack after their partner has given birth, while the woman is often portrayed as hesitant and uninterested.

It’s almost like she’s happy she gets a break from sex while it’s something the man has to ‘put up’ with. Trust me, she has to ‘put up’ with it too, while simultaneously healing her body after labor and nurturing her newborn baby.

While most women aren’t thinking about sex immediately after giving birth, sex is probably still on their minds in some capacity.

Wondering if their partner is satisfied with them or still finds them attractive.

If you are the partner who didn’t give birth, try to offer reassuring complements to the new mother as often and as early as you can starting in pregnancy. Be genuine and express how you feel, because those things don’t always go without saying.

Make sex a priority

Your to-do list grows immensely after having a baby. You still have to do the same chores you had before the baby arrived (laundry, dishes, cooking, working) plus everything that keeping a small human alive entails.

New moms are often encouraged to focus on self-care in the form of working out, focusing on their mental health, and taking time for themselves whenever they can after becoming a mother.

It seems as though the marriage is encouraged to be put on the back burner after having a baby. As if sex isn’t a form of self-care for both parents.

I understand the immense tiredness new parents feel in the very beginning of parenthood, but just remember that sex doesn’t need to be a big event.

It can be as simple as cuddling, physical touch, kissing, and massages.

Keep in mind

I can only speak from my experience. I also wrote this from my own prospective in a heterosexual relationship, so I certainly cannot speak to every dynamic. I found that I have an incredibly high sex drive while pregnant and even postpartum. However, I know many women who had a very different experience with sex postpartum. Communication is extremely important in this situation, and it is also important to avoid putting pressure on eachother. Do what feels good for both of you.

Sorry, no illustration for this article today (I usually include one with each piece I write). I started working on one, but wasn’t happy with it. I will certainly come back and add one when I can.

If you’ve made it this far, I greatly appreciate your readership. You can (tentatively) anticipate new stories from me every Wednesday and Friday (and sprinkled in between).

If you liked my story and would like to become a member of medium to read more, feel free to use my referral link:

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock