How to Have Fun Conversations With Filipino Women

Filipino women are admired for their warm and cheerful personality. A lot of them won’t hesitate to start a conversation with a western man. For first-timers, you might want to approach them but you feel butterflies in your stomach.

You find yourself having a hard time choosing the right words to captivate her attention.

If you find yourself in a pickle, here are a few ideas to get you started:

Keep the conversation light

Ask simple questions about herself. Crack a joke or two. The more approachable you make yourself, the more likely she’ll stay with you and chat for a while.

Nothing can fizzle the spark out of a first conversation faster than talking about heavy topics or complaining about your job.

Additionally, don’t bring up negative Filipino stereotypes into the conversation. You’ll most likely end up annoying them and lose your chance of making a good first impression.

Don’t ask for tons of additional pictures

Once or twice might be fine, but constantly asking for her pictures might make her believe you’re after something else. You’re already chatting with her and can see her online, why would you need additional pictures?

Sometimes Filipino women might not know how to say no and send you some but they will definitely avoid you the next time you want to chat with her.

Be sincere when you smile

Many Filipina women enjoy chatting with friendly and approachable men. The easiest and perhaps the best way to smoothen the flow of the conversation is to be sincere with your smiles.

The more genuine your smile is, the more likely they’ll be charmed by you. Throw in a thoughtful compliment. This shows you’re paying attention to what they’re doing.

Avoid general or generic compliments. They feel too impersonal and they’ve probably heard it once or twice before.

What NOT to do when chatting with Filipino women

A lot of Filipino women are mainly friendly and easy to approach. However, there are some topics that might easily offend them. These are considered taboo topics and should never be brought up unless you already have a close relationship.

Don’t ask if she’s still a virgin.

This is a big NO to ask for your first conversation with a Filipino lady. Many of them are conservative and raised in a traditional household.

Don’t make fun or criticize her country.

Despite the economic welfare of the Philippines, a lot of Filipinos take pride in their home country.

Don’t bring up negative stereotypes.

A lot of Filipino women don’t want to hear hasty generalizations or negative assumptions about their culture or their identity.

Don’t ask too personal questions.

Filipinos are accommodating people. But they tend to feel sensitive when they're asked too personal questions. Most Filipino women don't want to open up about their personal lives, especially during an initial conversation.

Lastly, don’t forget the point of starting conversations with Filipino women is to eventually date them. Continue to get to know them, slowly build trust in your relationship and eventually, she’ll agree to be your girlfriend.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Jadell Films on Unsplash