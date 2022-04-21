How To Heal Your Body by Healing Your Mental Trauma

Have you ever had those moments where you’ve felt like you’ve been asleep your entire life? Where suddenly you wake up to a new realization that you were blinded to and cannot fathom why you didn’t understand this until now?

Today is one of those days for me. One of many to be quite honest. We should continually hope to have our minds, and hearts, opened up to brand new truths that have evaded us our entire lives. I hope I never stop having these moments. It’s in these moments that I find myself growing the most. Becoming better than I was before.

Today I was watching a video on YouTube, Dr. Gabor Maté Interview | The Tim Ferriss Show, which dives deep into the inner workings of trauma and the negative impact it has on the human body and our physical health, right down to our DNA.

While a great many things stood out for me, resonating deeply into the inner workings of my consciousness, one thing stood out above all else. How depression, rage and addictions, for example, are not diseases, disorders or mental health issues… these are coping mechanisms.

What is depression really? In its most basic definition, it is to push things down. What are you pushing down? Usually, it’s an overwhelming feeling of dread. The negative reaction you have to a situation. Feelings created by past traumas are usually caused in childhood. It is helping you to cope with feelings that would otherwise destroy your sensitive (feeling) self.

This, in and of itself, is a great perspective, which Dr. Maté explains far better and far more in-depth than I ever could. But while I’m only an hour and a half into the two and a half-hour interview, there was a lot to unpack. And I wanted to sit with these thoughts a little longer and ponder them further before continuing on.

So, I decided to do what I often do when I’m looking to meditate. I poured myself a hot lavender bath (yes, it’s okay for a man to have a relaxing hot bath with lavender oil) and started reading some scripture from a bible study a friend and I are doing together. In the bible study, we had been reading about Joseph and how his brothers were angry about the (prophetic) dreams he had and his interpretations of them, while also being jealous of how much more their father loved him. So they conspired to kill Joseph before ultimately selling him to the Egyptians where he spent many years in prison.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While imprisoned he interpreted many dreams for others. One, in particular, was for the former chief cupbearer who would eventually be restored to his position by the Pharaoh. He asked the once and future chief cupbearer to put in a good word for him with the Pharaoh when he was restored, as Joseph had done nothing to deserve his imprisonment. This was caused by a lie, after refusing to bed the wife of his former master, who pursued him. This lie was born out of rejection.

Eventually, the Pharaoh had dreams of his own that disturbed him and called to him all the shamans and scholars of the land to interpret his dreams, but none could discern their meaning. The chief cupbearer was then reminded of Joseph and his ability to successfully interpret dreams, and after interpreting them as seven years of great harvest followed by seven years of famine, Joseph was placed in charge of all of Egypt. In reading Genesis 45 and 46, when Joseph’s brothers came to Egypt to buy some of the excess food they stored during the great harvest, Joseph had them move nearby with Pharaoh’s blessing and were given all the best that Egypt had to offer. He told them not to be dismayed by their previous actions as they allowed God to help a great many people through him.

Emotional reactions are coping mechanisms. They help at the moment but are not sustainable. You thank those emotions for helping you cope when you needed it and then you let them go. Anger and jealousy caused Joseph’s brothers to sell him to the Egyptians while the master’s wife’s feelings of rejection sent him to prison. Thanks to those emotional reactions, at the moment, many nations were saved from starvation. Joseph’s brothers were terrified of him when they first came to Egypt for help and thought that his blessings were punishment for what they had previously done. They never dealt with the trauma and pain that caused their initial emotional reaction and in turn, created even more pain for themselves. We condemn and hate ourselves for how we react but these emotional responses are not what ruins us. God was angry but never hateful. God was jealous, “worship no other god but me”, but never envious and always forgiving. It’s how we deal with the aftermath of those reactions that are important. Self-loathing is not of God.

Having emotional reactions is a tool for introspection to determine the root cause of the emotion, not to forsake ourselves for it or to continue to be consumed by it. Reaction is ok, redaction is not. We should never allow these reactions to take away from who we really are. We often feel shame for what we’ve done, and repent for those actions. While there is nothing wrong with this, it is the shame that follows that we should repent for. It’s what we allow that reaction to create inside of us, allowing ourselves to be deceived, twisted and changed, that we should repent for. Emotions are a tool. We must learn to better utilize them.

Then, I received an email from Medium in regards to suggested reading. One of these instantly stood out to me called, When Your Reaction Causes More Pain than the Actual Experience by Robyn Norman. Her blog discusses how the aftermath of these feelings can almost always cause more pain than the original hurt. This blog post helped to solidify this new thought process as if divine confirmation.

I have no choice now, going forward, to try and pause in a moment of emotional reaction for some deep introspection as to the root cause of that emotion, knowing it likely has nothing to do with what triggered it in the first place. This helps to create new pathways in our minds, that create new responses to these triggers. This is called neuroplasticity. A topic of study and teaching by Dr. Caroline Leaf.

Why did I have this emotional reaction? What trauma caused this? What initial coping mechanism do I need to thank and let go of? And while I’m sure this won’t always be the case, the more I do, the more I will understand the emotional reactions and where they came from in an effort to heal the childhood traumas I never knew I had.

Both Dr. Maté and Dr. Leaf have worked with many patients in dealing with their childhood traumas and in turn helping to heal their physical ailments. Trauma doesn’t just cause emotional reactions, it leaves a real, physical imprint on your anatomy, causing unhealth in the form of heart attack, stroke, obesity, diabetes, cancer and autoimmune diseases. Trauma poisons, not only your mind but your body as well. PTSD is a great example of this as it causes disruption to hormone secretion, neurochemistry, and immune system functioning, which all contribute to diseased cells, organs, and other bodily systems. So when trauma is created and left unchecked and unhealed, and something comes along to trigger that trauma, you’re basically suffering from a form of PTSD.

I was recently diagnosed with an extreme form of eczema, requiring bi-weekly injections to keep it at bay, something that hadn’t occurred since I was a teenager but manifested in a much greater way. Now I’m left wondering if past trauma was triggered that caused this. I received delivery of the next set of doses when I realized I still had one left that I hadn’t taken. I’m pretty sure I missed a dose. In the past, any time I was ever late, I would break out instantly, but not this time. Have I since dealt with the trauma that initially triggered the reaction?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thinking about it further, I used to stress out a lot about finances. Always in fear of how to pay for this or that, getting upset with my wife when she purchased something that wasn’t in our budget. But I don’t stress out about these things like I used to. The first time I broke out in the itchy burning rash it was at the height of my financial stress. And now that I no longer stress out about money, I’m no longer breaking out it seems. Was financial stress the cause of the illness? Did I overhear my parents stressing out about finances growing up? Is that what caused the trauma that created my own fear?

I have no doubt that trauma can cause illnesses. And now I wonder if the abandonment that my nephew suffered in his early years, the trauma of bouncing around from foster home to foster home, and further abandonment in his early teens, might have led to his diagnosis of CLN3 Batten Disease. It should be impossible for him to be diagnosed with it. Every human being has two sets of DNA strands, one from their mother, and one from their father. The CLN3 gene requires two bad copies to then suffer the symptoms, but he only has one bad copy. A good copy should be doing its job. The good copy should be screaming out, “NO WORRIES, I’VE GOT THIS!”, but it’s not. And here we are.

One thing that I resigned myself to doing differently was to provide nothing but positive reinforcement. The poor kid grew up with too much negative reinforcement, getting yelled at constantly, being grounded, and often being confined to his bedroom as punishment for the things he’d done wrong. Now, I praise him for everything he does right. I reward him for it. We sit down and have a calm discussion about any outburst he might have, as agitation and anger are symptoms of CLN3. Not once have I had to ground him but I’ve noticed that many times he would act as though he was about to get punished. Fear overrides any understanding or proof of how I react in these situations. His trauma was triggered.

Recently I’ve noticed a decline in his seizure frequency. His outbursts are far less severe than they once were. Some of the symptoms, I realize, we haven’t seen in some time. He’s doing quite well for someone who’s supposed to be constantly declining. While he did have a recent episode of psychosis and his speech is still slurred, I wonder if this is the beginning of his past trauma being healed.

When I told him about his diagnosis, he was not phased. He believes he will be the first to survive this, and while I’ve always believed this to be true, I now believe it more than ever. I often wondered why God wanted me specifically to take him in. At first, I thought it was because I worked from home and it made it easier to spot the symptoms early on, something that might have been missed by anyone else. I’ve known for some time that this was something I had to do, something only I could help him with, but now I realize, the way I approach every situation with a loving calmness might be what he needed all along to help him deal with his childhood traumas. And I thank God for the gift of goodness he has placed inside of me, for giving me wisdom and understanding, for extreme empathy and a deep capacity for love.

So while I continue down this road in learning more from these amazing neuroscientists, and applying what I can, I am excited for the potential it brings. I am excited for the outcome that seems far more likely than what western medicine can provide. And while his diagnosis would suggest no hope for a future, these studies say there is. And more importantly, God says there is.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***