How To Help Your Adult Child Establish Good Credit

Establishing credit is an important step in one’s financial journey. It’s what helps you get a mortgage and take out other types of loans as you get older.

However, many young adults aren’t taught how to handle credit responsibly. In fact, 61% of Gen Zers and 53% of millennials rely on credit cards to pay for living expenses.

If you have a young adult child, it’s important to teach them early about how credit works and to use it responsibly. This can set them up for financial success for the rest of their life.

5 ways to help your adult child establish good credit:

1. Teach them the fundamentals of credit and money.

Before encouraging your adult child to get a credit card or take out a loan, you must teach them the fundamentals of good money management. This includes concepts like spending less than you earn, paying bills on time, and using a budget. Such habits will help prepare them to use credit responsibly.

When teaching about credit, go over the 350 to 850 credit range and the credit quality ranges within it: poor (300 to 579), fair (580 to 669), good (670 to 739), very good (740 to 799), and excellent (800 to 850).

You should also teach your adult child the benefits of having a high credit score, such as getting approved for more loans and getting better loan terms.

Don’t forget to stress what can damage their credit score, such as missing payments or not paying them at all, as well as the consequences of not having a good credit score, such as getting denied on loan applications.

2. Check their credit score and dispute any errors.

In most cases, your adult child won’t have a credit history if they’ve never taken out a loan under their own name before. However, it’s good to double-check. They may have been added as an account holder on someone else’s account in the past or been a victim of identity theft.

To check your adult child’s credit score, contact one of the three major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. They’ll tell you whether your adult child has a credit history or not, and if there are any mistakes, you can work toward having them corrected.

Looking up their credit score is also a good skill to teach them so they can monitor it in the future.

3. Have them open a secured or student credit card.

One of the easiest ways for your adult child to establish good credit is to have them get a secured or student credit card.

A student card is a credit card designed for students who have limited credit histories (if any). It typically has a low credit limit to help prevent students from getting into too much debt.

A secured credit card is similar but requires putting down a cash deposit that serves as the card’s credit limit. If users fail to pay their credit card debt, the credit card company will just pull it from the deposit. Hence, secured cards can be used to build your credit even if you have limited or no credit history.

Whether or not your adult child gets a student or secured credit card, teach them never to use it unless they have the money in their bank account to immediately pay it off. This is a good habit that can help them avoid getting behind on debt.

4. Add them as an authorized user.

Another way to help your adult child establish good credit is to add them as an authorized user on an account that reports to a credit bureau. For example, you could add them as an authorized user on one of your credit cards.

This helps build their credit in two ways. First, it allows them to start using credit. Secondly, it increases their credit history by connecting them to a more established credit account. This can have a major boost on their credit score since 15% of your credit score is determined by your credit history.

The one major caveat here is that you must emphasize to your adult child the importance of using credit responsibly. If they misuse your credit account, your (and their) credit will suffer. In other words, by adding them to your account, you’re putting your own credit score at risk.

5. Cosign with them on a new account or loan.

Instead of adding your adult child as a user to an existing account, you can also cosign with them on a new one. This can help them get a credit card or loan they may not qualify for on their own.

For example, you could cosign on a car loan with them. According to Tiger Okeley at car dealership Oak Motors, “Car loans are a great way for young adults to start building their credit since many need a car to get to work anyway. And if they use buy-here-pay-here (BHPH) financing, they may not even need a parent to cosign.”

The Bottom Line

Establishing credit for the first time can be tricky. But if you follow the tips above, you can help your adult child get started. The sooner they start, the better!

