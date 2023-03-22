How to Help Your Fearful Avoidant Partner Stop Being Scared of Falling in Love with You

There is something that gets left out when you speak about fearful avoidants.

They actually flop between two experiences, and it does not get emphasized enough.

They have an avoidant side when they shut down, but like a fully anxious-preoccupied individual, they face an anxious side.

It is why you see that their most prevalent negative response is hot and cold behavior.

So, I bet you’re asking how you build a strong relationship with someone who can flip-flop.

Before we get the ball rolling, I want to be sure we are on the page about what we’re accomplishing in the article.

The goal is not to supply you with manipulative tactics to trick someone into believing you are a good match for them as they grow.

We are giving you an understanding of what the fearful-avoidant needs from a relationship as they transition to secure attachment while meeting your needs of the partnership.

Meeting someone’s needs in their transition is a surefire way to show them they can trust you with their heart.

Meeting someone’s needs allows them the space to meet yours and create a healthy bond in a growth-based partnership. Fair?

Trust will get you walking on the path to love.

So, let’s take a walk.

…

Let it rain

There is a recipe that makes up the composure of the fearful-avoidant.

Their fearful side makes them want to suppress, back away, and safeguard at all costs.

Their anxious side makes them feel the burden of their thoughts and gives them a need to express themselves.

What do you think happens when you mix dismissiveness and anxiety?

You have someone weighed down by their thoughts but can feel shame for having them.

You get suppression and outbursts, and other negative responses. That is if they don’t have a partner who provides them a space to release.

The first step in being a partner of a fearful avoidant is allowing that space for them to express feelings.

Duh.

I mean that the fearful-avoidant will release feelings, take time to process them, and then have new feelings they need to express.

Conversations can not be “case closed” when dealing with a fearful avoidant.

Most of the time, you will see that they don’t necessarily need a response.

They need you to listen and give them the arena to feel like they can get thoughts off their chest.

…

What time is it?

What comes along with the flip-flop persona of the fearful-avoidant? You’ll feel like they have a foot out of the door.

It’s nearly impossible not taking it personally and feel like you must go the extra mile for your partner to invest.

The root is the flip-flop in partnerships they saw or experienced in their early stages.

They want to be able to invest and trust their partner, but this safeguard is rooted in the desire to avoid getting hurt.

The cure here is to be patient.

The fearful-avoidant needs a sense of control to avoid getting hurt.

That doesn’t mean you are taking a back seat and giving them control over the relationship.

They need to feel a sense of control over the pace they release their safeguards.

Let’s revisit the dismissive/anxious combination.

You will give them a reason to retreat if you are too invasive and demand that they release and be vulnerable too quickly.

You will conversely trigger their anxiety if they feel unseen and unheard.

The solution is to be patient and attentive when they are releasing and opening up to you.

The quicker they can accomplish trust, the faster that other foot comes through the door.

…

Please ramble

Remember when we said to focus on not closing the door and allowing your fearful avoidant partner to share new thoughts in a conversation?

They subconsciously need you to do the same.

Let me explain.

A fearful avoidant needs open and transparent communication to close out a story.

That means they need to feel like they know every detail, or they will fill in the gaps.

Don’t burden yourself with feeling like you have to provide the who, what, when, where, and how every time.

But.

Don’t hold back the details of your story to feel like you’re not rambling. When your partner asks a question, give details in the answer.

You are touching on their anxious side when leaving them with a story to fill.

They want to know that you are not holding back and that they can trust your word.

Again, I want to stress that this is not your responsibility, and you should not have to play inspector gadget when you open your mouth.

I also want to stress that your partner is looking for someone they can believe in and open that door to trust.

After all, you have nothing to hide?

…

As I stated at the beginning of the article, this is not a free pass for your fearful avoidant partner.

It is not a set of tricks to get them to fall in love with you.

It is a guide to understanding your partner and their needs as they grow and build trust in your relationship.

Trust us at the center of love.

…

—

***

—–

