Most cookie exchange guides hand you 50 vague tips and leave you to figure out the hard part: how many cookies everyone bakes, how the swap actually works, and which cookies survive the drive home. This one starts there.

Here’s the honest part up front. A cookie exchange is the easiest holiday party you’ll ever host, right up until nobody knows how many cookies to bring.

Then one person shows up with a dozen, another shows up with seven dozen, two people made the same snickerdoodles, and the swap turns into a polite standoff over a folding table.

Every one of those problems gets solved before the party, not during it. Pick a guest count, do the cookie math, send the rules with the invite, and the night basically runs itself.

So that’s how this is built. The math first, then the rules, then a timeline you can actually follow, then which cookies to bake (and which ones to skip, because some cookies just don’t swap well).

What Is a Cookie Exchange?

A cookie exchange (also called a cookie swap) is a party where everyone bakes a big batch of one kind of cookie, brings it, and goes home with a mix of everybody else’s.

You bake once and leave with six, eight or ten kinds of Christmas cookies for your own tray.

That’s the whole point, and it’s why the math matters. The swap only feels fair if everyone brings the same amount and takes home the same amount.

Cookie Exchange Rules (Send These With the Invite)

Put these in the invitation or the group text so nobody walks in guessing. Six rules covers it:

Bake one kind of cookie, and make it homemade. One person can claim the “I don’t bake” pass and bring a bakery cookie, but only one. Claim your cookie on the sign-up sheet. First come, first served, so you don’t get three batches of chocolate chip. Bring the number on the invite, already counted. (The math is below.) Bring a label card. Cookie name, your name, and a “contains” line for allergens. More on that in a second. Bring an empty container to take cookies home in. A tin, a box, a big zip bag, whatever. Bring 10 printed recipe cards (or text the recipe to the group). Somebody will want it. They always do.

That’s it. Short rules get read. Long rules don’t.

How Many Cookies Should Each Person Bring?

This is the question everyone actually has, and most guides answer it with a range like “3 to 5 dozen” with no explanation of where that came from.

Here’s the simple version: each guest bakes 6 cookies for every person at the party, counting themselves. Then they take home 6 from every batch. Whatever you bring, you take home the same number.

So if 8 people come, everyone bakes 48 cookies (4 dozen) and goes home with 48 cookies, 6 each of 8 different kinds.

Guests Each person bakes Each person takes home “Big batch” version (a dozen per guest) 6 36 cookies (3 dozen) 36 cookies, 6 kinds 72 cookies (6 dozen) 8 48 cookies (4 dozen) 48 cookies, 8 kinds 96 cookies (8 dozen) 10 60 cookies (5 dozen) 60 cookies, 10 kinds 120 cookies (10 dozen) 12 72 cookies (6 dozen) 72 cookies, 12 kinds 144 cookies (12 dozen)

Add one extra dozen per baker for the tasting plate. People want to try everything at the party, and if they eat from the swap piles the math falls apart by the end of the night.

The sweet spot is 6 to 10 guests. Under 6 and you don’t get enough variety to make it worth it. Over 10 and somebody is baking 5+ dozen cookies on a weeknight in December, which is how you lose guests next year.

If you want a bigger party, keep the half-dozen rule and cap the swap at 10 bakers. Everyone else can come eat.

The “big batch” column works if your crew genuinely loves baking. Just say so on the invite so nobody is surprised.

How the Swap Actually Works

Skip the “rounds” and the hovering. There are two ways to run the swap, and one is clearly better.

Option 1: Pre-packed sixes (the one I’d pick)

Every baker shows up with their cookies already bagged in groups of 6, one bag per guest. They set the bags on the table behind their label card. At swap time, everyone walks the table once and grabs one bag from each spot.

Takes about five minutes. Nobody touches anybody else’s cookies, nobody counts, nobody wonders if they took too many. It’s also the cleanest option if anyone at the party has a food allergy, because each batch stays sealed.

Option 2: Buffet style

Bakers set cookies out on platters, and guests fill their own containers using tongs. It looks prettier for photos and it’s more of an event, but it’s slower, and you need a clear “6 from each plate” rule taped to the table.

If you go buffet style, give every platter its own tongs. Shared tongs are how a peanut butter crumb ends up on the sugar cookies.

Your Cookie Exchange Timeline

Here’s the part that keeps you from scrambling.

4 weeks out

Pick a date. Weeknights in the first half of December tend to work better than weekends closer to Christmas, which fill up fast.

Decide your guest count (6 to 10).

Send the invite with the rules, the cookie number and a link to the sign-up sheet.

2 weeks out

Check the sign-up sheet for duplicates and nudge anyone who hasn’t claimed a cookie.

Ask about food allergies in the group, so bakers know before they shop.

1 week out

Send a reminder with the exact cookie count again. (People forget.)

Plan the savory snacks and drinks.

Gather extra containers, bags, a marker and tape for anyone who forgets theirs.

2 to 3 days out

Bakers bake. Most drop cookies hold well for several days in an airtight container, so nobody needs to bake the morning of. (Storage details are in the cookie section below.)

Party day

Clear one long table for the swap and a separate spot for the tasting plate and snacks.

Put out label cards, a pen and a few spare bags.

The party itself (about 2 hours)

First 30 minutes: arrivals, cookies go on the swap table, drinks.

arrivals, cookies go on the swap table, drinks. Next 45 minutes: tasting plate, snacks, voting if you’re doing awards.

tasting plate, snacks, voting if you’re doing awards. Swap: everyone walks the table and fills up.

everyone walks the table and fills up. Last half hour: recipe swapping, leftovers, goodbyes.

The Best Cookies for a Cookie Exchange

A good exchange cookie has to do three things:

Survive being stacked in a bag. It holds its shape and doesn’t smear. Keep at room temperature for days. People won’t eat 48 cookies the night of the party. Not need the fridge. No cream cheese frosting, no cheesecake filling.

Cookies that swap really well

Shortbread and spritz. Sturdy, buttery, and they keep the longest. Taste of Home puts them at up to two weeks in an airtight container.

Sturdy, buttery, and they keep the longest. Taste of Home puts them at up to two weeks in an airtight container. Chocolate chip cookies. Everyone’s favorite, and a thick bakery-style cookie travels better than a thin one. My sourdough discard chocolate chip cookies are built for this, and the dough can be scooped and frozen ahead.

Everyone’s favorite, and a thick bakery-style cookie travels better than a thin one. My sourdough discard chocolate chip cookies are built for this, and the dough can be scooped and frozen ahead. Snickerdoodles and gingersnaps. Sturdy and they taste like the holidays.

Sturdy and they taste like the holidays. Chocolate crinkle cookies. Look impressive on a tray, hold up fine in a bag.

Look impressive on a tray, hold up fine in a bag. Biscotti. Twice-baked and dry, so it keeps the longest of anything here.

Twice-baked and dry, so it keeps the longest of anything here. Iced sugar cookies. Only if the royal icing is fully dry and hard before you bag them. Give it overnight.

Only if the royal icing is fully dry and hard before you bag them. Give it overnight. Candy counts too. A batch of peanut brittle or microwave peanut brittle is a nice change from all the cookies. Just label it clearly for peanuts.

Cookies to skip

Anything with cream cheese frosting or a cheesecake layer. These are perishable, and the USDA’s rule is that perishable food shouldn’t sit out at room temperature for more than 2 hours. A cookie that rides around in a car and then sits on a counter for a week doesn’t fit.

These are perishable, and the USDA’s rule is that perishable food shouldn’t sit out at room temperature for more than 2 hours. A cookie that rides around in a car and then sits on a counter for a week doesn’t fit. Super delicate cookies like lace cookies and thin pizzelles. They show up as crumbs.

like lace cookies and thin pizzelles. They show up as crumbs. Very soft, sticky cookies. They glue themselves together in the bag.

They glue themselves together in the bag. Anything still warm. Warm cookies steam inside the bag and go soft and soggy. Let them cool all the way first.

Keep crisp and soft cookies apart

Store crisp cookies and soft cookies in separate containers. The moisture from soft cookies moves into crisp ones, and you end up with limp shortbread.

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Same reason strong flavors (peppermint, ginger, anise) should get their own bag.

How long cookies keep

Taste of Home’s cookie storage guide puts drop cookies at about a week at room temperature in an airtight container, shortbread and spritz at up to two weeks, and most baked cookies at up to six months in the freezer.

Softer, frosted cookies keep for less time, so plan on the shorter end for those. And a container that actually seals beats a loose decorative tin.

How to Handle Food Allergies at a Cookie Exchange

This is where a lot of guides wave their hands. It’s the part that actually matters.

Ask early. Put “any food allergies we should know about?” right on the invite. If someone has a serious allergy, everyone needs to know before they buy ingredients, not at the party.

Label every batch. The FDA recognizes 9 major food allergens: milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame. Have every baker write a “contains” line on their label card using that list. It takes ten seconds and it means nobody has to quiz the baker.

Seal the risky stuff. Cookies with peanuts or tree nuts should come pre-bagged, even if you’re doing buffet style for everything else. Separate tongs for every platter.

If you buy a store-bought batch for someone with an allergy, read the “contains” statement on the package rather than guessing from the ingredient list.

Label card template (copy this): Cookie: _______________ Baked by: _______________ Contains: milk / eggs / wheat / peanuts / tree nuts / soy / sesame / fish / shellfish (circle all)

Cookie Exchange Packaging Ideas

You don’t need anything fancy. You need something that keeps cookies from breaking and drying out.

Clear cellophane or zip bags in sixes for the pre-packed swap. Cheap, sealable, and people can see what’s inside.

for the pre-packed swap. Cheap, sealable, and people can see what’s inside. Parchment between layers in any tin or box so cookies don’t stick or scratch each other’s icing.

in any tin or box so cookies don’t stick or scratch each other’s icing. Bakery boxes or plastic deli containers for guests to take home their haul. Deli containers stack and actually seal.

for guests to take home their haul. Deli containers stack and actually seal. A tag on every bag with the cookie name and the “contains” line, so it still makes sense three days later on somebody’s counter.

Cookie Exchange Party Ideas (Without Overdoing It)

The cookies are the party. Everything else is optional.

Put out something savory. After the third cookie, everybody wants a cracker. A cheese board, a pot of soup, or a bowl of popcorn breaks up the sugar. If it’s perishable (dips, meats, cheese), follow the same 2-hour rule and get it back in the fridge.

Hot drinks. Coffee, hot cocoa or a slow cooker of cider. Easy, and it makes the house smell like Christmas.

Cookie awards. Hand out paper ballots and vote on a few categories. Best Overall, Most Festive, Best Packaging, and “Most Likely to Get Eaten in the Car.” A dollar store prize or a nice wooden spoon is plenty.

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Make it a giving party. Ask everyone to bake one extra dozen and put together a tray for neighbors, a local fire station, or someone who could use it. It’s the easiest add-on there is, and it gives leftovers somewhere to go.

Kids welcome? Decide before you send the invite and say so. If kids are coming, a simple decorating station (plain sugar cookies, a few tubs of frosting, sprinkles) keeps them busy while the adults swap.

Cookie Exchange FAQ

How many people should you invite to a cookie exchange?

Six to ten bakers is the sweet spot. You get real variety without asking anyone to bake an unreasonable number of cookies.

Can you bring store-bought cookies to a cookie exchange?

It’s your party, so you set the rule. Most cookie exchanges are homemade-only, with maybe one “I don’t bake” pass. A good bakery batch beats a stressed-out baker who skips the party.

What do you do if someone forgets to bring enough cookies?

Let them swap what they brought and take home the same number. That’s why you have the tasting plate dozen and the spare bags.

Can you do a cookie exchange without a party?

Yes. A neighborhood cookie exchange works as a doorstep drop: everyone bakes, bags and drops their sixes at each house on a set day. Same math, no hosting.

When should you have a cookie exchange?

Early to mid December is the classic window, so everyone has their cookie trays ready before Christmas. Send invites about 4 weeks before.

The Short Version

Cap the swap at 6 to 10 bakers. Everyone bakes 6 cookies per guest and takes home the same number.

Send the rules and a sign-up sheet with the invite, label every batch with what’s in it, pick cookies that keep at room temperature, and pre-bag the swap so it takes five minutes instead of an hour.

Do that and the hardest part of the night is deciding which tin to open first.

Looking for something to bring? Start with my Christmas sourdough recipes or the sourdough discard chocolate chip cookies. The dough freezes, so you can bake straight from frozen the day before the party.

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This post was previously published on Nature of Home.

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