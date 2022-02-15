How To Identify and Deal With a “Dark Triad” Personality

Throughout our lives, we deal with people with different personalities. They possess different traits, some of which we like while others may frighten us. Our dealing with different personalities starts from the family and goes towards our peer circle, workplaces, parties, clubs, and neighborhoods.

Life can be quite beautiful if you are in a relationship with a person of good personality traits. But it can be a nightmare if you are in a relationship with a “Dark Triad” personality.

It can also be highly challenging if you deal with such a negative personality in your workplace.

Dark triad personalities are the toxic amalgamation of various negative traits and behaviors, such as they are domineering, violent, volatile, manipulative, remorseless, cynical, deceitful, etc.

What traits does a dark triad personality possess?

The two psychologists, Delroy Paulhus and Kevin M. Williams, identified a personality type in 2002 during their studies that didn’t strictly fall in the personality disorders criteria.

The personality they discovered contains three major personality traits such as narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism. They named the personalities that possess these traits as “Dark Triad.”

These personalities are identified as dark because of highly negative traits that can be detrimental to a healthy relationship, workplace, or even society.

A psychotherapist, Paul Hokemeyer, Ph.D., also an author of Fragile Power: Why Having Everything Is Never Enough, tells Health describes these personalities as,

“Central to these types is a person’s disregard for others and an obsession with self.”

“They lack compassion, empathy, and a moral compass.”

Three personality traits of Dark Triad:

1. Psychopathy:

Psychopathy consists of personality traits such as manipulative, remorseless, antisocial, callous, and volatile behavior, and a lack of empathy.

2. Narcissism

The term comes from the Greek mythology of a hunter called Narcissus, who fell in love with his reflection in the water and drowned there.

Narcissistic people are boastful, selfish, hypersensitive to criticism, arrogant, lack empathy, and lack love for others. They are highly self-centered and lovely only themselves, and they also possess a shallow sense of superiority, vanity, high ego, and entitlement.

3. Machiavellianism:

Niccolo Machiavelli was a 16th-century Italian diplomat and politician famous for his book, “The Prince.” His book contains advice on the ruling but is mainly associated with the dark art of domination.

His book preaches that a person in power should be deceitful, cunning, manipulative, amoral, indifferent towards people’s emotions, and highly self-interested to remain in power.

Machiavellianism consists of these negative traits.

How to Identify a Dark Triad Personality?

According to Darlene Lancer, such people aren’t sincere in relationships and can be dangerous for physical and mental health. According to her, Dark Triads “act aggressively out of self-interest.” They don’t have any regard for moral values, and they can do anything to satisfy their self-interest, which can bring them down to cheating, bullying, lying, and even stealing.

You should learn conflict management skills and work on your emotional intelligence to spot and properly cope with Dark Triads.

They can be aggressive and cause mental and physical harm to others without remorse.

According to Hokemeyer, a psychologist, it’s hard to identify a dark triad personality at first. This is because of their deceptive nature when they first approach you. But with time, they reveal their true nature because they can’t sustain their duplicity.

“They’re charismatic and charming. They’re masters at flattery and making a person feel like they’re special and fortunate to be in the presence of a person of elevated taste, intelligence, and compassion.”

“They eventually burn out relationships by exploiting the people with whom they become close.”

Dr. Peter Jonason, professor of psychology at the University of Western Florida, and Gregory Webster, assistant professor of psychology at the same university, developed a rating scale to identify a Dark Triad. They named the scale “Dirty Dozen,” which contains 12 questions on which people can rate themselves.

These questions are:

I tend to be callous or insensitive.

I tend to seek prestige or status.

I tend to lack remorse.

I tend to want others to admire me.

I tend to expect special favors from others.

I tend to manipulate others to get my way.

I tend to want others to pay attention to me.

I have used deceit or lied to get my way.

I tend to be cynical.

I have used flattery to get my way.

I tend to exploit others towards my own end.

I tend to be unconcerned with the morality of my actions.

The questionnaire has its own rating formula. The more you score higher, the more probability that you have a Dark Triad personality arises.

How to deal with a Dark Triad personality?

If you haven’t met a Dark Triad personality in life, you are a lucky one. But if you are in a relationship with such a person, you are in hot water. Better save yourself from physical and emotional destruction at the earliest.

Hokemeyer considers a relationship with Dark Triads dangerous. He is of the view that;

“It’s dangerous to be in any kind of relationship, be it a friendship, an intimate affair, or a business association, with someone with a dark triad personality profile. These individuals are hardwired to exploit and will proceed to do so, regardless of how much you want them to change.”

If you think you can change the behavior or psychology of a Dark Triad, there is a possibility. But you may be wrong in your assumptions, as Hokemeyer believes there are very few chances of any change in the behavior of such people. He says;

“The personality traits that make up a dark triad are deeply ingrained in their psyche and highly resistant to any sort of challenge that would manifest a change. The best strategy is to move away from them as quickly as possible.”

If you find yourself unable to get away from such persons, you should seek help from people you trust. You should also consult with a therapist or any other competent psychologist to provide you with different ways to cope with them.

There are also techniques to deal with the anger of Dark Triads, such as leaving the room immediately if you feel threatened.

You should also distance yourself physically and emotionally from such persons. Manage your anger and don’t respond with anger.

Identify the cause of his anger and deal with it cautiously.

During the conversations, change “I” with “We” with techniques. Deal with the situations calmly and avoid their misbehaving.

If you have a Dark Triad on the team, try to use his techniques to beat his tricks of disturbing the teamwork. Keep them busy most of the time that they may not get the chance to manipulate the situations.

Don’t assign the significant role of an organization to Dark Triads to avoid any unwanted events.

Final words

Dark Triad personalities can be the most dangerous persons around you if you are in a relationship with a Dark Triad, better to leave the relationship as soon as possible because such a relationship will drain you emotionally, physically, and economically.

If there is a Dark Triad in your working team, learn some conflict management skills and work on your emotional intelligence accordingly.

If you think that such a personality will change its traits, it will be challenging, as according to psychotherapists, such personalities averse to change in their behaviors. The dark behaviors get permanently ingrained in the psyche, and it’s hard to change them.

