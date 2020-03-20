How to Impress Someone in 5 to 10 Seconds

We all want others to respect us, but the fact is sometimes we forget to give people as much value as they actually deserve. In some situations, we are given only a couple of seconds to prove our worth.

Maybe, you will not have more than 10 seconds to convince your friends or family members to listen to you and to understand your point of view. How to make the best of this time? We’ve shared some exciting tips.

Express Your Interest

Express that you are genuinely enthusiastic and interested.

Sometimes the people you meet will think that you have no interest in knowing them or speaking to them. If you don’t let them know that you want to have a conversation with then, things will never work as you might have thought of. Come forward, speak to them and make conversations work for both of you. If you are willing to impress someone, you must speak to them urgently and express your interest so that they can develop the same feelings for you.

Neutralize The Fight-Or-Flight Response

You should remember that the first few seconds of an encounter are the result of instinctive reactions. We all make unconscious immediate appraisals that center around how we feel.

It is important to recognize the signals and ensure that they are not perceived as threatening.

Respect Boundaries And Give Freedom

Every person has his or her own limits or boundaries, which you have to respect at any cost.

It may not be possible for any of us to impress someone if we will keep taunting them all the time. Stop criticizing, respect the people’s boundaries and give them full freedom. This is not a tough task. Am I right? When you learn how to give respect and freedom, you will eventually find your place in someone’s heart. Maybe, they will get attached to you emotionally.

What do you do to impress people around you?

Photo credit: istockphoto.com