Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How to Impress Someone in 5 to 10 Seconds

How to Impress Someone in 5 to 10 Seconds

Only a few things in life can help you know how to make an everlasting impression on others. Do you want to know what those things are? Keep reading…

by Leave a Comment

 

We all want others to respect us, but the fact is sometimes we forget to give people as much value as they actually deserve. In some situations, we are given only a couple of seconds to prove our worth.

Maybe, you will not have more than 10 seconds to convince your friends or family members to listen to you and to understand your point of view. How to make the best of this time? We’ve shared some exciting tips.

How To Deal With Difficult People Without Getting Angry?

Express Your Interest

Express that you are genuinely enthusiastic and interested.

Sometimes the people you meet will think that you have no interest in knowing them or speaking to them. If you don’t let them know that you want to have a conversation with then, things will never work as you might have thought of. Come forward, speak to them and make conversations work for both of you. If you are willing to impress someone, you must speak to them urgently and express your interest so that they can develop the same feelings for you.

‘I Have No Friends’ — 3 Must-Know Tips If You Think This Is You

Neutralize The Fight-Or-Flight Response

You should remember that the first few seconds of an encounter are the result of instinctive reactions. We all make unconscious immediate appraisals that center around how we feel.

It is important to recognize the signals and ensure that they are not perceived as threatening.

How To Be Nice When You Are Angry?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Respect Boundaries And Give Freedom

Every person has his or her own limits or boundaries, which you have to respect at any cost.

It may not be possible for any of us to impress someone if we will keep taunting them all the time. Stop criticizing, respect the people’s boundaries and give them full freedom. This is not a tough task. Am I right? When you learn how to give respect and freedom, you will eventually find your place in someone’s heart. Maybe, they will get attached to you emotionally.

5 Amazing Things You Didn’t Know About Your Own Body

What do you do to impress people around you?

Previously published on Medium.com.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Kiran Yasmin

I am a professional blogger, content writer, social media marketer, and academic writer. I have spent years in this industry.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.