How To Incorporate the Hygge Lifestyle Into Your Next Decade

“Hygge is a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” ~Oxford Living Dictionary

Hygge (pronounced hue-ugh, not hoo-gah) is a Danish word used when acknowledging a feeling or moment, whether alone or with friends, at home or out, ordinary or extraordinary as cozy, charm, or special.

Whether you’re comfortable in your home or out with friends, it’s important to take moments to relax and enjoy life. There’s greatness in learning how to be calm and attributing that to the rest of your existence.

Hygge involves blocking the negative from your life and embracing the good. For example, people are encouraged to spend time with friends and family, enjoy a cup of coffee in front of a fire, and eat cake now and then — without feeling guilty about it.

The concept is very much a part of Danish life, which is frequently ranked as one of the world’s happiest countries. Although the hygge lifestyle has been around for centuries, its popularity is booming, as people are embracing the trend.

The Nordic word dates back to the 18th century and describes a feeling of coziness and contentment while enjoying the good things in life, with good people. Hygge is the antithesis of today’s modern lifestyle wherein people are constantly connected through modern technology instead of through interpersonal experiences.

“It’s about being with the people we love. A feeling of home. You may be having an endless conversation…or just be comfortable in each other’s silent company — or simply just be by yourself enjoying a cup of tea.” ~Meik Wiking

Did you know?

Hygge promotes exercise. It isn’t just about sitting around a fire and chatting. Hygge also encourages exercise as an enjoyable activity — not a chore. And if you exercise outside, such as going ice skating or hiking, you may experience lower stress levels and an increase in self-esteem.

It isn’t just about sitting around a fire and chatting. Hygge also encourages exercise as an enjoyable activity — not a chore. And if you exercise outside, such as going ice skating or hiking, you may experience lower stress levels and an increase in self-esteem. Hygge reduces stress. A recent survey found that people from Sweden, Denmark and Finland (where hygge is a lifestyle) were the least stressed of the 36 countries surveyed.

A recent survey found that people from Sweden, Denmark and Finland (where hygge is a lifestyle) were the least stressed of the 36 countries surveyed. Hygge reduces obesity. Despite the mentality of enjoying the good things in life without feeling guilty — including beer and sweets — in Sweden, the proportion of adults who are obese is 14 percent, compared to Britain’s 27 percent.

The Hygge Manifesto:

The essence of Meik Wiking’s hygge manifesto is creating the right atmosphere, comfort, togetherness, and presence, amongst other things, to lead a happier and more fulfilled life. According to Wiking, this can be cultivated at least 10 different ways:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Atmosphere, especially a cozy, soft-lit atmosphere

Presence, achieved by minimizing distractions (turn off your phone!)

Pleasure — in the form of small pleasures like a cookie and cup of tea

Equality, especially sharing (both chores and pleasures or attention)

Gratitude for what you currently have

Harmony, achieved by avoiding bragging or competing

Comfort in the form of regular breaks or taking time to enjoy things

Truce. This basically means letting politics, arguments, and other divisive topics rest.

Togetherness with a focus on building stronger relationships.

Shelter — not just physical places of peace, but taking shelter in the company of the people who make you feel welcome and safe

It’s about savouring the present moment and finding comfort and ease with your loved ones, your hobbies, your belongings, and your surroundings. Mastering the art of coziness can be one of the best self-care regimens for any person.

What are the benefits of Hygge lifestyle?

There have been a variety of benefits tied to the practice of hygge. Happiness researchers continually find Denmark to have some of the happiest people on Earth, which Danes attribute to the practice of hygge.

Feeling increased happiness could certainly be a perk of practicing hygge, but there are emotional, physical and social benefits as well.

Emotional Benefits:

Less depression and anxiety

Increased feelings of self-worth

Increased optimism

Lowered stress

A greater sense of mindfulness

Improved self-compassion

Increased practice of gratitude

Hygge decor is intended to promote a sense of calm and peace in the living space.

Since we make sense of, our experiences and environment through the use of sight, sound, touch, taste and smell, it may come as no surprise that creating a cozy living space would help us feel less anxious and promote a sense of emotional well-being and safety.

These feelings of comfort and safety can better allow us, and those sharing the space with us, to let down our guards and be more present and open to connecting with one another.

Physical Benefits:

Improved sleep

Weight regulation

The decrease in cortisol (stress hormone) spikes

The improved practice of self-care

Reduced need for unhealthy coping behaviours like alcohol or drugs

When we feel safe and calm, our body responds accordingly. It is in moments of perceived danger or threat that our bodies naturally go into a response of fight, flight, or freeze.

A hygge-style environment promotes an atmosphere of safety and comfort, where our minds and bodies can feel more relaxed. In a space like this, there is much less need for us to scan our environment for threats.

Social Benefits:

Focus on togetherness

Feelings of comfort and safety

Increased trust

Increased intimacy

New social connections

Improved existing relationships

Less reliance on social media

When we feel comfortable and emotionally safe, we are more likely to reach out to build and nurture connections with others. In a hygge-focused lifestyle, there is an emphasis on connecting with family, friends and loved ones.

Spending time with those who are most important to us creates a sense of belonging and connection that research continues to show impacts our health and well-being.

We feel more confident when connected with others, we feel safe to take risks and we are more open to practicing vulnerability with others, all things that can be facilitated within a hygge-style living space.

How to Hygge?

If you’re interested in bringing a little more hygge into your life, there are lots of ways to do it at very little cost. Here are a few ideas:

1. Home

Examples: Chunky blankets, twinkle lights, candles, fire, casual decor and warm textures.

2. Flavours

Examples: Tea, coffee, hot spirits, crusty bread, warm comfort and foods.

3. Company

Examples: Share meals, casual gatherings, cards, board games, quality time together.

4. Hobbies

Examples: Journalling, drawing, photography, knitting, crochet, reading, and the outdoors (hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, etc.).

5. Mindset

Examples: Gratitude, meditate, savour the moment, sit in silence with ordinary experiences.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash

“How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives. ~ Annie Dillard”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***