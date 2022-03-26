How To Know if You Should Marry Your Partner in Five Minutes

Our five-year anniversary was both catastrophic and fabulous.

Jonathan and I have been dating for five years now. After three years of living together, we’re proud of the relationship we built. We overcame multiple obstacles to be together: distance, bureaucracy, and cultural differences.

But we also know it means the next step will come soon.

Five years is long enough to know if you want to marry your partner (or so I thought). Still, marriage is a life-changing decision. The wrong partner can make you miserable, delay your career, and destroy your mental health. More importantly: your partner will set an example for your children.

To make it worse, there’s no guarantee that any marriage will work. But there are a couple of things you can do to increase your chances of success.

With the next step knocking on my door, I asked my mom’s advice. She taught me the technique she used before she married my father. It gave her more clarity so she could decide with a light heart.

It’s one quick 2-step exercise that you can execute in less than five minutes:

Step 1: have an honest look at your partner.

When you’re in a relationship, your emotions cloud your judgment. Except you shouldn’t let emotions guide the most important decision of your life. So the first thing you have to do is have an honest look at your partner.

Remove their potential. Forget about the promises.

Yes, I know that potential matters. We’re all building a better future. But I want you to bring your partner to the present. How is their routine? How do they behave right now? Do his actions match his promises?

You can’t marry a future version of your partner.

Imagine he says, “I promise I’ll never cheat on you.” That sounds okay, doesn’t it? But let’s say he doesn’t reply to your texts, makes you uncomfortable around his friends, and doesn’t care how you feel. These actions make you feel insecure.

That promise means nothing because his actions in the present say otherwise. The potential doesn’t matter: it might not even come true.

And you can’t make life-changing decisions based on potential.

Step 2: imagine you have a kid just like that.

So you have an honest perspective of the person you’ll marry (not a future version). Now, imagine you have a child who’s exactly the same.

How do you feel about that child? Proud? Unsettled?

Let’s take the same example as before. Imagine your child is a man who makes his girlfriend feel insecure, although he promises he won’t cheat. As a parent, I’d want to have a tough conversation with my son so that he can change that behavior. I love him, but I’m not proud.

Don’t mix pride with love.

If you’re not proud of your imaginary child, it doesn’t mean you don’t love them. It means you have to fix a couple of things.

Likewise, you can love your partner and still have different values. The question is: is love enough for marriage?

Your relationship happens right now, not in the future.

Now you say, “Claire, he says he’ll achieve so much, but it takes time.”

You’re absolutely right: it takes time to build your dreams (especially when they’re ambitious). But you don’t have to be a fortune teller to predict the future. You can just watch someone’s actions in the present.

Your dreams are built in the present.

Imagine your partner is unemployed and doesn’t apply to jobs, build a side hustle or learn a new skill; nothing will change. In this case, his promises don’t matter: unless he changes, he won’t become successful.

You can’t marry a “potential.” You have to marry someone who takes action and makes things happen.

Love is not enough.

I wish I could tell you love conquers all. But I can’t lie: it doesn’t. Relationships are complicated, and love is not enough to make it work.

When you picture your child with your partner’s personality, you learn that other things matter more:

Life ambitions . A couple has to have the same expectations for life. Say you want to live in the city and your partner loves mountains. In this case, one of you will have to leave behind his ambitions.

. A couple has to have the same expectations for life. Say you want to live in the city and your partner loves mountains. In this case, one of you will have to leave behind his ambitions. Values. Imagine you want to spend time with your family, and your husband is a workaholic. You value different things — you’ll have different expectations for the weekend, how you raise the children, and what to do on vacation. This relationship will take way more effort than if you had the same values.

Imagine you want to spend time with your family, and your husband is a workaholic. You value different things — you’ll have different expectations for the weekend, how you raise the children, and what to do on vacation. This relationship will take way more effort than if you had the same values. Respect. Love is not enough: your partner has to respect you. Let’s say your husband loves you but cheats on you. With time, you’ll feel unappreciated and with low self-esteem. All the love in the world wouldn’t save this marriage.

These differences are not necessarily deal-breakers. But they will surely impact your marriage. So consider these things before saying, “I do.”

…

The person you marry will change your life (for good or worse). So don’t let your emotions cloud your judgment. This simple exercise can give you an impartial perspective of your partner. This way, you’ll know what you’re getting yourself into.

…

