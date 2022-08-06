How to Leave Your Literary Footprints in the Sand

There have been stories that do not get many views when published. Yet, there are some stories that get a large number of views. Sometimes it is discouraging when so many stories, poems, and articles have been written and there are so few readers who have taken the time to read them.

We all leave footprints as we journey through life — make sure yours are worth following.

-Bob Teague

You may feel at times that the world does not care about you as a writer and your writing is not making much of a difference. I have also experienced similar moments when I have said to myself, why should I bother writing?

I then realize that my literary work is for me to express my imagination, creativity, and my mind. My writing may not matter to the world, but it may change the mind and heart of one reader somewhere in the world.

You as a writer may feel at times, that your work and you as an individual do not matter to society. You are wrong because you matter to your friends, your family, and your colleagues. Your work matters and makes a difference to the lives of so many readers, writers, followers, and members of the writing community.

Some people come into our lives and they move our souls to sing and make our spirits dance. They help us to see that everything on earth is part of the incredibility of life… and that it is always there for us to take of its joy. Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never ever the same.

-Flavia Weedn

Your writings express who you are as a person and it is a literary reflection of your life, your thoughts, and your opinions. If you choose not to express yourself as a writer, poet, or artist, the world is not given an opportunity to learn more about you and your creative imaginative mind.

Every writer, poet, and artist makes an impact on the world and changes the minds and hearts of people to some degree. Keep writing every day and reading the works of other writers. Leave your literary footprints in the sands of time and light a flame in the minds and hearts of humanity.

Like sand on the beach, the brain bears the footprints of the decisions we have made, the skills we have learned, the actions we have taken.

-Sharon Begley

