How To Let Go of Your Suffocating Mask

Underneath all my research into resolving my self-doubts, fears and paranoia lies one central search…a search for uncovering my real self. This book found me and gave me some answers. So I thought I should share some of what I found.

“It seems to me that at the bottom each person is asking — who am i, really ? How can i get in touch with this real self, underlying all my surface behaviour? How can i become myself ?”- Carl. R. Rogers

Carl R. Rogers was a professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin and active in the practice of psychotherapy for over 30 years of his life. This book `On Becoming a Person’ reveals his methods and deeply insightful findings. I just wanted to pay homage to some of them that resonated with me.

He refers to it as a `Process of Becoming’ in which his clients go through various stages of self-discovery and realizations that reframe how they see themselves.

Stage 1: Examining our mask: In this stage, we start to acknowledge that we wear a mask in society and try to live up to what has become a habit and a duty for how we should be in the world. We start to realize that we have been role-playing all along. In this stage, we are examining the mask itself and showing our dissatisfaction with it and wonder how to get to the real self underneath, if such a self exists. In this stage, we face up to our contradictions between our masked self and the hidden self beneath.

This is also observed by Swami Paramahansa Yogananda when he refers to the ego as the `masquerading self’ that we must examine and extract from ourselves.

Stage 2: Choosing to risk living without the masks: He discovers how much of his life is guided by what he thinks he should be, not by what he is. Here Prof. Rogers compliments the Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard for making a similar observation about the painful and often troubling search for the real self that some people have the will and courage to undertake.

Soren Kierkegaard had pointed out that the deepest despair is felt when we “we choose to be another than ourselves”. On the other hand “to will to be that self which one truly is” is indeed the opposite of despair…and this choice is the deepest responsibility of mankind.

To remove a mask that you had thought was a part of your real self can be a deeply disturbing experience, yet when there is the freedom to think and feel and be, the individual moves towards such a goal.

Stage 3: Learning to be ok with our conflicting patterns as we move forward unmasked in life. Prof. Rogers cites this as a stage when people realize that even though the experience of unmasking was confusing and threatening, it also brings a new sense of relief and clarity to the individual. We start to realize that we can walk without those stilts. It’s like a kid learning to ride a bike realizes that he does not need the training wheels anymore. It’s like realizing that those obligations or stories we told ourselves about what we must be to be ok are not true.

“It means that the real self is something that is comfortably discovered in one’s experiences, not something imposed upon it.”

So instead of framing the experience to fit the mask, we start to discover the unity and harmony that exist in our own feelings and reactions.

E.g. I used to think I had to be a socially successful person to get the love of my wife. It was my masked construct. I discovered her love for me was much deeper and unconditional now that I was unmasked from my masquerading self.

“Thus to an increasing degree I was becoming more myself, not a facade of conformity to others, not a cynical denier of feelings to myself, nor a front of intellectual rationality, but a living, breathing, feeling, fluctuating process- In short you `become a person’”- in the words of Prof. Rogers.

The Person that emerges and what are their traits:

Prof Rogers then goes on and sheds light on what kind of a person one becomes:

1. Openness to Experience

Prof Rogers calls it a condition that is the opposite of defensiveness.

You essentially become less rigid and start to open up and flow. You begin to perceive things as they are and not through a constructed cup of conditions that you already hold. You start to gain the ability to tolerate ambiguity. You can start to be open to receiving conflicting information about yourself without forcing closure on the topic. You start to notice that your true nature is a spectrum. It has range.

I for example can now accept that I have the capacity for love and hate inside. I have both of these energies in me. And that is ok. I feel anger and anguish and that is ok to let it flow through me as much as the feelings of joy and hope.

The unmasked self does not judge…just freely experience what appears inside the mind or outside in the world. Positive or Painful. It does not matter.

2. Trust in one’s organism.

Prof. Rogers summarises this as a state where the person is…

able to permit his total organism to help him take a decision that comes closet to satisfying all his needs in the situation- long range and immediate.

This state comes from being open to experience, unbiased to choices, and trusting the mind to form a holistic, balanced, and clear view of the options. This does not guarantee success all the time. It’s not that mistakes will be eradicated. It just allows for a quicker awareness and correction of the unsatisfactory consequences or the errors.

The person starts to gradually trust and even have affection for the complex, rich, varied assortment of feelings and tendencies which they discover they have in them at an organic level.

You stop fearing and guarding yourself and start enjoying watching the self-governing emotions playing within yourself.

3. An Internal locus of evaluation.

The person more and more looks for the seat of decision within. Less and less does he/she look outside for approval or standards to live by.

They recognise that it rests within themselves to choose; that the only question that matters is, “Am i living in a way which is deeply satisfying to me, and which truly expresses me?”

He talks about this unease yet conviction of strength that begins to rise in a person. They start to feel a faint but clear sense of conviction that they will start taking responsibility for their own lives and stop blaming their situation on external factors and people. This feeling of strength is accompanied by a certain anxiety of independence but it marks a clear milepost in life that recognizes that ` I am the one who will choose and decide the value of an experience for me’.

I think Prog Rogers would have agreed with Soren Kierkegaard when he said this of the anxiety inherent in freedom:

“The dizziness of anxiety is a danger every free man must confront and accept. It is like standing on the edge of a cliff and knowing that we are free to jump.”

4. Willingness to be a process.

The individual becomes more content to be a process rather than a product.

The people who start the journey of becoming a person initially want to achieve a fixed state — e.g solve their problems or get to the end of the pain or achieve a goal etc. But when he becomes a person he/she realizes that they are not a fixed entity but a process of becoming.

He goes on to say that the person who `becomes’ realizes that it is a stream of becoming, a fluid process, a flowing river of change, not a block of solid material, a continually changing constellation of potentialities, not a fixed quantity of traits.

He compares it to being flowing in a complex stream of experience that is both fascinating and a little frightening. It seems to mean letting your experience carry you in a direction which appears to be moving forward towards goals that you can but dimly define while comprehending the ever changing complexity of the current moment.

Coda

He concludes by saying that every individual who is seeking answers to their real self seems to be asking a double question: Who am I? & How may I become myself?

In the process of answering this, she will go on a journey of self-discovery where the individual lets go of her defensive masks that she has used to face life so far; she opens up and experiences fully the hidden aspects of herself; discover the stranger who has been living inside — the stranger who is herself and then rises to trust this person as an ongoing rich process that will guide her forward in fully experiencing life.

I wish you this life.

