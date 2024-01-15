How to Live a Powerful and Happy Life: 10 Rules You Need to Know

I have spent the last 20 years studying happiness and personal development.

Today, I want to share how to find happiness in your everyday life. But before that, let me start with some history.

Have you ever wondered why happiness seems out of reach for many people? Despite being free, why is it hard to come by?

Well, what if I told you everything you know about happiness is wrong? What if I told you that your brain was not designed to be happy? I will share some insights on attaining happiness in your daily life. Let’s explore this together.

Surviving was the goal.



About 200,000 years ago, our ancestors lived in caves, and their main goal was survival. Men hunted while women gathered food. Their mental ability helped them survive, but it also made them focus on the negative aspects of life, leading to stress and unhappiness.

This tendency is called “Negativity Bias,” which still affects us today. However, by being aware of it, we can find happiness in our everyday life.

Our brains might have evolved, but they are still wired similarly. We care about survival and safety more than anything. Now that you know this negative bias, it will be easier to find happiness in your everyday life.

This article will discuss 10 scientifically proven tips for achieving happiness.

1. Be present

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.” — Buddha

When you are driving a familiar route, your brain starts to daydream. It shifts its attention from driving to your internal thoughts. Dr. Amit Sood, who practices medicine at the Mayo Clinic, calls this mind-wandering. Have you experienced this?

Mind-wandering is a special human characteristic. It allows our brains to drift away from the task to focus on something else. It helps us be more creative but hinders our ability to live and enjoy the moment.

Will focus make you happier?

Matt Killingsworth is a former Harvard researcher. He believes that people want many things out of life, but they mainly want happiness. So, he studied our brains and concluded that our wandering mind is responsible for our unhappiness.

He believes that our wandering brains have more impact on our happiness than our income, education, gender, and marital status. He conducted scientific research over multiple years by asking people three questions:

How do you feel? What are you doing? Are you thinking about something other than what you are doing?

If people answered “yes” to the last question, their brains were not present, and they were less happy. Therefore, he concluded that being present and happiness are correlated.

It seems that being present is essential to our happiness. If you go to a concert, watch the concert through your eyes and not through your camera lens. If you take a road trip, don’t worry about reaching your destination. Enjoy the road.

Action Step: Be present.

2. Live your purpose

“Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose.” — Viktor Frankl.

Forget about your goals. Think about your purpose. Think about the underlying reasons you want to accomplish your goals.

James Addison wrote about finding happiness. He said, “There are three grand essentials to happiness in life: something to do, something to love, and something to hope for.” If you can find something you love to do and can make a real impact doing it, you will be happier.

Simon Sinek popularized this term in 2009; he recounts this story in his book Find Your Why. He once sat next to a man on a plane. Sinek asked this man one question: What do you do? The man responded that he had been living his dream for 20 years. Sinek was intrigued, so he asked more questions. Finally, the man responded, my company produces steel. How can steel make this man happy?

The man clarified, “We make products that are easy to recycle.”

This man found something to do: produce steel. Something to love is keeping the environment clean. Something to hope for, creating a safe environment for future generations. What do you love to do?

Action Step: What is your purpose?

3. Connect with others

“Never underestimate the empowering effect of human connection. All you need is that one person, who understands you completely, believes in you and makes you feel loved for what you are, to enable you — to unfold the miraculous YOU.” — Drishti Bablani

Humans are social creatures; we like to be connected to other people, and we like to take care of others. So surround yourself with people who care about you, and you care about them.

Connect with your loved ones on a deeper level. My most important job is being a father and caring for my family. I make a conscious effort to have dinner with my family every day.

4. Close your open files

“At some point, you just have to let go of what you thought should happen and live in what is happening.” — Anonymous

In their best-selling book, Willpower: Rediscovering the Greatest Human Strength, Roy F. Baumeister and John Tierney estimate that the average person has about 150 unfinished tasks that they think about all day.

I have about 3 unfinished tasks that I’m thinking about right now: leaking faucet, fixing my AC, and adding more products to my website. These tasks are called open loops; the more open files you have, the less happy you are.

You need to close most of the open files in your head. The easiest way to do that is brain dump or what I call “drain the pain.”

Write all of your unfinished tasks down. This tactic will trick your brain because your brain feels better when you write your tasks down. In addition, it tricks your brain into thinking that you did something about it.

Action Step: Close your open files.

5. Celebrate every victory

“Acknowledge all of your small victories. They will eventually add up to something great.” — Kara Goucher

Football players celebrate every down, every tackle, and every touchdown. They ignore the score. They celebrate everything.

Adopt this mindset, and celebrate every time you complete a task. For example, stop and celebrate momentarily if you answer a difficult email. Likewise, enjoy your accomplishment if you have a difficult conversation with your coworker.

Dr. Rick Hanson advises people to savor positive experiences. He encourages people to celebrate after any accomplishment. This practice will train your brain to move from a positive state to a positive trait.

Action Step: Celeberate something today.

6. Exercise

To enjoy the glow of good health, you must exercise. — Gene Tunney

Exercise increases endorphins and reduces cortisol and adrenaline in our body. It is also a proven remedy for depression and anxiety.

According to the New York Times, small amounts of exercise greatly impact our happiness. People who work out at least once a week are more cheerful than those who do not exercise.

Tony Robbins believes that motion creates emotion. If you do not like how you feel, go to the gym, walk outside, or practice yoga. The benefit of 12 minutes of exercise can last up to 12 hours.

If you hate exercise, this article will change your mind.

Action Step: Exercise today.

7. Sleep well

“A well-spent day brings happy sleep.” — Leonardo de Vinci

According to the American Psychological Association, more sleep would make you happier, healthier, and safer.

You need to sleep to function. Sleep is critical to your overall sense of happiness and well-being. Lack of sleep slows your reaction time, impairs your memory, and reduces your happiness. It also weakens your immune system and slows your critical thinking.

To be happy, pay attention to your sleep quantity and quality.

Sleep is critical to your happiness; do not sacrifice sleep to watch another episode on Netflix.

Action Step: Sleep 6–8 hours per night.

8. Declutter your life

Declutter your space and your life; clutter leads to stress.

Get rid of anything that you last used in 18 months. Do not let physical objects occupy an emotional space in your life. Let it go. To get yourself started, start by recycling three items from your wardrobe today.

Mike Hanski talked about the importance of decluttering, “Clean homes and organized spaces are proven to reduce stress, improve happiness, and even improve your eating and exercise habits.”

Keep your environment clean and gain more happiness.

Decluttering is not about getting rid of stuff. It’s about getting control of your life. Ask what the purpose of everything you have is. What value does it provide? Can you digitize it? Who would it hurt if you got rid of it?

Action Step: Declutter your home.

9. Eat chocolate

Like love, chocolate is always a delight to receive or to give. — Mary Jane Finsand

A study in 1996 showed that chocolate causes our brains to release endorphins, making us happier. In addition, chocolate has phenylethylamine, considered a natural antidepressant, Tryptophan, which produces happiness, and caffeine, which is well known as a wake-up drug.

Another study that the National Library of Medicine published proved that eating chocolate improves our health and mood.

I eat chocolate daily and enjoy the taste and benefits of my habit. Go to the closest store, get some dark chocolate, and enjoy it.

Action Step: Eat more chocolate.

10. Sing and dance

Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife. — Kahlil Gibran

In 2013, Pharrell Williams released a song that has been heard more than one billion times worldwide. What is the name of the song? Happy.

Happy spread across the world like a virus that can not be stopped. It invited listeners to either clap their hands or move their bodies. Pharrell Williams understood people’s deep desire to be happy, so he repeated “happy” 57 times in less than four minutes.

If you doubt the power of music on your mood, think again. I challenge you to listen to this song and not to be happy. The power of this song is its simple lyrics, “It might seem crazy what I’m about to say.”

Do not take music for granted. Great songs move us. It forces our body to vibrate and experience the moment.

If you want to find happiness in everyday life, follow these steps, and I guarantee you that you will be happier by the end of the week.

Action Step: Dance today.

What else would you add to this list?

