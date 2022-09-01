How to Love Well — 5 Powerful Lessons from ‘The Course of Love’

This is a follow-up to my earlier article, “5 Simple Lessons to Learn from Alain de Botton’s ‘On Love.’ ” ‘The Course of Love,’ a tale of mature love, is de Botton’s follow-up to his earlier novel on young love.

Humans love stories.

We may read articles and watch lectures out of the necessity to learn — but nothing connects with us quite as well as an elegant, well-crafted story which conceals a lesson within. Those who teach via storytelling often share the best lessons.

Alain de Botton is one of the select few with this talent. In The Course of Love, he traces the story of Rabih and Kirsten, from the moment they fall in love, through marriage, children, arguments, therapy, and eventual maturity. He explains how so often, love stories in literature and cinema end when the couple marries, but in reality this is where the story only just begins.

Let’s take a look at what happens next.

Art and society are merely deceit

“But too often a realistic sense of what an endurable relationship is ends up weakened by silence, societal or artistic. We hence imagine that things are far worse for us than they are for other couples. Not only are we unhappy, we misunderstand how freakish and rare our particular form of unhappiness might be. We end up believing that our struggles are indications of having made made some unusual and fundamental error, rather than evidence that our marriages are essentially going entirely according to plan.”

Botton touches here on the first part of romantic idealism in art — that love stories are perfect, polished, and flawless. Real love is of course messier, and perhaps our greatest mistake is to view the mess as a harbinger of failure, rather than a touchstone of normality.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In fact, art and media go further than merely priming us to expect perfection from our relationships — they actively teach that anything less is not to be expected. This theme is present in everything from literary masterpieces to children’s TV shows.

Couples will view completely predictable occurrences as a sign to break up: the disappearance of fiery sparks, or the tendency to notice others as attractive. Prevalent on television, this unfortunate misconception extends into the publicized love lives of actors and actresses. It is not uncommon to see famous couples break up because they feel their relationship settled from intense passion into mutual friendship.

But, as Botton would say, this is the course of love. One cannot hope to remain in an enchanted stupor for years and decades. There will be tough moments, even extremely difficult ones.

Relationships are unhealthy if you experience constant negativity and heartache — if you lose more than you gain. But if your partner provides you comfort and joy — while occasionally also making you miserable — well, that’s just a relationship. You won’t escape it by running to someone else.

Sulking isn’t a jab at you — it’s a desperate cry for your attention

“We do our sulking lovers the greatest possible favor when we are able to regard their tantrums as we would those of an infant. We are so alive to the idea that it’s patronizing to be thought of as younger than we are; we forget that it is also, at times, the greatest privilege for someone to look beyond our adult self in order to engage with — and forgive — the disappointed, furious, inarticulate child within.”

We are biologically inclined to view young children, especially babies, with compassion and understanding. Most would look with disdain upon someone who loses their temper at a displeased, sulking child. This collective understanding results from a simple, accepted fact: the child, being too young to properly handle emotions, has every right to shut down, and it is our responsibility to respond maturely.

As we age, however, we are expected to handle our own emotions, and sulking gradually evolves from an adorable call for help to an annoying and irritating indication of childishness.

We would do well to shift this unfair expectation. Most people don’t ever really develop emotional maturity. Even those that do have a right to the occasional lapse. You yourself have had them.

When your partner sulks, they’re not pushing you away — they’re calling for your help and your attention. Just think back to the last time you sulked. It was less a declaration of wanting to be left completely alone, and more an expression of wanting to be taken care of without having to articulate it.

In taking de Botton’s advice and responding as with a child, you might find better results than anticipated.

It’s not about perfect understanding

“Rabih feels ready for marriage because he has despaired of being fully understood.”

The context for this excerpt is exceedingly important: Rabih has this realization over a decade into his marriage.

Most all of us dream of a perfect partner who will understand each and every aspect of our beings. And yes, the right person will indeed make us feel heard and understood — to an extent.

But if you’re holding out for someone who can ascertain your emotional state with nothing more than a glance, you’ll be gravely disappointed. Not only is this unrealistic, it’s also a recipe for an unhealthy relationship. Humans aren’t mind readers — if you don’t communicate your feelings, they’re unlikely to be understood.

Furthermore, even when you do communicate, your partner may not understand, and that’s okay. They might occasionally lash out or respond insensitively. This is simply how it is.

Here’s the key: do they eventually make an honest effort at listening without judgment? Do they apologize for hurting your feelings once you explain them? Or do they double down and insist your emotions are invalid — that you’re making a big deal out of nothing?

The answer will tell you all you need to know.

Perfect compatibility is a dangerous fantasy

“Rather than some notional idea of perfect complementarity, it is the capacity to tolerate dissimilarity that is the true marker of the “right” person. Compatibility is an achievement of love; it shouldn’t be its precondition.”

As mentioned above, it’s common relationship advice to drop the fantasy of a perfect partner. However, de Botton’s view takes this a step further. I’ve never considered the second half of his statement before, but it truly is powerful.

“Compatibility is an achievement of love; it shouldn’t be its precondition.”

We spend so much time obsessed with finding someone whose personality matches ours perfectly. Exact same values. Similar career goals. Identical upbringings. Absolutely no political disagreements.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I myself am extremely guilty of this.

But what’s the point? I’m not saying some level of compatibility isn’t important. It’ll be hard to share a life with someone with a completely different worldview.

But at the same time, we spend too little time attempting to find someone who will tolerate dissimilarity, and tolerate it well. It’s much better to have someone who’s a bit different from you but is able to happily accept you as you are, as opposed to someone who’s almost a perfect match but explodes at the first sign of conflict (which will certainly come).

Developing this tolerance is a skill — one we should all spend some time working on.

The beauty is in the unpredictability

“No one can predict the eventual fate of this family photo, he knows: how it will be read in the future, what the viewer will look for in their eyes. Will it be the last photo of them all together, taken just hours before the crash on the way home, or a month before he found out about Kirsten’s affair and she moved out, or the year before Esther’s symptom’s started? Or will it merely sit for decades in a dusty frame on a shelf in the living room, waiting to be picked up casually by William when he returns home to introduce his parents to his fiancée?”

So it is with life, and so it is with love.

This is my favorite excerpt from The Course of Love, and indeed one of my favorite excerpts in general, because it extends far beyond simply romantic love.

I recently read an article where the author — a therapist — described how she’d only ever met one person whose life went exactly according to how he’d planned it at 17. He admitted — and this is key — that he didn’t feel he was any better off because of it.

We plan out our lives years in advance, when they could easily be overhauled in the next few hours. Car crashes, natural disasters, shocking secrets, surprise job offers, the arrival of that one, wonderful person — no one plans for these things to happen. They just do.

Yes, sometimes life will be terrible, but that’s part of the deal. Try and remember that sometimes it’ll be amazing too.

It’s the same with love — all types of it. With romance, with family, with friendship, with work, with hobbies, and with yourself.

The ride’s going to bumpy no matter what.

You might as well enjoy it.

…

My name is Murtaza Ali, and I am a PhD Student at the University of Washington studying human-computer interaction. I enjoy writing about education, programming, life, and the occasional random musing.

Please consider using my referral link below to sign up as a full-fledged Medium member. You will be able to read unlimited stories a month, and your membership fee directly supports me and other writers.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***