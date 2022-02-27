How To Make Him Miss You Like Crazy: The Secret Has Been Discovered

High on the list of confusing things about men, like figuring out how to tell if a guy likes you, is figuring out how to make him miss you. And who doesn’t want their boyfriend to miss them? Whether you’ve got a crush, you’re starting something new, or you want to get back with your ex, you want to know he’s thinking of you. Today, we’re going to show you how.

But first things first: we’re talking about healthy ways to make sure you’re on his mind. We’re not talking about cutting him off, and we’re not encouraging mind games or scheming. We’re simply here with some fun ideas to make him miss you like crazy. And the best part? Implementing a few of these might even help you become a better version of yourself.

How to Make Him Miss You: The 8 Best Ways

So what are the best ways to make him miss you? Here are our top secrets revealed!

Make Yourself Less Available

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo : Shutterstock.com

The first is to make yourself less available. Sure, it’s no secret that you want to spend lots of time with someone you love. But spending every waking hour with them is less than ideal, especially if you’re in the beginning stages of a relationship. It’s hard for him to miss you if you’re always around, and he may end up feeling stifled.

So if you want to learn how to attract a man, the detachment strategy is a great one to adopt. What does it entail? The strategy might look different for everyone, but in general, you want to make plans that don’t involve him and detach yourself from the relationship a bit. Plan to only see him on the weekends, and always go back to your place after your dates.

When you put the brakes on ever so slightly, he’ll see that there’s something to miss. If he’s been taking having you around for granted, he’ll appreciate you more when you suddenly become less available. You’ll also create some mystery, as he’ll wonder what you’re up to. The result? He won’t be able to stop thinking about you!

>>Words that make ANY man devoted to you? (how-to video)<<

Spark A Sensual Experience

Scent is a powerful trigger that you should use to your advantage. Consider wearing perfume if you don’t already, or if you want a more natural scent, try a sweet-smelling body wash. Make sure you’re always wearing it when you’re around him so that he associates that smell with you. You might even try (very discreetly) spritzing some of it around his house.

So when he’s alone, and he catches a whiff of your signature scent on his clothes or furniture, it’ll be impossible to keep you out of his thoughts. Your smell will flood him with desire, and he’ll be craving some alone time with you.

Press Pause on Social Media

Just as you might want to make yourself less available for him, you can also make yourself less available on social media. This is another excellent method to make him miss you, especially if he’s used to seeing things you share every day. When he can’t get a pulse on what you’re doing via your social media posts, he’ll start to wonder.

So keep his interest up by pressing pause on social media. This strategy will work wonders if you’re someone who shares lots of stuff online or likes to update your stories. It reinforces the idea that you’re too busy living your best, most independent life to even post about it to social media. And that you’re having fun that he should want to be a part of.

And though it’s hard, resist the urge to interact with him on social platforms. Don’t like or comment on his pictures, especially if this is something you often do, and he’ll wonder what’s up.

>>Filthy secret that makes a man addicted to you forever<<

Be There for Him

Spending time away from him can make him miss you, but just as important as how you distance yourself is what you do when you’re around him. Be there for him, and make yourself an indispensable part of his life that he can’t bear to be without. It shouldn’t be hard since you care about him, but take care to be extra supportive, loyal, and caring.

Sure, the physical stuff is a vital part of any relationship, but what he’ll miss most is that above and beyond support that he can only get from you. Men are fragile creatures at heart, and they need to feel taken care of. Celebrate his achievements, make him laugh when he’s upset, and cook his favorite meal when he’s beat after a long day at work.

End the Conversation First

Something that you should know about how to text a guy is never to let him sign off from a conversation first. Send him a goodbye text when you’re chatting, even if the conversation is still flowing. Likewise, if you’re on the phone, be the first to tell him you’ve got to go.

It’s hard to do, but the idea is to leave him wanting more. He’ll wonder what you’re doing, and he’ll likely reach out again to get his fix.

Allow Him Time to Be with His Buddies

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo : Shutterstock.com

Nobody likes a clinger, but clingers are especially problematic in relationships. No one wants to feel like they can’t spend time with their friends because they have to be with their significant other 24/7.

So if you want to know how to get a guy to like you, do the unspeakable. Encourage him to hang with his buddies. He’ll appreciate the alone time with his guys, and he’ll be glad to know that you are self-sufficient enough to do things on your own. Plus, he may realize while he’s away how much he wants to be with you. The guys can’t care for him like you can, after all.

>>What’s it like to have a man COMPLETELY devoted to you?<<

Use Your Body

Knowing how to flirt with a guy when you are with him is a surefire way to make sure you’re still in his thoughts when you’re apart. There’s nothing like a little sexual tension to keep him on edge and wondering when he’ll see you again. So make sure your body language reads all signs go and use it to your advantage.

Maintaining intense eye contact, grazing his arm or his hand, or leaning in close when he’s talking are all ways to use your body. Mirror his movements, and don’t be afraid to let him notice you staring at him. If he’s interested but hesitant to pursue you, these are great ways to communicate that you want him. He won’t be able to stop thinking about you.

Live Your Best (Most Independent) Life

Okay, so we’ve told you to make yourself less available a couple of times already, but we didn’t tell you how. The best way to be less available is by living your best life. Let the independent you run free, and suddenly being busy becomes a reality. You won’t be posting to social media all the time or waiting for him to call if you’re actually out having a blast.

So take this time to do the things that you love to do. Nurture your hobbies, hit the gym, and make plans with your friends. Now’s the perfect time to plan that weekend getaway with the girls you’ve talked about for months.

He’ll love hearing about your fun and adventures when you finally do see each other. Plus, he’ll be attracted to the independent you and want to join in on the good times.

Wrapping Up

When you say you want him to miss you, what you really want is for him to fall harder for you. And the good news is that when a guy says he misses you, it’s one of the top signs he loves you. Try one or two of these ideas, and he’ll be knocking on your door in no time at all.

And remember, getting him to feel the absence of your presence is a subtle art. It shouldn’t be about mind games or manipulation. Instead, making him miss you is about giving him gentle reminders to do so. And the most important thing of all is to enjoy yourself. No man completes you; he just completes an already full life. Be yourself, have fun, and stop trying so hard.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Can you think of any other ways to make him miss you like crazy?

>>Get the devoted love you deserve using these 5 techniques…<<

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***