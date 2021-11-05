How To Make Money From a Book [Podcast]

On the fourth episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re ripping the roof off on how you can actually make money with your book.

So many people have stars in their eyes when it comes to what they think is going to happen with their book once it’s published. They envision living on an island, owning a pet kangaroo, and having enough money they can stuff their mattress with it. (Do people still do that?)

The truth is…the publishing industry has changed, and so has the way authors get paid. It’s pretty important that you know what you’re getting into, so I suggest you bend an ear here with Hil.

There are a handful of ways that will allow you to make meaningful money from your book, and they happen to encompass this week’s three takeaways…but there’s more to be heard, of course!

Tie your business to a higher-priced program or course. Use your book as a lead magnet in emails and other media. Examine what really brings in revenue and link your book to that. Can you gain ground in booking paid speaking engagements, for instance?

If you’re dreaming of writing a book or in the midst of it, reach out to Hilary for guidance at GBYPodcast.com.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

