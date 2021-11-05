Get Daily Email
How To Make Money From a Book [Podcast]

How To Make Money From a Book [Podcast]

So many people have stars in their eyes when it comes to what they think is going to happen with their book once it’s published.

On the fourth episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we’re ripping the roof off on how you can actually make money with your book.

So many people have stars in their eyes when it comes to what they think is going to happen with their book once it’s published. They envision living on an island, owning a pet kangaroo, and having enough money they can stuff their mattress with it. (Do people still do that?)

The truth is…the publishing industry has changed, and so has the way authors get paid. It’s pretty important that you know what you’re getting into, so I suggest you bend an ear here with Hil.

There are a handful of ways that will allow you to make meaningful money from your book, and they happen to encompass this week’s three takeaways…but there’s more to be heard, of course!

  1. Tie your business to a higher-priced program or course.
  2. Use your book as a lead magnet in emails and other media.
  3. Examine what really brings in revenue and link your book to that. Can you gain ground in booking paid speaking engagements, for instance?

If you’re dreaming of writing a book or in the midst of it, reach out to Hilary for guidance at GBYPodcast.com.

Thanks for tuning in! If you like what we have to say, please share this episode, and leave us a review—especially if it’s a nice one. And if you really liked this episode, subscribe and get updates on upcoming episodes as well as read all the show notes.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Hilary Lauren Jastram

Freelance Minnesota writer, author and die-hard word nerd, Hilary Lauren Jastram reads grammatical reference books in her spare time.

She is the author of Killing Karl, a story about a career killer masquerading as an everyday man, and his wife trying desperately to live in denial. She also operates J. Hill Marketing, a business specializing in digital media, copywriting and editorial services.

Her second book, Sick Success: The Entrepreneur's Prescription to Turning Pain into Purpose and Profit is on Amazon.

She cannot stop writing. She simply has no control over love. And that is what writing is … love. Like any other kind of passion.

You can follow with Hilary on Twitter and Facebook.

