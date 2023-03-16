How to Make Women Remember You and Want to Text You Back

Forget landing a date; it’s tough to even be remembered by women these days.

Most attractive women have dozens of guys in their Instagram DMs. They can swipe through hundreds on Tinder, Hinge, Bumble and the rest.

So, how can you make a woman remember YOU and give enough of a damn to text you back?

It’s actually easy once you know how. Here are four recommended steps.

Approach Her In Real Life

There was a time when you had to approach a woman in the real world if you wanted to meet her.

Those days are long gone.

Most men try to meet women online now. Few will dare to start a real-life conversation with a beautiful stranger.

The thing is: most men and women agree that online dating is far from ideal. Average men can barely get a match, and it’s not the romantic story that gives women butterflies.

Most women are still open to being approached in a smooth and respectful way, and it’s now so rare that she’ll surely remember the man who makes this move.

When you approach a woman in real life, you propel yourself to the front of the queue for her attention. You can woo her with your personality rather than some photos and a witty bio. Now, you’re a real human man rather than the next face in a sea of online profiles.

Approaching a woman in a bar or nightclub can lead to a wild night of fun and spontaneity, although it’s not always easy to win her attention. You’ll have to compete with the loud music, her drunk friends and other dudes fuelled by Dutch courage.

If you approach her during the daytime, you can make a lasting impression, because few men have the balls to do that these days.

Take Her On An “Instant Date”

A lot of the men who do approach women rush off as soon as they’ve got her contact details.

Maybe they’re nervous about messing up if they talk for longer.

Either way, this is a mistake.

The longer you talk to a woman, the more she gets to know and trust you. You become more unique in her mind. She gets more comfortable with the idea of hanging out again. That’s assuming you’re a good guy, of course 😉

So, rather than parting ways and saying you’ll text her, see if you can grab some spontaneous food or drinks together.

This should be possible if you meet in a bar or nightclub, although her friends might have to tag along.

When you meet her in the daytime, one of you might have other plans, but it’s worth checking if she has 10 minutes to grab a quick coffee.

If she agrees to come with you, you’re essentially on an ‘instant date’. Hit it off here and you could even invite her back to your place.

Take A Selfie Together

Sometimes, you’ll approach a woman and one of you will only have a few minutes to talk.

It’s a nice strategy to take a fun selfie with these women.

As you’re swapping contact details, say “I’ll take a photo and send it to you.” That’s the smoothest way to do it. Feel free to make a fun video together if you prefer.

This doesn’t just help her remember who you are. It transports her back to the moments you spent together and helps her remember how much fun she had.

If you send it a few hours after meeting her, there’s every chance she’ll reply. Now you’re in a text conversation.

Callback humor is another nice tool to remind women how excited they were to meet you. This is as simple as referencing a joke you shared when you were last together.

Swap Social Media Details, Not Phone Numbers

Swapping phone numbers does little to help her remember you.

When you swap social media details, she gets to spy on your posts and learn more about how awesome you are. Often, they’ll pop up on her feed without her having to search for them.

If you’re a smart guy, you’ll add every woman you approach on Instagram, then curate your profile to look as awesome to hang out with as possible. There are tips for how to do this in my guide on using Instagram for dating.

I’ve added women on Instagram and ended up dating them YEARS later because they followed my posts and slowly got to know me.

…

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.





Photo credit: Laura Chouette on Unsplash