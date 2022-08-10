How to Not Give a F* (And Why Women Love It)

The number one reason your dating life sucks is because you give too many f*cks.

You give too many f*cks about what that hottie will say when you approach her. You give too many f*cks about what the surrounding people will think. You give too many f*cks about getting rejected.

That’s why you develop ‘approach anxiety’. That’s why you come across so weak and nervous when you do approach. That’s why you’re not living the dating life you want.

So, how can you fix it?

How can you stop giving a fuck what other people think and relax around the women you want?

Below, there are 7 powerful tips to help you transform into that badass who doesn’t give a f*ck.

1. Give A Fuck About The Right Things

This is a key point in Mark Manson’s book ‘The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A Fuck’.

In the book, Manson tells readers to dedicate all their fucks to the things in life that truly matter.

When you commit to that, you’ll find it much easier to stop stressing about everything else.

Your goal is to find the mission(s) you simply HAVE to achieve, no matter what.

Even if people give you strange looks. Even if they laugh at you.

The more important your mission, the higher the obstacles you’ll be willing to jump, the less you’ll give a fuck about anything else.

2. Act In Spite Of Your Emotions

Heavy breathing. Heavy muscles. A panicking mind warning you of everything that could go wrong.

People who don’t give a fuck experience these symptoms too. They just choose to act in spite of them.

A great way to do the same is to start interpretting these signals as excitement, not fear.

3. Act Fast

Commit to practicing ‘The 5 Second Rule’.

This rule states that whenever you see something you want to do, you’ll start counting backwards from five and walk towards it before zero.

It’s an effective psychological trick that’ll have you diving into more exciting ‘scary’ situations, instead of avoiding them.

4. Put The Situation In Perspective

Here’s a good question to ask: “Will this matter in five years?”

If the answer is no, it’s ultimately irrelevant to the overall course of your life anyway.

So, why give a fuck?

5. Realize What’s In Your Control

Sometimes, you’ll do your absolute best and still fail. It’s important to remember that.

Perhaps that hottie you approached has a boyfriend. Maybe her friend dragged her away.

So, why would you give a fuck about failure in these situations?

There was nothing you could do!

When you realize this, you can train yourself to be proud of doing your best.

6. Exposure Therapy

The human brain exaggerates all situations involving yourself to be more important than they actually are.

The only way to prove how unimportant certain things are is to show yourself.

The more you show yourself that getting rejected doesn’t matter, the easier it will become to realize that.

7. Remember How Awesome It Feels

When you successfully ‘feel the fear and do it anyway’, you’re going to experience one hell of a buzz.

That’s the high of social freedom.

Remember how awesome this feels.

The thrill of having your social handcuffs removed can be euphoric.

It’s definitely worth pushing through fear to experience it for yourself.

When you do, remember it, so you’re excited to try and feel that way again.

Why Do Women Love The Guy Who Doesn’t Give A Fuck?

It’s not just that he’s the ‘bad boy’ who doesn’t play by society’s rules.

That is a conventionally attractive stereotype, but a man shows a lot of other attractive qualities when he acts this way.

He’s a leader (not a follower);

He’s brave;

He’s spontaneous;

He’s adventurous;

He speaks from the heart;

He’s not intimidated by others.

If that’s the type of guy you want to be, I’d urge you to start following these tips today.

