How to Not Lose Your Mind on a Dating App

Dating might be challenging, but online dating can be soul-crushing if you’re not careful.

The never-ending options, the endless, mindless swiping, and the less-than-inspiring conversations can lead to burnout.

Regardless, dating apps continue to be a popular way to meet people, with about 30% of US adults declaring they’ve used a dating app at least once.

If you’re already in one or considering getting started, here’s how you can avoid losing your mind — and perhaps even find a suitable match:

Limit your daily matches to 5 or fewer

The easiest way to lose control of your online dating experience is to match with more people than you can keep up with.

We all know that social media, in general, is designed to offer us unlimited, never-ending content so that we keep scrolling and never close the app.

Dating apps are no different, they are designed to make you swipe until you lose track of time. They are designed to make you look for the best possible match, often at the cost of ignoring some pretty good ones along the way.

When you limit your number of daily matches, you pay a lot more attention to each match, and you make more of an effort to make each match count. That strategy also helps you limit the time you spend using the app, which is always a good thing to do.

Keep up one conversation at a time

Don’t try to chat with twenty people at the same time, you will lose track of what each one has said, and you will get bored.

It’s also very hard to be interesting when you’re splitting your attention between a dozen people or more.

Nobody really likes the get-to-know-me questions of the early stages of dating, so why would you want to keep that up with ten to twenty people at the same time, every day?

A lot of early online dating interactions never materialize into actual dates, partly because the people involved are too distracted by parallel conversations to actually dig deep and get to know their matches.

Besides, focusing your attention on one person at a time tends to speed up the process, as opposed to having it drag it out because your attention is divided.

By giving one person your undivided attention, you can either go on a date with them or rule them out and move on much faster than you would if you had to split your attention between a bunch of people.

Be more than a pen pal

The purpose of online dating is to actually get a date.

The whole point is to get out of the online space and into the real world, and if you can’t make it happen within a reasonable timeframe, you’re doing it wrong.

Of course, “reasonable timeframe” is a subjective standard. If you need two days or two weeks of chatting online to figure out whether you’d like to meet someone in person or not, that’s up to you.

Just know that dragging it out indefinitely makes you a pen pal, not a lover.

Don’t lose touch with real life

The lives we live on social media and on dating apps might seem real, but they’re only a shadow of real life. They’re nothing but a carefully-crafted projection of what we want others to see.

And that fiction is sometimes much better than reality.

When you’re online dating, matching and swiping with abandon, you might feel as if the stakes are way higher than they actually are. You might become overly attached to the outcome of every interaction, and mistakenly believe that your happiness relies solely on what happens inside an app.

That is a dangerous mindset.

Keeping in touch with real life requires you to come up for air every once in a while. It requires you to keep up with your offline relationships as well as with your online ones, and it reminds you that online dating isn’t your only option to find love.

You might discover that you need that reminder every once in a while.

Keep your priorities in order

The excitement of swiping and matching can lead you to lose track of what’s actually important.

The abundance of options in a dating app can lead you to lose track of what you’re looking for.

In short, it’s easy to get side-tracked, so keep your priorities in order, especially if your goal is finding a long-term partner.

At the end of the day, dating apps are only a tool to connect with people. You can surrender your autonomy to it and let it control you, or you can take charge and use it to your advantage.

The choice is yours.

—

