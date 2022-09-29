How To Overcome Burnout in All Facets of Life – Tips From a Psychology Performance PhD

Burnout is on the rise. A recent report from Indeed found that 52% of all workers are feeling burned out.

Burnout is a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged and excessive stress. Burnout is prevalent and can result from overly demanding expectations, lack of control, lack of social support, taking on more than one can handle at work, school, or interpersonally with family and friends, or poor self-care, among other causes. Burnout can affect the quality of life and well-being in various negative ways.

We turned to Haley Perlus, Sport and Performance Psychology Ph.D. to discuss ways to overcome burnout.

Here Are Tips On How To Overcome Burnout:

How to overcome/prevent burnout at your job

To overcome/prevent burnout at your job, first, identify what you can change. For example, learning how to say no at work when you are working on multiple tasks simultaneously can help lessen stress and frustration. Evaluating your commitments, setting boundaries, and learning when to turn down requests will help you get the rest you need to give yourself and others your best. Setting personal and professional boundaries is essential to bounce back from burnout because if you feel taken advantage of or disempowered by your relationships, your self-esteem is impacted. Low self esteem affects stress levels, health, and personal relationships. Clear communication is key in setting boundaries that empower yourself, give you more control, reduce stress, and put you on the road to better well-being.

How to overcome/prevent burnout as a parent

Recovery can take two forms. One form is practicing stillness. Stillness techniques include, but are not limited to, meditation, deep breathing, sleep (including naps), and simple, quiet time. Even just one minute of quality deep breathing can renew emotional energy. Variety is the second form of recovery that can treat and prevent burnout. Variety essentially offers you an opportunity to recover from one task while engaging in another task that requires a different type of energy. For example, physical activity provides positive stress for your body while creating wonderful recovery for your emotions and mind. Stepping away from your computer for 10 minutes and folding laundry while listening to calming, peaceful, and happy music can provide mental recovery. If you take advantage of it, your mind will escape from the computer and the music will help with emotional recovery (as long as you don’t focus on the pressure of getting chores down and, instead, enjoy crossing laundry off the list while enjoying your favorite music). No matter what recovery (i.e. stillness and variety) you choose for yourself today, take everything one step at a time, and make small changes along the way. Tiny changes can have a ripple effect that eventually leads to significant results in your overall health.

How to overcome/prevent burnout as a caregiver

When taking care of a family member, friend or loved one, most of the sympathy tends to go to the person who is ill or infirmed. Many forget the emotional and physical toll that being a caregiver can present. More than 40 million adults in North America are taking care of elderly, chronically ill or disabled loved ones, according to Pew Research Center. Signs of burnout can include, but are not limited to: depression, fatigue, anxiety about the future, sleeplessness, loss of appetite, hopelessness and other symptoms. Although being a caregiver is never easy, there are some things you can do to make it more manageable. Ask for help whenever possible, whether paying a professional or calling upon a friend or family member. Don’t skip your own medical appointments. If you are not well, you are not in a position to care for someone else. Check policies for family leave benefits at work. Don’t feel like you have to keep a constant vigil by their bedside, especially if you know they tend to nap or sleep at times of the day. Use those times for some self-care and pampering. Speak to other caregivers you know to get tips on managing, or speak with the attending physician or hospital social worker.

How to overcome/prevent burnout as a student

To overcome burnout as a student, set reasonable goals. Write a to-do-list each day of assignments that need to get done and note their due dates. Use daily reminders and calendars to stay motivated to achieve deadlines. Set aside time and pencil in time to practice mindfulness. Time away from your obligations is just as important as time spent fulfilling your obligations. Practice self-care to reduce stress and let your mind relax. Celebrate small wins along the way and keep the end goal in mind. Think big picture: one bad grade does not determine your future.

How to overcome prevent/burnout from working out

If you overtrain and don’t allow your body to fully recover, you are likely to experience workout burnout. Also, boredom will kick in if you stay with the same routine over a long period. If you overtrain, you are more susceptible to injuries that can take you out of your routine and make it harder to “jump back in.” Setting fitness goals that are realistic for your age, level of condition and work/personal schedule is critical. Many athletes or “weekend warriors” feel guilty if they take a break from training. It is wise to take off two days a week. There is a reason for the term “stress fracture.” While weight training is great for improving bone density and high-impact workouts are excellent for cardio, your bones get stressed, which can lead to fractures. Don’t obsess over numbers, reps, inches etc. Focus more on how you feel after the workout mentally and physically. Switch up your workouts so that you don’t reach an exercise plateau. If you need to, get a fitness buddy, change your workout environment, the music you listen to, or treat yourself to some new workout gear.

About Haley Perlus

Dr. Haley Perlus knows what it takes to overcome barriers and achieve peak performance. As an elite alpine ski racer, she competed and trained with the best in the world, pushing herself to the limits time and time again. Now, with a PhD in sport psychology, Haley continues to push boundaries and drive peak performance, helping athletes and Fortune 100 executives reach their goals.

Haley works with individuals and teams to manage and expand their energy capacity while increasing resilience, focus and drive. Dr. Perlus is a highly sought-after keynote speaker, professor, author and consultant to Division I athletes. She has spoken at many events some of which include VISTAGE, Tec Canada, Elite Fitness and Performance Summit and Trilogy Athletes. She is an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado lecturing on applied sport and exercise psychology at the graduate level. She has authored several books including The Ultimate Achievement Journal and The Inside Drive and her articles have been featured in publications such as Thrive Magazine, Fitness Magazine, IDEA Fitness Journal, EpicTimes, Telluride Inside, MyVega and BeachBody®.

Dr. Perlus earned her PhD at the University of Northern Colorado with an emphasis on social psychology of sport and physical activity, her MS at the University of Florida in sport pedagogy and her bachelor’s degree at the University of Western Ontario in kinesiology. Haley loves both water and snow skiing, and hiking. Her favorite meal is anything that requires only chopping or blending.

A version of this post was previously published on indeed.com.

Photo credit: iStock