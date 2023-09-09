How to Promote Preparation With Your Child

In our kitchen we had a large 2’ by 3’ poster board calendar. It served as a one-month, day-by-day display of everything the family and each individual kid faced for 30 days. School assignments and tests, chores, athletic practices and games, extracurricular events, playdates, yard-work, pickups and drop-offs, parent commitments and family outings and trips. You name it, it was on the Monthly Calendar.

At the start of each month the boys rotated in gathering from each family member their individual upcoming events for the next 30 days and filling out the calendar; the youngest could barely write legibly but there were no excuses. Glancing at the calendar several times a day became an unshakeable habit with all us. In fact, just seeing one month with each day’s activities listed had a perceptively calming effect because each of us knew what we were responsible for on any given day.

One evening I found the youngest son alone in the kitchen staring at one part of the calendar. I knew what event he had on his mind (we’re parents – we know these things) and I walked up next to him and pointed at the particular date and said, “The day of days, right?” He nodded silently. And that’s how the saying started, as the recognition of a signpost event approaching.

The calendar made everything predictable – ok, call us rigid and robotic. Few surprises and few conflicts – every kid knew their role, knew what would happen during a given day, week and month; where everyone felt organized and in control; where there was little uncertainty and lots of structure, all of which helps a child become more independent and as a result, more confident.

Every Sunday night we’d go through our ritual: “Ok, boys, this week – what’s your days of days?” Almost always it was a test, or a paper due, a classroom presentation or a game. It’s relatively simple: young boys and girls have a limited landscape – school, after school, homework, extracurricular activities. Our Sunday ritual was a way of forcing them to focus.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

_______________________

Every weekday my youngest son’s Monthly Calendar entry was his sprint and ladder workout at school and he sent me this photo every morning. Routine preparation in action, setting the tone for the entire day.

__________________

Preparation is the opposite of chaos and I know plenty of families who can’t shake chaos. It’s like those parents and kids who show up late for everything because, as they ceaselessly exclaim, they’re “so crazy busy!” For goodness sake, what family isn’t?! If you’re always crazy busy you’re actually crazy disorganized. Panic becomes the tempo and no kid thrives with that.

Our Monthly Calendar went a long way toward that panicked tempo. No surprises, no anxiety.

Of course, our schedule didn’t always work precisely and being methodical doesn’t help all the time. However, it helps most of the time. ‘The day of days’ – over the years there were plenty of these. And the structure of the monthly calendar prepared my sons for almost every one of them.

—

iStock image

internal image courtesy of author