How to Prove and Improve Your Authenticity as a Writer in the Era of Generative AI and ChatGPT

The act of writing is an inside job. It used to be let me say.

There are many approaches to come up with a write up. One can either do a copy and paste. Another way is to go for research. Another means is blending research with thought. Another better way is originality of thought. But now, the way is telling AI what you want and you get it just like a magic. Amazing!

As a professional writer, I can tell very well if a write up is genuinely coming from someone’s mind. And I can also differentiate the write up that is coming from AI.

I told my boss today that I am not too comfortable with AI kind of write up or content. But I still want to work with it. AI makes our writing job so easier. It is a short cut to what we want. No stress at all. And it also help us to perfect our wordings. And can make our writing grammatically error free. AI removes typos and make the content we write to meet standard that readers might be on the outlook for.

I would like to let you know that as a writer we shouldn’t depend on AI for content. There are content that require expressions. There are times you need to speak to the soul or mind of your readers. Your write up or headline could look similar to other writers who also uses AI to come up with content.

AI and ChatGPT are good. Writing originality of thought is also good. The latter is what make us tick. If we priorities AI over human thinking or the human brain. Then everyone is a writer. No more hall of fame or Nobel prizes for writer. We need to earn the respect of our readers.

Writing a content on pain or something that has to do with tragedy in format that is original. Would make readers to stick to it to the end. They would feel like this writer is sharing his or her own personal stories.

See belive it. AI cannot write my personal stories. Believe me AI cannot solve big problems facing Executives and their companies in the boardroom.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We need a blend of AI and our hand work to get it right. Despite the Technologies around us. We should endeavour to read books. When we read we can come up with content without depending on search engine or algorithm.

Write as it is. Think as it was. Pen down your thought. Relate with bloggers. Smile at every life experience and relate with it with your pen. The human brain has a lot to offer. Do not neglect it.

We are glad for the invention that technology has brought into writing. Despite this disruption abound. Disruption did not only happen in Art. It touches science, marketing, medicine, and many fields of human endeavour.

Good writing takes time. If you make writing a habits. It can become part of you. Before you know you shall be consistent.

We need to know when to write with ChatGPT. We need to know when to write using our own inner mind. And we need to know how to blend both AI, research and human reasoning.

A good writer can even specify it in their own write up by saying. How to be a Writer (AI version) or How to Win The Tech Space ( The human version or draft) and or How to Be a Content Writer ( An Article Basrd on Research)

Specifying thus could earn you credit. Since there are people with software that knows how to filter if your work is original or copyright. Many write ups we see online are lifted from original owners without appropriate permission. Intellectual capital abound.

Dear writer, please write. Let writing be a priority before asking asking Chatgpt to aid you in a task.

Write your own story. Write your own CV. Help others to write by listening to theor needs and their requirements. Y so doing we can win back our Originality and compete with AI. I mean healthy competition. Because AI is our friend.

Thank you.

My name is Abiodun Ajala.

I write for The Good Men Project, Hello Love Magazine, Tealfeds, Medium, Impulse and The Blue Motive Blog. 💙

I can be reach via email with 📧 [email protected]

Feel free to reach out to me if you need content or collaborate with me on Writing project. ✍️ Thank you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Darius Bashar on Unsplash