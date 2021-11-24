How To Put up Christmas Lights [Video]

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

How to put up Christmas lights | Dad, how do I?

I use LED Icicle lights because they look beautiful, and are easy to put up and take down.

PLEASE BE CAREFUL on the ladder.

PLEASE BE CAREFUL on your roof.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 hey kids nice to see you all again 00:03 uh i hope you’re doing well um so today 00:07 i’m going to show you how to put up 00:09 christmas lights 00:10 um outdoors uh if you’ve never done that 00:12 before you know there’s a little bit of 00:14 planning 00:15 that you want to do before you venture 00:18 into it 00:18 so you don’t get yourself caught and 00:20 then oops you know i didn’t measure 00:22 first so 00:23 um you know after i am kind of covering 00:25 a lot of holiday related stuff 00:27 uh up until we get to the new year and 00:30 then we’ll go back to some regular 00:32 regular how-to’s but i thought it 00:33 fitting to go ahead and do stuff that um 00:35 we’re all dealing with right now right 00:37 so um also please be 00:39 safe whenever you’re dealing with a 00:41 ladder uh 00:43 you know whether it’s an extension 00:45 ladder or a stepladder or whatever 00:47 you know you want to get a good one 00:49 first of all and you know when you when 00:51 you use it make sure it’s 00:52 you know sturdy before you step up on it 00:57 and then you want those hinges um to be 01:00 locked down 01:00 so that it’s nice and sturdy right so 01:03 don’t get careless with that because 01:05 you know you can hurt yourself and we 01:06 don’t want anybody getting hurt right so 01:09 um and then also you know don’t sit and 01:10 there’s even warnings on it too it says 01:12 don’t this is not a step 01:14 right i think this the obviously the top 01:16 you don’t want to step on the top and 01:18 then the one 01:18 next down you don’t want to step on that 01:20 because it gets unstable right so 01:22 and then also if you’re ever working on 01:24 your roof you know if you’re on your 01:26 roof or on 01:26 or if you’re on a ladder uh if at all 01:30 possible 01:30 try to make sure somebody else is home 01:32 uh you know in case something does 01:34 happen 01:36 um you know you don’t want to be there 01:37 by yourself and you’re 01:39 you know in pain and you don’t have 01:41 anybody to to help you 01:43 so uh yeah so and again but anyway yeah 01:46 just 01:46 you know please be smart so also um 01:48 before you even get started you want to 01:50 take measurements on your house 01:52 so that you have the right uh length of 01:55 christmas lights you know before you get 01:57 started so you’re not having to run to 01:58 the store afterwards so 02:00 so you take the measurements um and i 02:01 actually i have a drawing of my house 02:05 rough drawing of course and then i just 02:08 i have the 02:09 the in bold what i measured coming 02:12 across here and then i come up and i go 02:14 over and i go across 02:16 and then across here so i needed to take 02:18 those measurements right 02:19 before i went before i even got started 02:21 and then i have an outlet here 02:23 and i’ve been doing um this house we’ve 02:25 lived here for about 20 years so i’ve 02:27 been doing it for a long time so i 02:28 already 02:29 you know got all the measurements and 02:31 and know what it takes to 02:32 to light it up so but anyway before you 02:35 get started you know just use your 02:36 use your head and uh take measurements 02:39 take good measurements so that you 02:40 you know can do a nice job uh so before 02:44 we get started i have a dad joke for you 02:46 so how does santa keep track of all the 02:49 chimneys he’s been 02:50 down he keeps a log 02:53 anyway let’s get started 02:56 okay so the two type of clips that i 02:59 like to use 03:00 um either one of these this is kind of 03:02 an older style and all i did was i just 03:03 clipped off the top 03:05 you can see that part right there is 03:07 missing i just snipped it off because it 03:09 wasn’t necessary 03:10 um it basically had something like that 03:12 on the top 03:13 okay and all these work this is how this 03:15 works for a gutter so i realize not 03:17 everybody’s gonna have gutters but this 03:18 is how i do mine 03:20 so it’s just this flat part goes here 03:22 and it just 03:24 snaps in like that okay and then same 03:26 thing with this one 03:28 this comes here and it snaps in good 03:31 and then all i do is i just put my 03:32 icicle lights underneath here 03:34 so i just put i’ll show you that here in 03:36 just a second but i just put my icicle 03:38 lights and i just snap this on 03:40 to hold it and then these are this this 03:42 one’s kind of a heavier duty one 03:44 i don’t know if they make them anymore 03:45 but um so it holds things really good 03:48 um so you can spread it out and make 03:50 sure that they’re nice and tight 03:52 okay so that’s one way to do it here’s 03:54 another one 03:55 um you can use these this way too you 03:57 can slide it up 03:58 underneath here underneath your uh 04:02 shingles there like that that’s another 04:03 way and then you can just have this 04:05 should be your clip or you can use 04:07 that to string your icicle lights to 04:09 i’ve never done that but 04:11 i understand that’s how you can do it 04:13 okay 04:14 so i just started from over on the end 04:16 and they just started 04:17 about every every foot to 18 inches 04:20 i’m putting one of these so all i’m 04:22 doing is i’m just taking this 04:23 and i’m bringing it over here and then i 04:26 go like this 04:28 and i snap it on then you make sure your 04:30 icicle lights are just dangling down 04:32 right make sure that they’re they’re 04:33 hanging down good and then 04:36 what i do when i get to the end of a run 04:39 if i get to the end of a run and i have 04:41 a lot left over 04:42 then i’ll take it and i’ll double this 04:45 up like that 04:47 you know i’ll add a little bit extra and 04:49 then just clamp that in 04:51 just to kind of finish it off i mean if 04:53 you have a lot then you have to be 04:55 careful with that but that’s how i do it 04:58 okay okay see that and then i just keep 05:01 on 05:02 with my run going on down um and so once 05:05 it kind of lays out i can kind of tell 05:08 what uh how long it’s gonna be and so i 05:11 might actually do that every 05:13 couple feet gather a little bit gather a 05:15 little bit if i 05:16 if i need to use it up so i don’t bunch 05:18 it all up at the end okay 05:21 so another way to do it is you could 05:22 just put hooks underneath 05:24 your eaves too like that you know if 05:26 you’re planning on staying there 05:28 at the house it might be worth your 05:29 while to go ahead and do that 05:31 i have these other lights on here that i 05:33 have in the backyard that i’ve strung up 05:35 like that 05:36 but you can do that for christmas lights 05:38 and then just leave those hooks there 05:39 and 05:40 it might speed things up for you too if 05:41 you don’t have if you don’t have gutters 05:44 all right so i’m just gonna do this run 05:46 here and i just load these things up 05:48 all my clips i put you know probably six 05:51 or seven in my pocket at a time 05:52 get up on the ladder and get as far as i 05:54 can and move the ladder and reload and 05:57 just kind of work my way down so 06:17 18 inches foot to 18 inches 06:20 just start spraying them along 07:00 okay i’m gonna move my ladder 08:11 you 08:49 okay so i think you get the hang of it 08:50 as far as um what that’s going to look 08:52 like i’m just going to work my way down 08:54 and i’ll show you how i plug everything 08:55 in 08:57 okay so this is how i uh hook up my 09:00 lights 09:00 so that i can control them from inside i 09:03 have this little 09:04 remote control and it goes to this unit 09:08 here okay so all i do is i just plug 09:11 that into my outlet 09:12 outside like this 09:16 actually i gotta put it in the bottom 09:17 one because otherwise it won’t bend up 09:19 if i don’t 09:20 okay so it’s like that and that just 09:23 goes straight up like that 09:25 i plug in my extension cord to that 09:30 like that and then i’m going to get up 09:32 on the ladder and show you so i 09:34 i end up having that come up here and i 09:35 have some nails that i’ve 09:37 put up um in my uh eaves here 09:41 because every year this is exactly i 09:42 just do the same thing over and over now 09:44 that i’ve 09:44 figured out the best way to hang my 09:46 lights so 09:48 okay so i just have um i just plug that 09:51 in down below 09:51 and then i just have this nail up here 09:53 that i i put in a long time ago 09:56 because once i figured out how things 09:58 were laid out this is what i do 10:00 every year just makes it easy okay and 10:02 then i have this other hook 10:04 right over here and then i actually have 10:07 a nail back here too that 10:09 to pick up the slack if i need it if i 10:11 need to if i need to pull this up a 10:12 little bit more 10:14 um there’s just another nail here 10:19 looks like it got bent a little bit 10:24 and then i can just kind of tighten 10:26 everything up so 10:28 so it comes out nice and neat like that 10:30 so and then i’ve got those 10:32 i started running that uh string over 10:34 there 10:35 and it’s gonna end right here plug into 10:36 here and then i’m gonna take another one 10:39 off of here 10:39 and run that way with it i got two that 10:42 i 10:43 that’ll finish off my house off my house 10:45 that way 10:46 and then another thing i’m not sure if 10:48 i’m going to do it this year 10:49 is i can actually right at this pivot 10:52 point but right here 10:53 i plug in another one i plug in the 10:55 green extension cord 10:56 darker extension cord so it blends in 10:58 with my roof and then i just run it up 11:00 the back of my roof 11:01 and then i run some across the top makes 11:04 the house look 11:06 majestic but i don’t know if i’m gonna 11:07 actually do the top this year it’s been 11:09 sunny so 11:10 um it’s pretty dry so i should be safe 11:12 walking around on my roof 11:14 okay so i i just went ahead and plugged 11:16 this in right this run that i have 11:18 coming that i was showing you how 11:20 i put it in and then i have my remote 11:22 control and i can just 11:23 push it on there on push it off 11:26 they’re off really makes it pretty nice 11:28 you could be inside your house and just 11:30 push this and they’ll 11:31 come on and push them when you’re ready 11:32 to turn them off so anyway pretty handy 11:38 okay so i went ahead and do did the 11:40 upper part of my house it just looks so 11:42 much nicer when i when i do that so i’m 11:44 going to go ahead and show you what it 11:45 ends up looking like here 11:46 this is still in the daytime so 12:03 pretty cool huh um it looks amazing uh 12:06 those icicle lights really dress things 12:07 up i used to use 12:09 uh you know all the different colors and 12:11 stuff um 12:12 and i used to screw in each one by hand 12:15 and unscrew it and pack it away so that 12:17 uh so that the bulbs wouldn’t break but 12:20 this is much easier and the bulbs don’t 12:22 break and these are led lights 12:23 and so led lights uh they’re they seem 12:26 to be a little bit brighter 12:28 plus if one goes out the whole string 12:29 doesn’t go out because i have actually i 12:31 used the same lights over and over for a 12:33 while 12:34 and then i’d get up get up there get 12:35 them all strung up and then um i’d have 12:37 like six foot that 12:39 wasn’t lit and that looked pretty tacky 12:41 so so i’m really happy about these 12:42 they’re a little more expensive i’m sure 12:44 they’ll come down in years 12:45 in the you know years to come but right 12:47 now they’re kind of expensive but 12:49 um i think in the long run it’ll pay off 12:51 because i won’t have to be 12:53 getting back up on the ladder okay i’m 12:56 gonna turn on the lights so you can see 12:57 what it looks like 12:59 here we go 13:02 very nice so let’s go across 13:06 [Music] 13:16 oh you can’t see me so i guess i’ll 13:18 finish this up 13:20 inside so see how nice it looks though 13:22 by doing it on the top 13:24 as well um i’ve done it before where i 13:26 just normally do it at the bottom 13:28 um it’s just not nearly as dramatic as 13:30 when yeah when you go ahead and do 13:32 the bottom and the top so 13:35 okay i hope that was helpful for you to 13:38 maybe make it a little less intimidating 13:40 if you’ve never put lights on your house 13:41 before 13:42 um yeah just a little bit of planning 13:44 and you know i’ve tried to 13:45 i refined it over the years to make it 13:47 as easy as possible to put them up and 13:49 take them back down 13:50 um because you want to take them back 13:53 down right 13:54 you don’t want to be that guy so uh 13:56 anyway whatever you can do to kind of 13:58 simplify your life so you’re not 14:00 um so it’s not a five hour struggle it 14:02 probably took me 14:04 uh about hour you know to put them up 14:06 and it’ll take me even less to to take 14:08 them down so 14:09 anyway i hope this was helpful for you 14:11 thanks for watching and i hope you have 14:12 a merry christmas and god bless you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock