Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / How To Put up Christmas Lights [Video]

How To Put up Christmas Lights [Video]

I use LED Icicle lights because they look beautiful, and are easy to put up and take down.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Dad, How Do I?

.

.

How to put up Christmas lights | Dad, how do I?

I use LED Icicle lights because they look beautiful, and are easy to put up and take down.

PLEASE BE CAREFUL on the ladder.
PLEASE BE CAREFUL on your roof.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hey kids nice to see you all again
00:03
uh i hope you’re doing well um so today
00:07
i’m going to show you how to put up
00:09
christmas lights
00:10
um outdoors uh if you’ve never done that
00:12
before you know there’s a little bit of
00:14
planning
00:15
that you want to do before you venture
00:18
into it
00:18
so you don’t get yourself caught and
00:20
then oops you know i didn’t measure
00:22
first so
00:23
um you know after i am kind of covering
00:25
a lot of holiday related stuff
00:27
uh up until we get to the new year and
00:30
then we’ll go back to some regular
00:32
regular how-to’s but i thought it
00:33
fitting to go ahead and do stuff that um
00:35
we’re all dealing with right now right
00:37
so um also please be
00:39
safe whenever you’re dealing with a
00:41
ladder uh
00:43
you know whether it’s an extension
00:45
ladder or a stepladder or whatever
00:47
you know you want to get a good one
00:49
first of all and you know when you when
00:51
you use it make sure it’s
00:52
you know sturdy before you step up on it
00:57
and then you want those hinges um to be
01:00
locked down
01:00
so that it’s nice and sturdy right so
01:03
don’t get careless with that because
01:05
you know you can hurt yourself and we
01:06
don’t want anybody getting hurt right so
01:09
um and then also you know don’t sit and
01:10
there’s even warnings on it too it says
01:12
don’t this is not a step
01:14
right i think this the obviously the top
01:16
you don’t want to step on the top and
01:18
then the one
01:18
next down you don’t want to step on that
01:20
because it gets unstable right so
01:22
and then also if you’re ever working on
01:24
your roof you know if you’re on your
01:26
roof or on
01:26
or if you’re on a ladder uh if at all
01:30
possible
01:30
try to make sure somebody else is home
01:32
uh you know in case something does
01:34
happen
01:36
um you know you don’t want to be there
01:37
by yourself and you’re
01:39
you know in pain and you don’t have
01:41
anybody to to help you
01:43
so uh yeah so and again but anyway yeah
01:46
just
01:46
you know please be smart so also um
01:48
before you even get started you want to
01:50
take measurements on your house
01:52
so that you have the right uh length of
01:55
christmas lights you know before you get
01:57
started so you’re not having to run to
01:58
the store afterwards so
02:00
so you take the measurements um and i
02:01
actually i have a drawing of my house
02:05
rough drawing of course and then i just
02:08
i have the
02:09
the in bold what i measured coming
02:12
across here and then i come up and i go
02:14
over and i go across
02:16
and then across here so i needed to take
02:18
those measurements right
02:19
before i went before i even got started
02:21
and then i have an outlet here
02:23
and i’ve been doing um this house we’ve
02:25
lived here for about 20 years so i’ve
02:27
been doing it for a long time so i
02:28
already
02:29
you know got all the measurements and
02:31
and know what it takes to
02:32
to light it up so but anyway before you
02:35
get started you know just use your
02:36
use your head and uh take measurements
02:39
take good measurements so that you
02:40
you know can do a nice job uh so before
02:44
we get started i have a dad joke for you
02:46
so how does santa keep track of all the
02:49
chimneys he’s been
02:50
down he keeps a log
02:53
anyway let’s get started
02:56
okay so the two type of clips that i
02:59
like to use
03:00
um either one of these this is kind of
03:02
an older style and all i did was i just
03:03
clipped off the top
03:05
you can see that part right there is
03:07
missing i just snipped it off because it
03:09
wasn’t necessary
03:10
um it basically had something like that
03:12
on the top
03:13
okay and all these work this is how this
03:15
works for a gutter so i realize not
03:17
everybody’s gonna have gutters but this
03:18
is how i do mine
03:20
so it’s just this flat part goes here
03:22
and it just
03:24
snaps in like that okay and then same
03:26
thing with this one
03:28
this comes here and it snaps in good
03:31
and then all i do is i just put my
03:32
icicle lights underneath here
03:34
so i just put i’ll show you that here in
03:36
just a second but i just put my icicle
03:38
lights and i just snap this on
03:40
to hold it and then these are this this
03:42
one’s kind of a heavier duty one
03:44
i don’t know if they make them anymore
03:45
but um so it holds things really good
03:48
um so you can spread it out and make
03:50
sure that they’re nice and tight
03:52
okay so that’s one way to do it here’s
03:54
another one
03:55
um you can use these this way too you
03:57
can slide it up
03:58
underneath here underneath your uh
04:02
shingles there like that that’s another
04:03
way and then you can just have this
04:05
should be your clip or you can use
04:07
that to string your icicle lights to
04:09
i’ve never done that but
04:11
i understand that’s how you can do it
04:13
okay
04:14
so i just started from over on the end
04:16
and they just started
04:17
about every every foot to 18 inches
04:20
i’m putting one of these so all i’m
04:22
doing is i’m just taking this
04:23
and i’m bringing it over here and then i
04:26
go like this
04:28
and i snap it on then you make sure your
04:30
icicle lights are just dangling down
04:32
right make sure that they’re they’re
04:33
hanging down good and then
04:36
what i do when i get to the end of a run
04:39
if i get to the end of a run and i have
04:41
a lot left over
04:42
then i’ll take it and i’ll double this
04:45
up like that
04:47
you know i’ll add a little bit extra and
04:49
then just clamp that in
04:51
just to kind of finish it off i mean if
04:53
you have a lot then you have to be
04:55
careful with that but that’s how i do it
04:58
okay okay see that and then i just keep
05:01
on
05:02
with my run going on down um and so once
05:05
it kind of lays out i can kind of tell
05:08
what uh how long it’s gonna be and so i
05:11
might actually do that every
05:13
couple feet gather a little bit gather a
05:15
little bit if i
05:16
if i need to use it up so i don’t bunch
05:18
it all up at the end okay
05:21
so another way to do it is you could
05:22
just put hooks underneath
05:24
your eaves too like that you know if
05:26
you’re planning on staying there
05:28
at the house it might be worth your
05:29
while to go ahead and do that
05:31
i have these other lights on here that i
05:33
have in the backyard that i’ve strung up
05:35
like that
05:36
but you can do that for christmas lights
05:38
and then just leave those hooks there
05:39
and
05:40
it might speed things up for you too if
05:41
you don’t have if you don’t have gutters
05:44
all right so i’m just gonna do this run
05:46
here and i just load these things up
05:48
all my clips i put you know probably six
05:51
or seven in my pocket at a time
05:52
get up on the ladder and get as far as i
05:54
can and move the ladder and reload and
05:57
just kind of work my way down so
06:17
18 inches foot to 18 inches
06:20
just start spraying them along
07:00
okay i’m gonna move my ladder
08:11
you
08:49
okay so i think you get the hang of it
08:50
as far as um what that’s going to look
08:52
like i’m just going to work my way down
08:54
and i’ll show you how i plug everything
08:55
in
08:57
okay so this is how i uh hook up my
09:00
lights
09:00
so that i can control them from inside i
09:03
have this little
09:04
remote control and it goes to this unit
09:08
here okay so all i do is i just plug
09:11
that into my outlet
09:12
outside like this
09:16
actually i gotta put it in the bottom
09:17
one because otherwise it won’t bend up
09:19
if i don’t
09:20
okay so it’s like that and that just
09:23
goes straight up like that
09:25
i plug in my extension cord to that
09:30
like that and then i’m going to get up
09:32
on the ladder and show you so i
09:34
i end up having that come up here and i
09:35
have some nails that i’ve
09:37
put up um in my uh eaves here
09:41
because every year this is exactly i
09:42
just do the same thing over and over now
09:44
that i’ve
09:44
figured out the best way to hang my
09:46
lights so
09:48
okay so i just have um i just plug that
09:51
in down below
09:51
and then i just have this nail up here
09:53
that i i put in a long time ago
09:56
because once i figured out how things
09:58
were laid out this is what i do
10:00
every year just makes it easy okay and
10:02
then i have this other hook
10:04
right over here and then i actually have
10:07
a nail back here too that
10:09
to pick up the slack if i need it if i
10:11
need to if i need to pull this up a
10:12
little bit more
10:14
um there’s just another nail here
10:19
looks like it got bent a little bit
10:24
and then i can just kind of tighten
10:26
everything up so
10:28
so it comes out nice and neat like that
10:30
so and then i’ve got those
10:32
i started running that uh string over
10:34
there
10:35
and it’s gonna end right here plug into
10:36
here and then i’m gonna take another one
10:39
off of here
10:39
and run that way with it i got two that
10:42
i
10:43
that’ll finish off my house off my house
10:45
that way
10:46
and then another thing i’m not sure if
10:48
i’m going to do it this year
10:49
is i can actually right at this pivot
10:52
point but right here
10:53
i plug in another one i plug in the
10:55
green extension cord
10:56
darker extension cord so it blends in
10:58
with my roof and then i just run it up
11:00
the back of my roof
11:01
and then i run some across the top makes
11:04
the house look
11:06
majestic but i don’t know if i’m gonna
11:07
actually do the top this year it’s been
11:09
sunny so
11:10
um it’s pretty dry so i should be safe
11:12
walking around on my roof
11:14
okay so i i just went ahead and plugged
11:16
this in right this run that i have
11:18
coming that i was showing you how
11:20
i put it in and then i have my remote
11:22
control and i can just
11:23
push it on there on push it off
11:26
they’re off really makes it pretty nice
11:28
you could be inside your house and just
11:30
push this and they’ll
11:31
come on and push them when you’re ready
11:32
to turn them off so anyway pretty handy
11:38
okay so i went ahead and do did the
11:40
upper part of my house it just looks so
11:42
much nicer when i when i do that so i’m
11:44
going to go ahead and show you what it
11:45
ends up looking like here
11:46
this is still in the daytime so
12:03
pretty cool huh um it looks amazing uh
12:06
those icicle lights really dress things
12:07
up i used to use
12:09
uh you know all the different colors and
12:11
stuff um
12:12
and i used to screw in each one by hand
12:15
and unscrew it and pack it away so that
12:17
uh so that the bulbs wouldn’t break but
12:20
this is much easier and the bulbs don’t
12:22
break and these are led lights
12:23
and so led lights uh they’re they seem
12:26
to be a little bit brighter
12:28
plus if one goes out the whole string
12:29
doesn’t go out because i have actually i
12:31
used the same lights over and over for a
12:33
while
12:34
and then i’d get up get up there get
12:35
them all strung up and then um i’d have
12:37
like six foot that
12:39
wasn’t lit and that looked pretty tacky
12:41
so so i’m really happy about these
12:42
they’re a little more expensive i’m sure
12:44
they’ll come down in years
12:45
in the you know years to come but right
12:47
now they’re kind of expensive but
12:49
um i think in the long run it’ll pay off
12:51
because i won’t have to be
12:53
getting back up on the ladder okay i’m
12:56
gonna turn on the lights so you can see
12:57
what it looks like
12:59
here we go
13:02
very nice so let’s go across
13:06
[Music]
13:16
oh you can’t see me so i guess i’ll
13:18
finish this up
13:20
inside so see how nice it looks though
13:22
by doing it on the top
13:24
as well um i’ve done it before where i
13:26
just normally do it at the bottom
13:28
um it’s just not nearly as dramatic as
13:30
when yeah when you go ahead and do
13:32
the bottom and the top so
13:35
okay i hope that was helpful for you to
13:38
maybe make it a little less intimidating
13:40
if you’ve never put lights on your house
13:41
before
13:42
um yeah just a little bit of planning
13:44
and you know i’ve tried to
13:45
i refined it over the years to make it
13:47
as easy as possible to put them up and
13:49
take them back down
13:50
um because you want to take them back
13:53
down right
13:54
you don’t want to be that guy so uh
13:56
anyway whatever you can do to kind of
13:58
simplify your life so you’re not
14:00
um so it’s not a five hour struggle it
14:02
probably took me
14:04
uh about hour you know to put them up
14:06
and it’ll take me even less to to take
14:08
them down so
14:09
anyway i hope this was helpful for you
14:11
thanks for watching and i hope you have
14:12
a merry christmas and god bless you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares2

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x