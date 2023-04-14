How to Read His Body Language: 10 Subtle Signs He’s Attracted to You

Attraction is undeniable. Body language is a powerful form of communication that reveals how someone feels about you, clearer than speaking words. If you are unsure whether this man has been fully attracted to you, check his behaviors to indicate romantic interest or attraction, even if unspoken.

Here are nine subtle signs that a man’s body language shows he’s attracted to you:

1.Respects your physical boundaries.

He will notice how you react to different forms of touch and respects your preferences. For example, if you mention enjoying hugs after a stressful day, he may offer a hug when you seem tired or overwhelmed. At the same time, respect your boundaries and not be too close before you show intimacy. He demonstrates consideration and cares just to let you feel comfortable when you are with him.

2.He gives you his full attention.

Check if this happens often: when talking, he makes eye contact, puts away distractions, and listens actively by reflecting on your expressions and pausing for your responses. Does he lean in slightly to show interest in what you’re saying too? These are signs that he values you and also your conversations just to know you more.

3.He always walks beside or behind you.

If he walks beside or behind you instead of ahead of you, it shows he wants to accommodate you and be considerate of your pace. This is a kind of care and a desire to protect.

4.He gets awkward or nervous.

If he blushes, stutters, or fumbles around you, it is a sign that he wants to make a good impression and is worried about how you perceive him. He cares about your opinion and is romantically interested. Besides, touching or fidgeting with neckties, necklaces, or collared shirts can be a sign of attraction or nervousness too. If he unconsciously does this around you, you fluster or excite him. He wants to make a good impression on you and doesn’t know what to do.

5.He mirrors your facial expressions.

Mirroring is a sign of deep engagement and interest. If he mimics your expressions, such as smiling when you smile or looking concerned when you look concerned, it shows that he is tuned in to you and able to empathize.

6.His pupils dilate when he sees you.

Look at his eyes next time. If his pupils enlarge upon seeing or interacting with you, it indicates attraction or excitement. Dilated pupils are a physiological response to stimulation, and seeing someone we like stimulates a pleasure response. Note his baseline pupil size to spot the difference.

7.He finds excuses to touch you, politely.

Casual or apparently accidental touches, like a quick hug or playful push, could be excuses to make physical contact. If touching seems to happen more than coincidentally, it is likely that he enjoys the feeling of touching you and wants to be closer to you. Note that there will only be a polite touch but not a french kiss all of a sudden!

8.His hugs are affectionate.

Feel his hug. Are you feel comfortable or not? If his hugs are tight, lingering, and frequent, he might be romantic interest rather than just platonic affection. Coupled with other signs of attraction, the way he hugs you can reveal how he feels.

9.He goes out of his way for you.

If he puts in the effort to date with you, helps you even when busy, or does small favors without being asked, it shows that you are a priority to him. Willingly doing more than expected for someone reveals deep care and attraction!

Attraction is complex and personal. While body language can provide clues to attraction, these behaviors can have multiple interpretations. The more signs you observe and the better you know the person, the more confident you can feel in interpreting his feelings.

Ultimately, the best way to know how he feels is through open communication. But paying attention to the subtleties of body language can provide valuable insights into the dynamics between two people and reveal attraction that might otherwise go unexpressed or unnoticed. With time and open communication, his feelings will become more clear!

