How to Recognize Signs of Emotional Abuse in Your Teen

As a parent, you probably want to keep your children safe, but when they are teens, they also need more freedom. Still, you want to make sure that you recognize any signs of harmful activity, including abusive relationships. Before you can do anything about emotional abuse, you must be able to identify it, and to do that, you have to know what emotional abuse is.

What is Emotional Abuse?

Emotional abuse can involve a lot of different methods and manipulative tactics. The abuse can be utilized as a way to control another person and use their rightful emotions against them. It is often characterized by criticism, embarrassment, and shame. Sometimes, it can be easily identifiable, but it is also very common for the signs to be subtle and hard to see.

Emotional abuse can have a negative impact on mental health and well-being. It can lower self-esteem and cause someone to feel trapped or insecure. Emotional or mental abuse is common in romantic relationships but can also occur in any other relationships including friendships and among family members.

Types of Emotional Abuse

Emotional abuse can take a variety of different forms. Part of recognizing emotional abuse is knowing the types and looking at the behavior of the friends and romantic interests around your teenager. While you won’t be able to see what they act like when you aren’t around, their actions and words may tell you more than you realize.

Verbal Abuse

Teen abusers may use verbal abuse, but the way that they do it can vary greatly from one person to the next. Sometimes it will involve screaming and direct insults. Other times, it can be subtle and passive-aggressive. Over time, verbal abuse can make a victim feel insignificant or even worthless.

As this lowers a teenager’s self-esteem, it can become harder for the victim to remain assertive or to leave the relationship. You may notice small put-downs or signs of disrespect. While it is unlikely you will hear insults or yelling, even slight back-handed remarks could be worrisome if these types of comments are a common occurrence.

Isolation

An emotional abuser may also try to isolate their partner or friend physically or emotionally. If your teenager has someone in their life that makes them feel bad for spending time with you or other groups of friends, that may be a sign that there is some subtle emotional abuse occurring.

The abuser may also act distressed or significantly upset when your teen tells them they cannot hangout or spend time with their abuser. They may even look through phone messages and calls or tell the victim that nobody else wants to spend time with them. One other common sign is a boyfriend or girlfriend who is overly possessive and gets extremely jealous very easily.

Embarrassment and Shame

Another common type of emotional abuse involves public embarrassment or the reinforcement of shame. Abusers may actively embarrass the victim, which can lower self-esteem and hinder confidence. This can also coincide with isolation because of the reduced self-worth and negative feelings associated with social situations.

This is often very hard to recognize as a parent because most of the signs will be noticeable in other relationships. It is unlikely that you will be able to identify signs of these strategies in the abuser. However, it can manifest in signs and symptoms that you can recognize in your own child.

Signs of Emotional Abuse

Teenagers can begin to act different without being in an abusive relationship and often have angst, new relationships, and changes in preferred activities. Knowing some of the signs of emotional abuse can help you to identify if your teen is undergoing normal change or change brought on by an abuser.

Teens undergoing emotional abuse may become withdrawn. They may seem like they have lower energy or loss interests in the things that they enjoyed. They may become less productive and have lower grades than they used to and have very little motivation.

The mood of a teenager being abused may also change. They may not appear depressed all the time though. Sometimes it will appear as mood swings, and they may suddenly get angry. They may even talk about fears relating to their partner or abuser and be afraid of the consequences of not doing what their abuser wants them to do.

Low self-esteem is a common symptom of emotional abuse. They may feel hopeless and worthless or feel trapped in their relationship. You may notice that your teenager begins to put themselves down or say negative things about their appearance, intelligence, or the way they dress.

Increased anxiety can also be a sign of emotional abuse. Excessive worry and panic attacks can come on suddenly even in teens who never used to be the worrying type. Changes in personality or lifestyle could also occur and risk-taking activities may become commonplace. They may seek out drugs or alcohol and engage in other dangerous behaviors.

How to Talk to a Teen About Emotional Abuse

If you believe that your teen is a victim of emotional abuse, then you surely want to help them. However, you want to do it properly just in case you are incorrect or to protect them from other negative emotions that the confrontation could produce.

Make sure that you prepare before talking to them about the problem. This could be gathering information about emotional abuse or information about places or people that can help. You can find a lot of information about emotional abuse and other forms of abuse at BetterHelp. They have informational resources and advice that can be helpful regardless of your specific situation.

Approach the conversation with your teen in a non-judgmental way. Tell your child the things that you have noticed and tell them that you are concerned about. Ask them if there is another explanation and allow your teen to have a voice. Listen to them calmy and try to remain reasonable and objective.

Try to refrain from using “you” or “he/she” statements and phrase things as “I” statements instead. For example, instead of saying “You are acting different,” or “he is controlling,” say “I dislike the way he doesn’t allow you to go to your friend’s house” or “I noticed she didn’t let you speak for yourself.” Using these types of statements allows you to sound less judgmental.

Believe the things that your teen tells you. Try to avoid questioning or doubting them. Finally, let your teenager know that you are there for them and that you love them. You want them to know that you aren’t confronting them as a problem but are concerned about their situation.

Conclusion

Being able to recognize problems is a nifty skill to have as a parent. Emotional abuse is a common problem in teenage relationships, and it can be helpful to know certain actions and behaviors that could be signs of abuse. Then, you can take the necessary steps to address the situation and speak to your teen about potential issues. Some parents also find it helpful to talk to a mental health professional or even their teen’s doctor about the potential abuse.

