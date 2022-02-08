How to Resist the Allure of the Unavailable Man

Are you a pro at falling for unavailable guys? Maybe you are stuck in the same toxic situationship for years, yearning for the same fool to finally get his act together? Perhaps you have a tendency to crush on taken men, further confirming your beliefs that there’s no good ones left?

I’m no stranger to falling for unavailable guys. I’ve been working on it for a few years (through therapy and learning about my attachment style) and it’s not an easy habit to break. In fact, it’s likely something picked up in childhood.

I’ve dated a variety of emotionally unavailable men: guys with substance abuse issues, depressed dudes, avoidant dudes, and crushed on loads of unavailable guys, whether they were twice my age, or even married. I’m not proud of this, but I am beginning to understand it.

There are handsome, available guys in every city, so what is it that is so attractive about the unavailable guy? He is safe. Hear me out:

If a guy is unavailable, you never have to allow yourself to become vulnerable with him, and you never have to truly commit.

This is a You Thing

In a way, falling for the unavailable guy is how you maintain your own emotional unavailability, because real love, the messy stuff that has us showing our vulnerability, comes with the risk of getting hurt.

Falling for someone unavailable means we never have to truly open up and connect. That connection gets cut short, never goes very deep, and we get to blame it on the men, and not our unwillingness to be vulnerable and let real love in.

Not me, you might think, I want a healthy, loving relationship- vulnerability and all! I swear!

Me, too, hun. I swear, but our attachment styles are tricky business and reprogramming a lifetime of beliefs about love is not for sissies. But it’s possible to change our ways. Experts say we can change our attachment style for the better.

Go Way Back

One characteristic of people with an insecure attachment style is an unwillingness to admit anything was amiss in their childhood.

It’s hard to admit your parents might have failed, when you know they were doing the best that they could. It’s hard to see terms like “emotional abuse” or “emotional neglect” and think of them alongside someone you love. But not having our emotional needs met in childhood, or being ridiculed, or dragged into fights between our parents, or perhaps even taking on the role of caregiver to parent at a young age… these things all have a lasting effect on how we function as adults and especially in relationships.

Some of us learned that other people weren’t always reliable, so as adults, we can develop a sort of “toxic independence” which translates into a difficulty in asking for help, and a reluctance to let others in or rely on others.

We Go for Familiar

We continue to look for similar circumstances to replay out the same old stories. We seek to confirm the beliefs we may have about ourselves, our lives, and love. We do this subconsciously, and we continue to do it until we become conscious of it.

Our subconcious mind is just a monkey in lipstick, and this monkey is very panicky and is always worried about a tiger coming out from the bush and threatening her life, so this monkey does whatever it can to keep us safe.

Our beliefs have kept us alive so far, so the monkey isn’t interested in personal growth or innovation, the monkey wants to keep doing what’s kept us alive thus far, even if it’s hurting us. The monkey wants to stay alive, eat, reproduce, sleep, and get pleasure where she can. I don’t blame her.

In other words, our subconscious mind is terrified of change. Even healthy, positive change can feel terrifying only because it’s new. We can get stuck doing what we’ve done to survive so far, and locked into the same patterns, even if they’re not good for us.

Those who are the most afraid of real commitment and emotional intimacy will be enthralled with the unavailable partner, because it allows us to postpone opening up and looking at those wounds. It allows us to avoid being seen, and trusting our most vulnerable parts with someone else, something we may have learned early on wasn’t safe to do.

That’s another thing about unavailable partners. When we love and lust after the unavailable, we get to confirm our beliefs that we are unlovable.

It’s Not Hopeless

So, what can you do if you find yourself attracted to unavailable partners over and over again?

Learn about attachment theory- You can read Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help YouFind — and Keep — Love or take a quiz on your attachment style, and do a deep dive into the subject. Go to therapy- If your insurance covers it, this is a great resource to take advantage to undo some of the subconscious beliefs that hold us back and how to reprogram them. It is immensely helpful to have a professional take an honest look and help us see our blind spots. Apps like BetterHelp offer affordable virtual therapy, and many cities offer pro bono or group therapy options at no cost to you. Cultivate healthy, non romantic relationships- Maybe you have lifelong friends you realize you feel safe and secure with, or a sibling, or a coworker. Nurture those relationships and look for the healthy, “available” relationships you do have in your life as proof you can do this whole relationship thing, even if you haven’t made it work romantically yet. Cultivate a healthy relationship with yourself- Learn to be your own best friend. Take care of yourself, go to the doctor, work towards your goals. Learn to acknowledge and honor your needs. Be the parent you wish you had to youreslf. Keep an open mind- Maybe your path to love involves not dating for a few years and focusing on yourself. Maybe it involves seeing someone who’s been there all along in a new light. Maybe your path to love looks totally unconventional, or you have to consider people you normally wouldn’t because your “picker” is off.

Learning to undo a lifetime of subconscious programming is tough. Go easy on yourself. Love is always worth fighting for.

—

