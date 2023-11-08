How to Say Gay: What Should Happen in Australia

Australian educational researchers continually produce quality research used across Australia, and internationally, to influence educational policy and practice. Classrooms in the nearest school to you are using something, or doing something, that came from research carried out by members of the Australian Association for Research in Education.

We are very good at talking about all of this and sharing opinions about educational issues among ourselves, often in language that is impenetrable by anyone who is not an academic. We want parents, teachers, educational leaders, members of school communities, politicians, journalists and anyone who is interested in education today, to have access to these ideas.