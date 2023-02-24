How to Say “I Love You” to Someone You Are Dating

Communication is key.

It can make or break your relationships.

It’s an art, in fact.

And you can become an artist of seamless communication.

When done it right, you cannot only get your point across effectively but also leave a positive impression on others.

You know it already. Some relationships can be saved only by good communication. Words have value, they have power, they make an impact, and they set the tone of your relationships with others.

One wrong move can instantly bring your reputation down to dust. Or worse — it ends your lovely relationship with your partner.

But fret not.

With a slight change in the selection of words, you can build a rapport with another person without offending them.

It feels scary sometimes to tell someone you love them, especially when communicating with someone you are romantically attracted to. You wouldn’t want to say to someone you are dating straight away the words “I Love You.” You never want it to sound as if you are speaking at gunpoint that “I Love You and you should reciprocate or I’ll pull the trigger”.

Take it easy. Go with the flow. Start slowly until you’re confident that your partner will reply, “ I love you too baby.”

The point here is to take the first step rather than keep an eye on reaching the destination straight away. If you do it right, the rest will follow. Slow and steady wins the race, remember?

This is what you can try instead, initially…

I appreciate you.

I like your attitude.

I like how you pay attention to details.

I love spending time with you.

I genuinely respect your presence around me.

I love sharing ice cream with you.

Whenever I’m in deep trouble you always come to rescue me.

I love your smile.

You’re different.

Your support means a lot.

I love making breakfast for you.

I don’t want to lose you.

I love when you gently run your fingers on my back and say… everything is gonna be alright.

And once they respond positively to the above, then you can move forward and say… “I love you. I do, really.”

See?

Little tweaks here and there can change the meaning of the entire message. You can pick the right tone and intensity to convey your message effectively. Since the selection of words matters. With the right words, you can come off sober, intelligent, and a thorough gentleman.

And if your partner still doesn’t reciprocate and respond with “I Love You Too,” then try spending more time with them. One “No” doesn’t mean rejection — always. It may simply take some time to turn that “No” into a resounding YES. But never push someone to respond to you just because it is what you desire.

And if you still don’t get the desired result after multiple attempts, then it’s a helpful clue that this person is not interested in the same way you are.

…

