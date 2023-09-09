How to Seize a Woman’s Attention: 5 Proven Strategies for Successful Tinder Chats

Not converting your matches to dates? Finding yourself being ghosted way more often than you’d like? I’ve got you covered, bro. Read on to see two full transcripts of my recent Tinder chats.

You ready?!

Here come the pain!

…

Woman 1 – Date secured & social media details swapped

1: Have tantalising convo bait on your profile

She opened me by saying:

I’d love to read this book of yours.

Because my bio said I’m writing an erotic thriller. Not only did this woman clearly like to read, but I can’t imagine she comes across many men’s profiles that say that. So, this was novel, exciting, and intriguing for her.

I replied by offering to send her a sample, which, if I’m gonna be honest, was my inner child getting excited that someone took an interest in one of his stories.

2: Ask questions that are fun and original or relate to her as a person

She loved that and asked if I’d really do that for her, so I said yeah, but I needed to know something about her first:

Fav food of all time?

Favourite country to visit?

Criminal convictions?

Her bio said she adored food and travel, so they’d always be exciting conversation topics for her. Also, it’s not every day a woman has a man ask her if she has any criminal convictions on a dating app. It was a joke, obviously, but still, it’s unique, fresh, and novel. Whatever is unique and interesting about you, make sure it’s in your bio.

Remember that the woman you’re talking to is most likely drowning in a sea of matches. Unlike you, she’s getting matches every other time she swipes right, which means there’s fierce competition for her attention. You want your chat to be emotionally engaging, so she gives a fuck about you over everyone else. Discussing her passions and being original are great ways to do so.

3: Strike while the iron is hot

If you’ve read my previous posts, you’ve seen me talk about a concept called investment, which means how interested a woman is in talking to you. The more effort she puts into messaging you, the more she likes your black ass.

As you can see, she sent a pretty long paragraph in response, ending it with a kiss. I could tell her interest was sky-high, so I asked her out there and then. However, notice what I invited her to do. I invited her to:

Eat Thai food with me (something she loved)

While I read her a sample of my erotic thriller (something she wanted to read)

That would always be an attractive proposition, and her response proved it. After that, we arranged the logistics of our date.

…

Woman number 2 – Phone numbers swapped

4: Pay attention to how she expresses herself and use language she’ll resonate with

I opened by saying:

Let me guess: you’re curious about my erotic thriller.

To which she replied:

I’m especially curious about you because the best thriller is that we can write together.

So now, what can we infer about this woman? Firstly, English clearly isn’t her first language. Secondly, she said she was curious about me and intrigued by the concept of writing an erotic thriller with me. That implies she’s deep, introspective, creative, and not shallow in any way.

I continued the conversation by saying:

True, but it’s tough to find that kind of emotional, physical, and intellectual connection.

Someone to express yourself with in every possible way.

She then said:

It’s tough only if you are not really able to open up to the person. But if you still authentic with everyone you meet you may find some people with who the connection not goes on yes, but the other part can fit with you and match for who you truly are

See how deep that was? She said it’s hard to create a connection if you’re unable to open up to people. However, you’ll find people who resonate with your energy if you’re authentic.

Because of that, I asked if anyone’s ever called her an old soul, and she liked the comment and said people say that all the time.

You’ll notice now that the messages I sent matched her frequency, hence us connecting about our habit of looking after our inner children. She then went as far as to say she loved my vibes and mindset.

…

5: STRIKE WHILE THE IRON’S HOT!

This was when I asked for her details. If you pay attention, you’ll see that some women give clues about how they’re feeling about you, and when things are going great is the time to take action and move things forward.

And there you have it. Hope you’ve gotten value from this.

Excelsior!

Ciaran

…

Photo credit: Amin RK on Unsplash