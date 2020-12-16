How To Shift Your Negative Thinking and Stay Mentally Strong When You Are on the Verge of Giving Up

Everyone goes through difficult times. Everyone experiences anxiety to some extent. And if you hear people say that they’ve never experienced it, just know it’s a lie. Life is made of unexpected circumstances and sometimes external factors can interfere with one’s happiness. That’s when you start to question yourself and overanalyze everything you do. You question the meaning of life, or sometimes you just can’t think at all. Your mind goes blank, you feel confused and lost or you feel like you’ve lost your sense of purpose because you’ve hit a challenging time in your life. Believe me, I’ve been there too… and so has everyone else. In fact, I’m so glad I have because anytime I go through a difficult time now, I have the right tools to shift my thinking instantly and overcome any obstacle that comes my way.

Here are my 14 tips that help me stay mentally strong, even when it feels like life is falling apart:

1) Don’t dwell on the past: Charles F Kettering so rightfully said “you can’t have a better tomorrow if you’re still thinking about yesterday.” If your mind is still stuck in the past, there is no way you’ll be able to move forward. Stop worrying about what you can’t change. Instead, learn from your past mistakes and focus on enjoying the present moment.

2) Quit feeling sorry for yourself: Self-pity is the most destructive emotion one can have. By creating ‘what if’ scenarios in your head, you will simply stay focused on your problem. Alternatively, remember that your past does not define you and that you have the power to do anything you set your mind to. At the end of the day, everything comes down to you and only you. I love this saying: “Your past will either break you or make you, your choice.”

3) Be grateful: If you have access to food, a roof over your head and a place to sleep then you are richer than 75% of the world. (redcross.ca) Remind yourself of how lucky you are to see another day. We’re always so busy chasing the things we don’t have and forget everything that we do. Let’s learn to appreciate the little things. Practice gratitude because life itself is a gift.

4) Accept adversity: Remember that your current situation is not your final destination. What helps me get through the hard days is to remember that those are the ones that will make me stronger and build my character.

5) Make a plan: Having a plan and putting my goals on paper has always helped me stay focused. I’ve noticed that whenever I don’t have clear, defined goals, my mind starts to wander and I get distracted more easily.

6) Let go of the things you can’t control: Sometimes you just have to let go and trust the process. Accept what you can’t control and focus your energy on the things that you can.

7) Stop caring what others think of you: The only validation you need is your own. If you constantly allow people to project their fears onto you, you will never be able to move forward. I love this quote by Lao Tzu: “care about what other people think, and you will always be their prisoner.”

8) Think positive: Train your mind to see the good in everything. You’ll be amazed at what you attract when you start to think positive.

9) Visualize what you want: The law of attraction suggests that you can attract anything you focus on into your life. Moreover, research has shown that visualization is an effective method for self-improvement, and athletes such as Kobe Bryant claim it’s their secret to reaching success.

10) Remove toxic people: Negative energy is so harmful to your wellbeing and success. Remove any toxicity and instead surround yourself with people who share your same values and ambitions.

11) Don’t complain: If you don’t like your story, rewrite it. Simple.

12) Make self-care a priority: Find something that you enjoy doing and that will take your mind off of things whenever you need it — whatever it may be. You need some “you” time to recharge and maintain a positive and happy energy.

13) Prioritize sleep: A good night’s sleep is essential for your wellbeing. A study has found that short sleep can negatively impact some aspects of brain function to a similar degree as alcohol intoxication. (Healthline)

14) Never give up: No matter how hard it gets, get out of bed, get dressed and show up! Never ever give up.

This post was previously published on Medium.com.

