How to Start a Productive Morning That Sets You Up for Success

As a business owner who wants to succeed in life, I know that I need to wake up every day ready to go. It’s all about putting my best foot forward so that I’m ready to take on anything that the day may throw my way.

I have a simple motto that guides my life. It’s: “Success is not an accident. It is a deliberate decision that is made each and every day.”

Every day is a new day and it’s up to you to make it your best day. You don’t have to be a morning person, but you should definitely get started early.

In fact, you’ll achieve much more by starting each day early and working until the last possible moment before you have to stop. Your time is precious. You only have so much of it, and you need to spend it wisely. To maximize your productivity and success, there are a few things you need to do every day.

In this post, I’ll share with you some tips and tricks that can help you maximize your time and get the most out of every hour of your day.

…

Wake up early

There are many reasons why you might struggle to wake up early, such as sleeping too much or being a night owl. You’ll also be able to spend the rest of your day focusing on more productive activities, such as reading, writing, or exercising.

If you want to make it a habit to wake up at 5 AM, there are a few things you’ll need to do.

First, make sure you’re not a night owl.

Your sleeping patterns are largely determined by your circadian rhythms, which are regulated by your body’s internal clock. As the saying goes, “those who rise with the sun, stay up with the sun.”

A lack of sleep, or too much sleep, can seriously affect your mental and physical well-being. If you find yourself waking up late, then adjust your schedule so you get an earlier start and can begin your day with more energy and focus. As a result, you’ll be more prepared to start tackling your to-do list, which means you’ll accomplish more throughout the day.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In a study conducted by researchers at Cornell University, they found that a morning person has more energy than a night owl. A night owl has less energy than a morning person, and this is attributed to the fact that the brain of a night owl is in a state of “relaxed alertness” at night.

Exercise

Waking up is the best part of your day. The best way to prepare for the rest of your day is to kickstart your body and mind with some morning exercise.

Whether you prefer running, biking, yoga, swimming, weight lifting, or another form of fitness, just make sure to keep it consistent. Some mornings you may feel like skipping out on your workouts, but the more consistent you are, the better.

According to many studies, exercise boosts energy levels and moods. It also helps your body to function at its best throughout the day.

Here are a few ways you can get your exercise done before you head to the office.

Morning walk. If you’re short on time, a short walk around the neighborhood is all you need. Just 10 minutes of physical activity can make a difference.

Morning workout. The morning is an ideal time to squeeze in an intense workout. For a low-intensity morning workout, try taking a brisk walk around the block or doing some stretching.

Exercise videos. If you’re looking for a little more variety, grab a couple of fitness videos, put them on your phone, and start working out right from your bed.

Take a shower

As much as we’d all love to skip showers, they’re actually pretty important. You’ll be surprised to know that your skin and your body are 70% water, and the average person spends 60% of their life asleep.

Besides keeping your skin looking fresh, a good morning shower can also help you start your day with a clear mind. If you’ve had a rough night, a good shower is one of the best ways to get rid of the negative energy.

It’s a simple enough concept; just take a shower in the morning. The reason it’s so effective is that you’re already fully awake when you first step out of the shower, and you’re more likely to start the day fresh and motivated.

Connect with family

Family is the most important aspect of life. It doesn’t matter if you’re single or married, whether you have kids or not. A lot of people forget that, and they focus more on the business or career side of things. While it’s important to develop those aspects of your life and grow professionally, you need to put more focus on your personal life and family.

One of the best ways to do this is to have a morning meeting with your family. Whether it’s a quick 10-minute phone call or an early breakfast.

While this may seem like common sense, many of us neglect to prioritize time with family and friends. As a result, the lack of “me time” leaves us feeling unfulfilled, stressed out, and lacking motivation.

…

Eat a healthy breakfast

The first step to having a successful day is eating a nutritious breakfast. If you don’t, you’ll be too tired to focus on your goals for the day.

Research shows that a healthy breakfast is crucial for your success.

Eating a healthy breakfast can significantly improve your energy levels and keep you feeling satisfied throughout the day.

Eating a balanced breakfast can also prevent you from reaching for unhealthy snacks, which means you won’t need to snack throughout the day.

Here are five breakfast options that you can use to improve your diet and have an energizing and healthy start to the day.

Oatmeal: This is one of the most versatile and healthy breakfast options. Oats are an excellent source of soluble and insoluble fiber. They also contain many other nutrients such as zinc, magnesium, vitamin B3, and vitamin E.

Muesli: Muesli is a delicious and nutritious cereal made of oats, nuts, dried fruit, and granola. This breakfast is packed with protein, essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Cinnamon Roll: If you’re looking for a sweet breakfast, you’ll love a cinnamon roll. It’s a great way to wake up your taste buds and give your body an extra boost.

Granola: Granola is a type of crunchy and sweet breakfast option that is usually made from oats and nuts. It has a wonderful flavor, but you can make it even tastier by adding in chocolate chips or raisins.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Greek Yogurt: Greek yogurt is a delicious way to consume milk that is high in protein, probiotics, calcium, and other essential nutrients.

Read a book

Reading a book every morning is a classic “time management hack” that has been around for decades. Reading a book can help you become more efficient, learn more, and increase your mental stamina.

Most people know this, but a lot of people don’t get around to reading a book every day.

This is a mistake.

Reading a book each morning can also increase your productivity. The way it works is that you are mentally sharp, and you’re able to focus on what you’re reading, rather than being preoccupied with other stuff. It can also help you become more focused on the task at hand, which makes your job easier and more effective.

I usually start with fiction and then move on to non-fiction. I like to think of books as my own personal knowledge base. If I’m struggling with something in my business, I can turn to a book for the answer.

Write Down Your Goals

Setting and achieving daily goals is something we all need to do, but most of us lack the motivation to do it. This is why you need to write down your goals.

Once you’ve written down your goals, it’s important to revisit them before every task in your day. The idea is to reframe goals from vague and uncertain to more specific and real.

Writing down your goals can also help you to see your progress and determine whether or not you’re achieving the results you desire.

Start your day on time

If you’re starting on time, you’re guaranteed to get more done during the workday, and you’ll spend less time wasting.

It’s also important to have a solid morning routine. I make sure I drink water, brush my teeth, and get ready before sitting down at my computer. Then, I’ll spend around 15 minutes reading my emails and planning for the day ahead.

Then I’ll get on track with whatever task I need to accomplish that day. I’ll also write down any tasks that need to be done for the next week, and I’ll do some research on them to find out what’s best to do.

…

Connect with friends

You can also make your morning more productive by creating a morning meeting agenda. This helps you plan out your day and ensures you are not rushing through any tasks that could take away from your effectiveness.

I usually make my morning meetings short and sweet. For example, we might discuss a recent blog post, or I might share a link to something that I think is interesting.

It’s important to have these meetings on a regular basis. If you don’t, you’ll feel the pressure of rushing through your daily tasks and being more productive.

I highly recommend starting your day off with a healthy dose of social media. Why? Because you can keep your energy levels up throughout the day and have a more productive, engaging day.

Do something kind

When you go through your morning routine, start by doing something kind. Doing something kind doesn’t have to mean giving away your belongings, helping a stranger, or volunteering at a soup kitchen.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’m talking about something small like smiling at someone or complimenting your coworker on a great idea.

It is the basis of all success and happiness. The more you can do good for others, the more you’ll experience success and happiness yourself.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: bruce mars on Unsplash