How To Stay Mentally Healthy Amidst Current Events

The news is often full of unpleasant situations around the world, and it’s starting to seem that they’re becoming more common than ever. Any form of violence is quite prevalent, natural disasters can happen anytime and destroy livelihoods, and pandemics such as the COVID-19 outbreak have cost millions of lives and have been heavily politicized at the same time. Examples like these can create a tremendous amount of stress on people, and this article will share some tips on how to stay more emotionally resilient during tough times.

Manage News & Social Media Usage



Although it’s important to know what’s happening and stay up-to-date on current events, being online can often bombard you with too much negativity and harm your mental health.

It can be easy to fall into the trap of browsing and getting caught up in all of the news headlines and being constantly exposed to it on social media. While most people are sympathetic regarding tragic situations, there are also just as many people online who like to share their opinions on them.

Sometimes these opinions can be tasteless, inflammatory, or contradictory to your personal beliefs, making you feel worse emotionally.

In reality, social media is meant for sharing thoughts, but it doesn’t mean that it’s good for your mental health, and you should do your best not necessarily to avoid bad news but don’t dwell or overexpose yourself to it either.

Practice Self-Care

Technically, managing your intake of news and social media can be considered a form of self-care, but there are many things you can do to help take your mind off of things that aren’t related to the current events themselves.

For example, you could start practicing deep breathing techniques and meditation, make sure to eat right, get plenty of physical activity, and even simply make time for hobbies and people that you enjoy.

Even going outside and going for a walk can create a calming effect and help you get away from the news for a bit. You can also feel free to shut off your devices, especially before bedtime.

While anxiety and depression related to recent times can make it difficult to sleep, it’s also crucial that you strive to get an adequate amount of it because it will reduce stress and its impact on your mood. Learning how to relax through some of the earlier suggestions can also be helpful in this area.

Reach Out For Help

Even though there is a lot you can do independently to preserve or improve your mental health, coping with current events isn’t something you have to do on your own. Counselors and therapists are available anytime you are feeling overwhelmed.

Professional assistance is especially recommended for those who have been personally exposed to distressing situations or have known someone who has been affected by one or has lost a loved one due to current events.

To find a licensed counselor or therapist who can help you heal, overcome, and persevere during difficult times, please visit BetterHelp and learn more about online therapy, as well as access additional resources that can aid you in staying healthy.

You might not be able to change what’s happened, but you can take control of how you feel, and this is important for achieving or maintaining good mental health.

Conclusion

Negative events around the world are inevitable, and you will always read about them, but what you choose to do with this information will be critical to guarding your mental health. Of course, it’s normal to stay cautious and offer your thoughts and sympathies following current events, but also be sure to stay proactive about your health. However, even if it gets unbearable, support is available to lend an ear and a helping hand.

Photo Credit: iStock