We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / How To Stay Mentally Healthy Amidst Current Events

How To Stay Mentally Healthy Amidst Current Events

Find strength & positivity during bleak circumstances

by Leave a Comment

 

The news is often full of unpleasant situations around the world, and it’s starting to seem that they’re becoming more common than ever. Any form of violence is quite prevalent, natural disasters can happen anytime and destroy livelihoods, and pandemics such as the COVID-19 outbreak have cost millions of lives and have been heavily politicized at the same time. Examples like these can create a tremendous amount of stress on people, and this article will share some tips on how to stay more emotionally resilient during tough times.

Manage News & Social Media Usage

Although it’s important to know what’s happening and stay up-to-date on current events, being online can often bombard you with too much negativity and harm your mental health.

It can be easy to fall into the trap of browsing and getting caught up in all of the news headlines and being constantly exposed to it on social media. While most people are sympathetic regarding tragic situations, there are also just as many people online who like to share their opinions on them.

Sometimes these opinions can be tasteless, inflammatory, or contradictory to your personal beliefs, making you feel worse emotionally.

In reality, social media is meant for sharing thoughts, but it doesn’t mean that it’s good for your mental health, and you should do your best not necessarily to avoid bad news but don’t dwell or overexpose yourself to it either.

Practice Self-Care

Technically, managing your intake of news and social media can be considered a form of self-care, but there are many things you can do to help take your mind off of things that aren’t related to the current events themselves.

For example, you could start practicing deep breathing techniques and meditation, make sure to eat right, get plenty of physical activity, and even simply make time for hobbies and people that you enjoy.

Even going outside and going for a walk can create a calming effect and help you get away from the news for a bit. You can also feel free to shut off your devices, especially before bedtime.

While anxiety and depression related to recent times can make it difficult to sleep, it’s also crucial that you strive to get an adequate amount of it because it will reduce stress and its impact on your mood. Learning how to relax through some of the earlier suggestions can also be helpful in this area.

Reach Out For Help

Even though there is a lot you can do independently to preserve or improve your mental health, coping with current events isn’t something you have to do on your own. Counselors and therapists are available anytime you are feeling overwhelmed.

Professional assistance is especially recommended for those who have been personally exposed to distressing situations or have known someone who has been affected by one or has lost a loved one due to current events.

To find a licensed counselor or therapist who can help you heal, overcome, and persevere during difficult times, please visit BetterHelp and learn more about online therapy, as well as access additional resources that can aid you in staying healthy.

You might not be able to change what’s happened, but you can take control of how you feel, and this is important for achieving or maintaining good mental health.

Conclusion

Negative events around the world are inevitable, and you will always read about them, but what you choose to do with this information will be critical to guarding your mental health. Of course, it’s normal to stay cautious and offer your thoughts and sympathies following current events, but also be sure to stay proactive about your health. However, even if it gets unbearable, support is available to lend an ear and a helping hand.

Photo Credit: iStock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

