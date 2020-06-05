How to Stay Productive Despite Depression

Depression is a common and severe medical condition that negatively affects what you think, how you feel and the way you live with your family and friends. It causes feelings of restlessness and sadness, and you may lose interest even in the most entertaining activities. Plus, it can lead to various physical and emotional problems and may decrease your ability to function well at home and work.

In simple words, it can be said that depression can sap your motivation to perform day-to-day tasks. Research shows that depressed people don’t like going out with friends and have a lack of motivation to do their work.

Being unproductive during depression is quite common, as this illness has a way of depleting you of momentum and energy. Fortunately, you can still combat depression and become more and more productive. Here’s how.

Create Your Daily Schedule

The very first thing you need to do is creating a daily schedule. Without having a routine in place, it won’t be possible for you to leave bed early in the morning. Writing a to-do list and recording your thoughts should be a major part of your daily routine.

If you don’t have anything to do, you may feel like your life is flying around you without any specific direction; this will ultimately increase your anxiety level. A schedule will keep you organized. It will also keep you going throughout the day.

Create Your List Of Must-Have Relationships To Pay Attention To

Your family and friends can help you deal with depression. Learn to be comfortable with them and try to undertake multiple tasks at a time. Other than your friends and relatives, you may like to spend quality time with your office colleagues. Maybe, you’d like to take a walk with your neighbor.

If you are serious about leaving depression behind, begin nurturing significant relationships with family, friends, neighbors and other people. Make a list of the most important people in your life and work hard to enrich your relationships with all of them. This will make you happy throughout the day, and you will surely see a positive change in the way you complete different tasks.

Set Boundaries

It won’t be easy to set boundaries, but you still need to do so. For example, if you use social media excessively, you need to quit this habit and focus on your work or other productive things. Similarly, you can turn off your mobile while in the office.

You may feel bad in the beginning. Many of your friends may call you ill-mannered, but this is important for you to be productive. The fact is we all need to know our limits of what is helpful and what is useless.

Write Down Certain Goals Along With Dates

You should write down your goals along with the dates to achieve them. A study conducted by Dominican University’s Dr. Gail Matthew reveals that more than 40 percent of people in California achieve their goals by writing them.

Setting a deadline can help you work in a better way and will let you be mindful of your actions as the deadline comes closer. You may set SMART goals in the following way:

Specific — You should set your specific goals

Measurable — You can set some measurable goals

Actionable — You can begin every goal with an action verb

Realistic — You need to be realistic while challenging yourself over and over again

Time-Bound — You can set a date for meeting the target or reaching a particular goal and stick to it

Help Others

When you get involved with others, your chances of bouncing back from depression will increase. University of Minnesota’s Mark Snyder believes that volunteering is needed for mental health. People who spend time with the poor tend to have high self-esteem and remain happy the whole day. It also guarantees longevity.

How do you manage stress or depression?

