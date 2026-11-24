Have you ever said, “You never listen” or “You don’t care,” only to realize later that what you actually wanted was reassurance, closeness, or to feel heard?

Criticism can become an automatic way of reaching for connection when you feel hurt or disconnected. In this video, you’ll learn how to slow that reaction down, express what is underneath the criticism, and make a more vulnerable request for connection.

Watch the full video below.

In This Video You’ll Learn

1. Why Stopping Criticism Is Not About Caring Less

Criticism is often an attempt to reach someone when connection feels threatened.

You may sound angry on the outside while feeling hurt, lonely, rejected, or unimportant underneath. That mismatch matters, because your partner is responding to the anger they can hear, not necessarily the softer emotion you are carrying.

The goal is not to stop caring or needing reassurance. It is to recognize the vulnerable experience beneath the criticism so you can communicate it more directly.

In this video, you’ll discover:

How to identify what you are actually feeling before reacting

Why criticism often hides a need for connection

How hurt can come out sounding like anger

Why simply telling yourself to “stop criticizing” is rarely enough

2. The Five SHIFT Steps for Turning Criticism Into Connection

The SHIFT framework helps you move from automatic criticism toward a more vulnerable request:

Slow down

Honor what’s happening

Invite the new move

Feel and express

Take in the new experience

The process starts by catching the reaction early enough to create a little space. From there, you can notice the hurt underneath the frustration and let your partner know that you are trying to approach the conversation differently.

Sometimes the shift is subtle.

“You never spend time with me” may actually be carrying the ache of, “I’ve been feeling disconnected lately.”

“You’re always on your phone” may be closer to, “I miss feeling close to you.”

And beneath “You don’t care” there may be a much more vulnerable fear: “Part of me is afraid I’m not important right now.”

The need has not changed. You are simply learning how to bring it into the relationship in a way your partner has a better chance of hearing.

3. How Vulnerability Helps Your Nervous System Learn Something New

Changing criticism is not only about choosing better words.

Your nervous system also needs new experiences.

When you share what is underneath the criticism and your partner responds with care, slowing down enough to receive that response matters. That moment can begin to challenge the old belief that you have to get louder, sharper, or more forceful to matter.

Over time, a different message can start to take root:

“I don’t have to protest to matter.”

“I don’t have to criticize to get my needs met.”

The goal is not perfection or never criticizing again. It is noticing the pattern sooner, understanding the hurt underneath it, and practicing a new way of reaching for connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I stop criticizing my partner?

Start by slowing down when you notice the urge to criticize and asking yourself what you are actually feeling underneath the frustration, such as hurt, loneliness, rejection, or disconnection. From there, try to lead with the experience you are having rather than the accusation your nervous system wants to make.

What can I say instead of criticizing my partner?

Focus on what is happening inside you and what kind of connection you are hoping for. If the thought is “You never listen,” the deeper message may be that you really want to feel heard. If the frustration is about your partner being on their phone, what may matter more is that you miss feeling close. The goal is not to memorize perfect phrases, but to make the softer truth more visible.

Why is criticism so hard to stop?

Criticism can become an automatic attachment protection strategy. Your nervous system may have learned that increasing the intensity of your message is the best way to get attention, reassurance, or engagement when connection feels uncertain, which is why insight alone is often not enough. The pattern has to be noticed, understood, and practiced differently over time.

Why does vulnerability work better than criticism?

Criticism often activates your partner’s protection system, which may lead to defensiveness or withdrawal. Vulnerability gives your partner clearer access to what you are actually feeling and needing, so when the softer emotion becomes visible, care, reassurance, and connection have more room to enter the conversation.

What if I criticize before I realize what I am feeling?

That does not mean the process has failed. Sometimes awareness comes after the reaction, and you can still look back, identify what was underneath the criticism, and return to the conversation with more clarity. Secure relationships are not built by avoiding every mistake, but by practicing awareness, vulnerability, and repair.

Find Your Next Move

Not sure what to do when the pattern shows up? The 3-Minute Relationship Guide helps you identify where you get stuck and choose one practical next step toward a more secure connection.

Get the guide here.

If You Want to Go Deeper

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Transcript

0:01

Have you ever found yourself saying things like:

“You never listen.”

“You don’t care.”

“Why are you always on your phone?”

Only to immediately regret it because you did not want the fight.

You wanted to feel heard.

You wanted reassurance.

You wanted connection.

But somehow, the way you reached for it pushed your partner further away.

0:31

If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone.

In the last video, I explained why criticism is often an attachment protection strategy.

Criticism usually is not the deeper problem. It is the strategy your nervous system uses when connection feels threatened.

Once you understand that, a new question emerges:

“What do I do instead?”

1:02

I’m Kyle Benson. I’m a certified emotionally focused couples therapist.

One thing I see with people who deeply care about their relationships but struggle to express hurt without criticism is that they are not trying to attack their partner.

They are trying to feel connected.

What I am inviting you to do is not to stop caring.

It is to take the risk of expressing what is underneath the criticism because that risk has the power to change the quality of your relationships.

Today, I’ll show you how through a framework I call SHIFT.

1:46

Let’s learn how to SHIFT from criticism to a vulnerable request.

We begin with S: slow down.

Notice the urge to criticize and pause.

Create a little space.

Then move to H: honor what’s happening.

Ask yourself:

“What am I feeling?”

Maybe it is hurt.

Maybe loneliness.

Maybe you feel rejected or disconnected.

Name that experience to yourself.

2:20

Next is I: invite the new move.

Create a bridge so your partner knows you are trying something different.

You might say:

“This is vulnerable for me to say.”

“I want to try to be softer.”

“Can I tell you what’s really going on for me?”

You are signaling that you are trying to move toward connection rather than attack.

2:47

Next is F: feel and express.

Now we move underneath the criticism.

One way to think about this is that when we feel disconnected, we are trying to reach our partner.

The problem is that criticism can be like throwing a harpoon when what we really need is a fishing line.

Both are attempts to reach someone, but they create very different responses.

The harpoon creates impact.

The fishing line offers a way to create connection.

We are still reaching.

We are simply reaching differently.

3:25

Instead of saying:

“You never spend time with me.”

Try:

“I’ve been feeling disconnected lately.”

Instead of:

“You’re always on your phone.”

Try:

“I miss feeling close to you.”

Instead of:

“You don’t care.”

Try:

“Part of me is afraid I’m not important right now.”

That is vulnerability.

And vulnerability is what criticism has often been trying to accomplish all along.

4:00

Finally, we come to T: take in the new experience.

If your partner responds positively, slow down.

Receive it.

Breathe it in.

Let it land.

This is how attachment strategies begin to update.

This is how your nervous system learns:

“I don’t have to protest to matter.”

“I don’t have to be critical to get my needs met.”

That changes everything.

4:43

As you practice this shift, be kind with yourself.

The goal is not perfection.

The goal is not to never get triggered again.

And the goal is not to never criticize.

The goal is to recognize what is happening sooner.

Catch the criticism before it takes over.

Notice the hurt underneath it.

Then make a different move.

5:09

Every time you slow down, name what is happening in a more vulnerable way, and share what is underneath the criticism, you teach your nervous system something new:

“My needs matter.”

“My feelings make sense.”

“Connection does not have to come from protesting or fighting for it.”

Ultimately, the goal is not to stop protecting.

It is to update what protection looks like, moving from criticism toward vulnerable connection.

5:45

Underneath criticism is often a question:

“Do I matter to you?”

Secure relationships are built when we learn to ask that question more directly.

6:00

If you are like most people, there will still be moments when criticism comes out before vulnerability.

That does not mean you are failing.

It means you are human.

In the next video, I’ll show you how to repair after criticism slips out.

We’ll explore how to come back after an argument, reveal what was actually happening underneath your reaction, and turn moments of disconnection into opportunities for deeper connection.

Secure relationships are not built by never making mistakes.

They are built through awareness, vulnerability, and repair.

6:50

Before we end today, I want to invite you to think about the last criticism you directed toward someone you love.

Ask yourself:

“What was the feeling underneath it?”

Then ask:

“What might I have said instead?”

I would love for you to share your answer in the comments so we can practice turning criticism into connection.

—

This post was previously published on Kyle Benson’s blog.

***

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