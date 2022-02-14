How To Stop Investing Too Much Too Quickly in Your Relationship

The problem for some of us is that we have such a hard time finding romantic love. But when we do, we give up everything to make them happy.

Although great relationships involve give and take, it can be confusing when you find yourself in a relationship where you give too much without getting much in return.

My college friend complained bitterly about how his girlfriend is causing him stress and anxiety.

They have only been dating for three months, and he’s starting to reach breaking point. He’s stressed from working double shit at the penitentiary, his school activities, and trying to make her happy by giving in to her ridiculous demands.

He went above and beyond the call of duty for her, and now he’s paying the price for it.

As a college student, he did not have enough time to devote to his homework, and he felt that he was doing a mediocre job.

When I asked him what he was getting from all the effort he was putting into the relationship; he said he was spending his evenings and much of his free time throughout the day providing emotional support and comfort to his girlfriend.

Basically, he was getting nothing other than hangouts. Imagine that!

Giving is good, but too much giving can set you up to be in a severely imbalanced relationship.

Contrary to what most people believe, a balanced relationship doesn’t necessarily mean a 50/50 contribution.

Sometimes one partner may receive more than they give, depending on their needs.

However, a truly balanced partnership involves a great deal of compromise and showing the willingness to do whatever it takes to make the relationship work.

Signs you are giving more than you receive

Rushing into a relationship or falling in love too quickly is not bad, but giving up to much of yourself will only cause you pain and anxiety.

As relationship experts warn us that what begins quickly can also end quickly. And most times, we end up regretting it.

If you don’t know whether you’re giving too much, these are five key signs to look out for.

You demand their time and attention.

When your relationship isn’t balanced, it will feel like you are constantly chasing your partner to invest in the relationship emotionally.

Having to constantly pressure your partner to provide the emotional connection you crave, to spend more time with you, or to put more energy into your physical intimacy can breed resentment.

You are always fighting with them.

Do you feel exhausted from relationship issues? If you’re tired of fighting with your partner over their lack of effort or tired of being the one who carries the burden of making plans or resolving issues, you may want to rethink what you want and stop making sacrifices for someone who cares less about you.

When partners invest in a relationship mutually, the overall balance offers incredible bonding power and resilience in the relationship.

You spend more time at their place than at yours.

Couples in love think spending a lot of time together will bring them closer, but in reality, it creates an unhealthy codependency.

You have to recognize that this person exists in their own life, and you exist in yours. You need your own time and space in order to do the things you love to do.

You tolerate their bad behavior.

If you’re a natural giver, it’s in your nature to tolerate other people’s imperfect behavior.

Accepting someone for who they are isn’t a bad trait, but don’t confuse it with letting them treat you badly. You will set a bad example for future prospects, and you will only end up making yourself unhappy.

You are vulnerable around them.

Being vulnerable means being in a position where other people can hurt you. Love is one of the biggest emotional roller coasters, and people are willing to take too many unnecessary risks at first.

Vulnerability is the best way of developing close and fulfilling relationships, but it can also be unhealthy by creating codependency.

My advice would be to give your partner a little confidence. If they show they are worthy of that little trust, give them a little more, and so on. This will ensure that one person isn’t giving more than they receive.

