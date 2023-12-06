How to Stop Loving Someone Who Doesn’t Love You: The 5 Healing Stages to Navigate the Emotional Rollercoaster

Stage 4: Depression — The Abyss of Desolation

Everything suddenly makes sense. You’ve always wanted this person, and now it’s true. You’re so happy. You also feel incredible, but in a strange, not utterly healthy way because you still have a lot of work to do.

Then, as if from nowhere, something happens — something so traumatic that it brings you to your knees and makes you question everything.

Why did he do that? Why did he leave me? Why won’t he love me anymore?

If the love of your life has left you, it’s natural to want to rationalize why.

But don’t.

It’s much better to feel your feelings than sweep them under the rug and never speak of them again.

Dealing with betrayal can feel like you’re drowning in your emotions.

You can’t get a read on anyone’s feelings, and you can’t really have a conversation about it.

Because, regardless of how much truth you can find in it, you’re still feeling hurt and angry.

Sometimes, you’re just so exhausted from trying to deal with loving someone who won’t love you back that you forget what you even cared about.