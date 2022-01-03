How To Support Your Partner in Moments of Stress

How do you support your partner in moments of stress? You show them that you care. What does this mean, exactly?

It means that you should be understanding and supportive when they are feeling overwhelmed by their responsibilities. Here are seven ways to help your partner feel supported:

…

1. Offer a shoulder to lean on

When your partner is feeling stressed, they will likely want to talk about what’s going on. Listen attentively and offer any words of wisdom or support that you can. Don’t try to fix the problem; just let them vent their feelings.

Sometimes all your partner needs is a hug. Offer a warm embrace when they need it most. Physical contact can help comfort them and make them feel supported.

If your partner is struggling with something, don’t be afraid to get involved. Ask how you can help out and take some of the burdens off their shoulders. Even if you can’t solve the problem, simply being there for them will mean a lot.

2. Encourage them to express their feelings

Your partner may not always be comfortable opening up about their feelings. Encourage them to express themselves in whatever way feels best. Whether they want to talk, write down their thoughts, or draw pictures, let them do what makes them feel calm and connected.

When your partner is feeling overwhelmed, it’s important that they have a space to express their feelings without judgment. Supporting them in this process will help them feel seen and understood.

Make sure to continue being supportive even after your partner has expressed their feelings. Don’t just move on as if nothing happened; take the time to reflect on what they said and how you can apply it going forward.

3. Listen without judgment or criticism

Your partner is likely already feeling a lot of stress and self-doubt. They don’t need you to add to that by judging them or criticizing their actions.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Be supportive by listening without judgment. Let them know that you’re there for them, no matter what. Accept them for who they are, even if you don’t agree with everything they do.

When your partner knows that they can trust you to be understanding and non-judgmental, it will help them feel more comfortable opening up in the future.

4. Offer constructive feedback when appropriate

Sometimes your partner will be going through a tough time, and you can tell that something isn’t quite right. That doesn’t mean it’s your place to try to fix the problem on their behalf, but it does give you an opportunity to provide some constructive feedback.

In these cases, share what you’ve noticed with them in a gentle way, so they know how much you care about their well-being. Ask open-ended questions like “How are things going for you? Is there anything I can do?” This is not only helpful if they need advice or support; just knowing that someone cares enough to ask makes all of the difference in the world!

When being supportive means providing constructive feedback without making everything about yourself, embrace this as a chance to grow closer to your partner.

5. Give reassurance and support

One of the best things you can do for your partner in moments of stress is to offer reassurance and support. Let them know that you’re there for them, no matter what.

Remind them that they are capable and strong, even when they don’t feel like it. Offer words of encouragement and be a source of strength for them during their tough times.

When your partner knows that they have your support, it will help give them the strength they need to get through anything.

6. Show empathy for what they may be going through

It’s important to remember that your partner is going through a lot of stress, even if it doesn’t always seem like it. Show empathy for what they may be feeling and try to understand their perspective.

Putting yourself in their shoes can help you better support them during these difficult times. It also lets them know that you care about them enough to take the time to understand how they’re feeling.

When your partner knows that you truly empathize with what they’re going through, it will go a long way in helping them feel supported.

7. Make time for one another

Even if your partner isn’t the one who is going through a tough time, it’s important to make time for them. Ask what they need from you, and then do whatever you can to give that to them.

Make sure that this doesn’t come across as a chore or an inconvenience; remind yourself why making time for each other in these moments is so crucial. Your relationship will benefit greatly when both of you show how much you care by being there for each other during challenging times.

When your partner knows that no matter what happens, the two of you are always there for each other, it builds trust and shows their appreciation more than words ever could.

…

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that being supportive is about more than just offering words of encouragement. It’s about doing whatever you can to make your partner feel comfortable and loved, even when things are tough.

Remember that supporting your partner in moments of stress isn’t always easy. It takes patience and compassion. But the effort is worth it because it helps strengthen your relationship bond.

So the next time your partner is going through a difficult time, try some of these tactics to show them how much you care. They’ll appreciate it more than you could ever know.

Thanks for reading! If you haven’t joined Medium but would love to, click here. By signing up for Medium through my referral link, I will receive a small commission.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Trung Nguyen from Pexels