How To Survive a Long-distance Relationship — Even if You Feel Like Quitting

I’m almost 6 years into this long-distance relationship.

I know what you are thinking, “how the heck do you keep it that long?” well, it all comes back to the current situation. I live in Bali, and he’s in Canada — and none of us are able to close the distance just yet.

You probably heard those miserably failed long-distance stories, and we aren’t different. We called it quit once two years ago, and he came back after four months. It’s a much-needed breakup for both of us to realize how much we meant to each other.

“Distance between two people is inconsequential when their souls are united.” — Matshona Dhliwayo

No one says being in a long-distance relationship is easy peasy. It takes a lot of your time and energy to keep it going. And unless you are madly in love with this person, you won’t most likely do it more than a year.

But I always oppose those who say long-distance relationships won’t work. I’m the true example that it’s not impossible, and I’ve seen people in my life who made it to a marriage.

If you’ve thought about whether it’s time to call it quits on your long-distance relationship, try to apply one or two tips below and see if it works.

Make a little surprise for each other.

I know how frustrated it is not to be able to see your partner when you miss them the most. But on days like this, the best way I could do it is usually by sending my partner something.

Either it’s food from Ubereats or small packages from Amazon. The same goes for him who likes sending me flowers, especially when it’s our special day.

Doing things like this helps the connection stays strong. There is only so much you can do when you are in a long-distance, but that doesn’t mean you can’t show your love and care.

Reminisce the old days more often.

Sometimes I got people saying things like, “you must be getting along really well with your boyfriend now since you’ve been with him for years.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While in reality, we have a mental breakdown at least once a month. It’s usually a time where we think we can’t do it anymore, or our catching-up day is still far off — which leads to frustration.

A month ago where I felt like it was really hard to keep it going because none of us could see each other at least until the end of this year due to lockdown in Bali. And it’s been a year since the last time I saw him.

But something that we always did to make it better is by reminiscing the old days. We’d look at our photos albums together, and just talking about it sometimes put us back in that positive mood.

So instead of feeling sad while looking at your photos together, change your perspective and think of how do you both create more of those memories in the future. It can motivate you to keep the relationship going.

Stay busy with your present life.

Being in a long-distance relationship makes your mind constantly thinking about the future, your plans together, your next flight to see your partner, your life with them later on. It’s like you are on the “waiting stage.”

But don’t forget that you have a life on your own too. And this life outside of your relationship is just as exciting as you want to make it to be. So rather than waiting for “the day” you close the distance, you might as well enjoy it by doing something that makes you happy.

I made this mistake back then that I revolved my life around the relationship only. So I was always worried if we ever got to meet each other again or how long we could do it. It made me feel even more stuck in life.

So when I made huge changes to be more focused on the present life, my career life improved a lot, and my stress level reduced significantly. On another side, this also helps me stay positive, and my partner said I’m so much happier right now compared to back then.

Remind each other of the big picture.

People say when you are with the right person, you won’t ever feel doubtful at all, but this isn’t just true. Our feelings change all the time, and it’ll impact how we think at that moment.

When it comes to a long-distance relationship, I’d say it’s normal to have doubts, especially when you and your partner haven’t made that one final decision on how you would reunite and live in the same place forever. But what differentiates those who make it and those who don’t is how they react to those doubtful feelings.

Sure, you can take it as a red flag if all you do is doubting your long-distance relationship. But once in a while? You should redeem it by reminding yourself or your partner of the big picture you both have.

Whenever my partner and I want to quit because of how hard it is, we always talk about how compatible we are actually in real life. We lived together for 10 months, and we know that we are the right person for each other, so having this picture that we want to be together for the long run helps us keep going.

. . .

For a recap, here’s how you can survive your long-distance relationship — even if you feel like you can’t anymore:

Getting to know each other’s love language helps you to understand your partner better. This also will improve your communication and avoid misunderstanding along the way.

You don’t have to wait for the anniversary day to do something special for your partner. Order something online and surprise them with it.

When things get hard, reminiscing the old days where you spent time together in person helps you get the motivation back to keep it going.

Being in a long-distance doesn’t mean you should neglect your present life. Try to focus on your career or anything outside the relationship to make it less frustrating.

You’ll face doubts once in a while and when this happens, try to remind yourself (or your partner) of the big picture, your goals, and your plans together.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***