Key points

Because one’s own opinions feel real, relatives who disagree seem “ignorant” rather than simply different.

Listening accurately and looking for the values beneath opinions changes the tone of difficult conversations.

Warren Farrell’s book “Role Mate, Soul Mate” offers strategies to sustain love that also work with relatives.

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One phrase that changed my life forever is: “The map is not the territory.”

There is a reality out there—the territory—but our only way to access it is through the representations of it we create and carry around in our heads. These are our maps. And every human being has a slightly different map. When I say “red,” and you imagine red, how can we be certain we’re imagining the same hue, tint, etc.? We can’t.

So, we arrive at a dining table this holiday season convinced that our opinions simply describe what any reasonable and rational person would see when they looked at the world… the facts… the territory. Naturally, a relative who disagrees with our map must be missing some vital information, or be lacking in the intelligence needed to process that information correctly, or both. We think that they are ignorant; if they only had a map as good as ours, they would agree with us.

In Role Mate to Soul Mate, relationship expert Warren Farrell writes that certainty can close us off to other people’s perspectives. His chapter “From Civil War to Civil Dialogue” offers tools for staying in conversation when disagreements get heated.

Nemesis Visualization

Farrell recommends preparing before the meal. Start with “nemesis visualization”: Picture the relative who interrupts, misunderstands you, or repeats their point more loudly. The goal isn’t to rehearse a fight. It’s to let go of the hope that this time you’ll finally change their mind and choose peace instead.

Alone Power

Another tool is “Alone Power”: the ability, on your own, to help another person feel heard. That doesn’t mean agreeing. It means listening closely enough that the other person can see that you are truly trying to understand them. Holiday dinners put this skill to the test; we may say we want less division, while quietly hoping everyone will come around to our view. First, we need to know how to make other people feel heard.

The Three Cs

Next, think of a few qualities you genuinely respect in that relative and recognize in yourself. Farrell calls attention to three possible points of common ground: caring, curiosity, and courage (the three Cs). You might not share all three, and that’s fine. Choose what resonates with you. Finding one shared quality can make it easier to stay curious about the person beneath the argument.

Hold

When the conversation starts to escalate, notice whether you’re already composing your rebuttal. Silently say “hold” to yourself, and then take a deep breath or recall something beautiful that helps you feel grounded. Try these three steps:

Listen without interrupting. Reflect back what you heard. Ask, “Did I get that right or did I miss something?”

Keep checking until the other person feels accurately understood. Feeling heard often reduces someone’s need to keep arguing, so use the holidays to practice your active listening skills. Visualizing the Virtue This is my favorite exercise. Farrell’s premise is that a virtue, pushed to an extreme, can become a vice. The exercise asks you to look for the value inside an opinion that irritates you. In his example, a conservative father and liberal daughter discover shared values beneath their political disagreement, including compassion, equality of opportunity, and self-respect. From there, they can replace proselytizing with a search for mutual solutions. We don’t have to abandon our convictions or pretend to agree with our relatives; we simply have to become sufficiently curious to inquire why the maps in their heads are so different from the maps in ours. We can ask what matters to them, and if the conversation becomes disrespectful or frustrating, we can set a limit: “I care about you, but I don’t want to keep arguing about this. Let’s talk about something else.” We have to be the change we want to see in the world. Imagine how much more peaceful the world would be if we all remembered that the map is not the territory. We would waste less time believing that other people are ignorant and spend more time becoming curious about their maps. At the end of the day, everyone just wants to feel heard, seen, respected… loved. Maybe a more harmonious, compassionate, and less polarized world starts at your dining room table this holiday season.

References Farrell, W. (2024). Role Mate to Soul Mate: The Seven Secrets to Lifelong Love. BenBella Books.

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Previously Published on Psychology Today

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