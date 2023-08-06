How to Take Your Relationship to the Next Level of Connection and Depth

The catalyst that set our relationship on a transformative journey was our shared desire to grow individually and consciously commit to each other. You know, the kind of relationship where we create it purposefully, intentionally, and decisively. And let me tell you, it’s not always a smooth ride; there are times when we have to face emotional triggers head-on and be completely open with each other about how we feel – the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s like being on a rollercoaster without a seat belt – a bit scary!

But the beauty of it all is that the depth of connection and love we experience within this conscious container is beyond compare. It keeps getting better, safer, and more fulfilling with every step we take. Sure, it takes practice, but as we grow together, the playground of our relationship expands, and we find more acceptance and freedom to be ourselves.

Now, here’s where the real adventure kicked in. My partner attended a retreat that involved opening up our relationship – a true gamble. Essentially, she had the freedom to explore and experience being single while still having my full support and the stability of our relationship. We were both nervous about it, but we took the leap, and boy, did it pay off!

While she was away, I experienced something beautiful called “compersion” – feeling joy and happiness for her experiences. As her return got closer, I found myself missing her in a good way. When we finally reunited, it was like an overwhelming ache of excitement to hear about her journey and reconnect. And guess what? She felt the same way too.

We made an agreement that when the one who explored comes back, we dedicate time to share the entire journey, the ups, the downs, and everything in between. Surprisingly, there was no jealousy; instead, we relished in the eros that was created during our heart-to-heart talks. We know that the consequences of this adventure are still unfolding, and there’s an “Integration period” after such journeys. But thanks to our emotional navigation skills, I’m confident that whatever comes up will only strengthen our bond in the long run. It’s a reassuring and magical feeling.

Now, remember, “He who dares, Rodders!” (Watch Only Fools and Horses if you don’t get that reference)

As always, I’d like to share a practice for you to try out.

PRACTICE: What’s the Story I’m Telling Myself?

WHY: We can’t control our thoughts any more than a bird can control its tweet. But here’s the thing, we are not our thoughts. It’s the meaning we attach to them that determines how we feel and act.

HOW TO START: The next time you find yourself having an emotional reaction, take a moment to ask, “What is the story I’m telling myself here? Is what I’m thinking objectively true?” Chances are, it might not be as true as you think.

Thanks for reading,

Adam

