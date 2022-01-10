How To Talk To Your Kids About Bowie

Parents, have you gotten the look of concern? The interrogation, “what’s with the crying all day? And are you going to take that lightning bolt off your face?” If not, it’s probably time to prepare yourself for The Talk (About Bowie)™.

David Bowie touched us all, and he meant something special and unique to anyone who heard his music. So how do you explain that to a kid?

Relentless creativity

In his genre-busting music and gender-bending personas, his aggressively chic fashion and impressively well-developed forays into visual art, David Bowie was quite possibly the most creative person of his generation. He pushed himself and he inspired others. He wasn’t just the best at what he did, he was also the most interesting, the most thoughtful. Tell your kid the lightning bolt on your face is war paint, and that we’re battling the forces of boredom.

Originality is the key to identity

To love Bowie is to love originality, to value it in others, to instill it in your children. His gleeful and seamless reinvention didn’t undermine his sense of identity, it was the foundation of it. He was many things, but he was always only David Bowie. You can’t have a true affection for Bowie without appreciating the fearless grace with which he inhabited a fluid persona. To love David Bowie is to assure your kids: I will love you with all my heart as long as you are being you.

A Bowie for everybody

Give yourself 10 words and 5 minutes to describe David Bowie. Go ahead and try, we’ll wait. The man orchestrated Iggy Pop’s second act. He played Soul Train. He recorded a masterpiece with Brian Eno. He duetted with Bing Crosby. All within a 24-month period.

Bowie deftly and shamelessly mastered not just esoteric conceptual art but also fun — some might say mindless — commercial pop. My music snob friends may turn up their noses at his pop excursions like Dancing In The Streets or Young Americans, or Let’s Dance. Screw those people — hipsters have always hated dancing. This was David Bowie, doing what delighted him. Let your kid pick the parts of Bowie they find delightful. Chances are you’ll agree.

A true futurist

Sure, it’s cliché to describe Bowie as ahead of his time. But he was way ahead of his time. Not just musically, but in the way he understood business, technology. He sold bonds on his catalog futures. He created his own ISP that grew to exceed an $800 million valuation — 18 years ago. He created a Second Life-style virtual world environment before Second Life ever existed. He saw the future and he helped shape it.

Bowie wasn’t just a genius. He was the rarest of geniuses — a true polymath. The relentless creativity and fearless originality mentioned above drew a thread through everything he did, and he was good at all of them. Our multitasking kids, growing into a world of unbridled opportunity, availed of technical tools that make nearly any pursuit possible, will have a plurality of talents and interests that would be unimaginable to our parents’ generation. The best of them will be judged not just by how deep they go, but how wide they spread. In this way, it could be said that he wasn’t just ahead of his time, but he’s still ahead of ours.

Let’s Dance

But enough with the heady analysis. If you want your kids to love Bowie like you do, the answer is simple. Put on your red shoes, and… you know the rest. Below I’ve compiled a playlist of some of Bowie’s more kid-friendly jams (it’s collaborative — feel free to add your faves!).

Apple Music: Bowie for Kids

